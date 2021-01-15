Blatantly stolen from the Guardian :https://twitter.com/i/status/1521191203768840192Famous mancunian inventiveness...
These lot are 8 points behind us having played a game more.... where did the swaggoh go
These have been absolutely terrible all season and will still finish top 6.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
This walk out hasnt really happened then. 73 minutes fuck all really
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Cancelled because they're winning.
Even the twats with the banner telling everyone to leave on 73, were still there on 77 🙄Probably still there
Corner well and truly turned?
Crosby Nick never fails.
What was the 73 in reference to anyway? Is that the year they went down?
