He's the godfather of German football though?



He kind of is though and I've never really been a big fan of making fun of him as such. He has a very good reputation here, but clearly the Manc-supporting English media and Man Utd supporters have been going way overboard in terms of hyping him. It's a fact though, that he was part of changing how football was played in Germany from the 90s on. He wasn't the only one, but he played a part in it as an advocate of using 4 at the back instead of the antiquated Libero-system. He also played a vital part in setting up the Red-Bull-system we know today. I hate what they're doing as a football supporter, but if you look at it completely emotionless they've done a good job in establishing a system where they have youth-academies all over the world, clubs on various levels and are therefore able to "produce" good players who move up through their system.Man Utd should have used that kind of experience he has, but it is clear that that's not what they want and they don't seem to think they need an overhaul. As I've said I watched the press conference earlier where it was announced that he'd be our next head coach and I think Austria want to make the best use of his knowledge and experience. One of the questions was whether he'll just be coaching the team or whether they also want him to for an overhaul of the whole system from the youth-level upwards. It was said by the sporting director, that he's been signed as a head coach, but in the next sentence he also said that he'd be stupid not to listen to Rangnick's expertise. So, I kind of expect him to start as a head coach and once he's settled in that role and knows the ins and outs of what's going on in the whole setup, they'll probably get him to try and make improvements.