Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2099195 times)

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35480 on: April 29, 2022, 10:02:36 am »
Quote from: Sangria on April 29, 2022, 08:46:44 am
Was the misspelt banner real or photoshopped? I've not seen it anywhere but here.

No idea,I've not seen it anywhere else either.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35481 on: April 29, 2022, 10:22:30 am »
Quote from: Sangria on April 29, 2022, 08:46:44 am
Was the misspelt banner real or photoshopped? I've not seen it anywhere but here.

Gary lineker was tweeting about it , its real .
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35482 on: April 29, 2022, 10:53:41 am »
Got to love how the general consensus is now 'the only one to keep is Ronaldo'. What a time to be alive
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35483 on: April 29, 2022, 10:57:09 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 29, 2022, 10:53:41 am
Got to love how the general consensus is now 'the only one to keep is Ronaldo'. What a time to be alive

Yeah it's weird. The same pundits seem to be flip flopping one week to the next about the lot of them.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35484 on: April 29, 2022, 11:41:05 am »
Why are they protesting ?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35485 on: April 29, 2022, 11:41:48 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 29, 2022, 11:41:05 am
Why are they protesting ?

Because they're shit and getting worse?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35486 on: April 29, 2022, 11:48:32 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 29, 2022, 10:53:41 am
Got to love how the general consensus is now 'the only one to keep is Ronaldo'. What a time to be alive

Isn't it just.
When 8 of your last 9 goals are scored by the man who embodies everything that is wrong with your club, you know you are fooked.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35487 on: April 29, 2022, 12:00:46 pm »
The Ronaldo thing is weird.  Ferdinand actually said today that without him they would be down in 10th- 15th.  Are pundits so thick that they can't process the idea that someone can still score a good amount of goals while being an overall detriment to the team and style of play?  I mean it's not as though all of his goals have been wonder strikes, if they had a different player at CF they would still likely have scored 10+ goals this season but would have also tracked back, closed down defenders as part of a press, and made more unselfish runs to open space for other players.  Maybe a different number 9 scores 10 goals rather than 17, but at the same time the overall team play and shape improves and other players score more goals to make up that 7 goal deficit, while extra pressure on the opposing team and a better overall shape helps to save 5+ goals from being scored against them.

Ronaldo is obviously an elite goal scorer, but he is a luxury player for a team which controls games and doesn't need strikers to track back or close down, and has other players who are willing to pick up his slack.  That does not come close to describing this United team, which is why it was such a ridiculous signing.

But I fully hope that Ten Hag listens to Rio and decides to keep Ronaldo and base his entire style of play around him for next season.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35488 on: April 29, 2022, 12:06:04 pm »
So Rangnick is now taking the Austria job but stay in a consultancy role, meaning he won't be the overseeing transformer of the club they all hope for, he will just ring up every now and then to tell them Maguire is shit and Wan Bissaka can't kick a ball straight.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35489 on: April 29, 2022, 12:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 29, 2022, 12:06:04 pm
So Rangnick is now taking the Austria job but stay in a consultancy role, meaning he won't be the overseeing transformer of the club they all hope for, he will just ring up every now and then to tell them Maguire is shit and Wan Bissaka can't kick a ball straight.

I can do that too for half the price they're paying him.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35490 on: April 29, 2022, 12:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 29, 2022, 12:06:04 pm
So Rangnick is now taking the Austria job but stay in a consultancy role, meaning he won't be the overseeing transformer of the club they all hope for, he will just ring up every now and then to tell them Maguire is shit and Wan Bissaka can't kick a ball straight.

That was never going to happen anyway. Otherwise, they'd have given him a much more important role after he's finished as manager and would have been included in the process of finding his successor. I think there were reports after he signed for them, that the whole consultancy thing might have been needed to get him as manager so he could promote his consulting firm afterwards. From what we see now those rumours might have some truth to them. I watched the press conference where he was announced as the new Austrian headcoach (he wasn't there and won't be officially presented until the PL season has ended) and they were saying he has a contract with Manchester United where he'll be working  six days per month as a consultant for them. The Austrian FA gave their permission for him to do that. If he was supposed to transform their club they surely would have given him a contract that includes more than six days per month.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35491 on: April 29, 2022, 12:58:39 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 29, 2022, 12:56:21 pm
That was never going to happen anyway. Otherwise, they'd have given him a much more important role after he's finished as manager and would have been included in the process of finding his successor. I think there were reports after he signed for them, that the whole consultancy thing might have been needed to get him as manager so he could promote his consulting firm afterwards. From what we see now those rumours might have some truth to them. I watched the press conference where he was announced as the new Austrian headcoach (he wasn't there and won't be officially presented until the PL season has ended) and they were saying he has a contract with Manchester United where he'll be working  six days per month as a consultant for them. The Austrian FA gave their permission for him to do that. If he was supposed to transform their club they surely would have given him a contract that includes more than six days per month.

He's the godfather of German football though?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35492 on: April 29, 2022, 01:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April 29, 2022, 08:46:44 am
Was the misspelt banner real or photoshopped? I've not seen it anywhere but here.

I seen it on Twatter, with 2 replies showing it spelt correctly. But you can tell that none of the 3 pictures are taken at the same time, so it's possible it is real.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35493 on: April 29, 2022, 02:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 29, 2022, 12:58:39 pm
He's the godfather of German football though?

He kind of is though and I've never really been a big fan of making fun of him as such. He has a very good reputation here, but clearly the Manc-supporting English media and Man Utd supporters have been going way overboard in terms of hyping him. It's a fact though, that he was part of changing how football was played in Germany from the 90s on. He wasn't the only one, but he played a part in it as an advocate of using 4 at the back instead of the antiquated Libero-system. He also played a vital part in setting up the Red-Bull-system we know today. I hate what they're doing as a football supporter, but if you look at it completely emotionless they've done a good job in establishing a system where they have youth-academies all over the world, clubs on various levels and are therefore able to "produce" good players who move up through their system.

Man Utd should have used that kind of experience he has, but it is clear that that's not what they want and they don't seem to think they need an overhaul. As I've said I watched the press conference earlier where it was announced that he'd be our next head coach and I think Austria want to make the best use of his knowledge and experience. One of the questions was whether he'll just be coaching the team or whether they also want him to for an overhaul of the whole system from the youth-level upwards. It was said by the sporting director, that he's been signed as a head coach, but in the next sentence he also said that he'd be stupid not to listen to Rangnick's expertise. So, I kind of expect him to start as a head coach and once he's settled in that role and knows the ins and outs of what's going on in the whole setup, they'll probably get him to try and make improvements.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35494 on: April 29, 2022, 02:22:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 29, 2022, 10:53:41 am
Got to love how the general consensus is now 'the only one to keep is Ronaldo'. What a time to be alive
Conor McNamara on R4 this morning says a lot of the criticism of the club is directed through Ronaldo yet his numbers (17 goals) suggest he is their saviour and that this somehow represents a 'paradox'.

They are going to keep him aren't they.  :)
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35495 on: April 29, 2022, 02:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on April 29, 2022, 02:22:41 pm
Conor McNamara on R4 this morning says a lot of the criticism of the club is directed through Ronaldo yet his numbers (17 goals) suggest he is their saviour and that this somehow represents a 'paradox'.

They are going to keep him aren't they.  :)

Such a shame Conor doesn't use his Squawk voice for commentating. Would make his commentary more interesting.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35496 on: April 29, 2022, 02:44:31 pm »
Ralf on the challenges attracting players:

And on whether United is still a club big players want to come to: As a club, with regards to supporters, stadium and quality of training ground, it definitely is, but we also have to be realistic. As soon as other clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are involved, you need some good reasons and somebody has to explain to the players. That is why it is also important what Erik [ten Hag] thinks.


Thats the problem with their thinking and it would continue with Ralf as their consultant. We dont always compete with City, United and Chelsea for players. Sometimes we take a step down to compete with Spurs and uncover gems on a cheap.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35497 on: April 29, 2022, 06:36:55 pm »
Their director of football negotiations has resigned.

Thats a blow to be honest. That and their two chief scouts were golden chancers.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35498 on: April 29, 2022, 06:43:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 29, 2022, 06:36:55 pm
Their director of football negotiations has resigned.

Thats a blow to be honest. That and their two chief scouts were golden chancers.

As long as Ferguson and the Class of '92 are calling the shots, nothing to be worried about ...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35499 on: April 29, 2022, 06:43:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 29, 2022, 06:36:55 pm
Their director of football negotiations has resigned.

Thats a blow to be honest. That and their two chief scouts were golden chancers.

You shouldn't Judge a man by the quality of his signings.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35500 on: April 29, 2022, 08:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 29, 2022, 01:00:50 pm
I seen it on Twatter, with 2 replies showing it spelt correctly. But you can tell that none of the 3 pictures are taken at the same time, so it's possible it is real.

i saw the game, it was above the tunnel as players ran out, spelt correctly, someone having a bit of fun on photoshop

Quote from: BER on April 29, 2022, 08:35:09 am
Think Tuchel said while he was at PSG if there was one player he could sign it would be Rashford. Straight swap with Lukaku?

yeah, that's right, there was rumoured to be interest from PSG going back, he had two decent games against them in the CL over two seasons iirc (i saw one of them and he was good in that one), maybe that's it then, defo was weird unless there is some connection between them we're not aware of

rashford looks totally done, it's obviously way beyond form, watching the chelsea game he appears to have lost so much pace, if you saw him in that without knowing his past you wouldn't even think he was quick, yet explosive, he's turned into the new deli alli and i wouldnt be surprised to see a similar demise

Quote from: Nick110581 on April 29, 2022, 11:41:05 am
Why are they protesting ?

going by the scarves they want to be norwich, so i dont know why to be honest as they've done a decent impression of them this season
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35501 on: April 29, 2022, 10:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on April 29, 2022, 08:21:37 pm
going by the scarves they want to be norwich, so i dont know why to be honest as they've done a decent impression of them this season

Shite impression of Norwich to be fair, they managed to score against us twice this season and only conceded 8, and that was in 3 games would've been about 15-0 if we got another game against this shower
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35502 on: April 29, 2022, 11:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on April 29, 2022, 12:00:46 pm
The Ronaldo thing is weird.  Ferdinand actually said today that without him they would be down in 10th- 15th.  Are pundits so thick that they can't process the idea that someone can still score a good amount of goals while being an overall detriment to the team and style of play?

It happened to us too with Daniel Sturridge. However, Klopp sidelined him very soon after a few games even though he was out most potent goal scorer and the emphasis was shifted to Llalana, Coutinho and Firmino. If he had listened to those clueless pundits we wouldnt be where we are now.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35503 on: April 29, 2022, 11:17:53 pm »
So they are 5 points off a CL place having played 2 more games and their current manager is off negotiating a moonlighting gig for next season. Priorities 🤦🏻‍♂️
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35504 on: April 29, 2022, 11:29:22 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 29, 2022, 11:17:53 pm
So they are 5 points off a CL place having played 2 more games and their current manager is off negotiating a moonlighting gig for next season. Priorities 🤦🏻‍♂️
No one gives a crap over there. Not Pogba, not Rashford... Glazers.. Rangnick... Lingard... the team...
What a shambles!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35505 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
Apparently, another protest tonight. Going to go in 17 minutes late because the Glazers have owned them for 17 years.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35506 on: Today at 04:38:23 pm »
Page 888. Very auspicious in eastern cultures. Man U to win comfortably tonight. Corner turned...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35507 on: Today at 04:39:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:03:12 pm
Apparently, another protest tonight. Going to go in 17 minutes late because the Glazers have owned them for 17 years.

They'll run out of mins before the Glazers sell them
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35508 on: Today at 04:50:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:03:12 pm
Apparently, another protest tonight. Going to go in 17 minutes late because the Glazers have owned them for 17 years they've been crap this season.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35509 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on April 29, 2022, 12:00:46 pm
The Ronaldo thing is weird.  Ferdinand actually said today that without him they would be down in 10th- 15th.  Are pundits so thick that they can't process the idea that someone can still score a good amount of goals while being an overall detriment to the team and style of play?  I mean it's not as though all of his goals have been wonder strikes, if they had a different player at CF they would still likely have scored 10+ goals this season but would have also tracked back, closed down defenders as part of a press, and made more unselfish runs to open space for other players.  Maybe a different number 9 scores 10 goals rather than 17, but at the same time the overall team play and shape improves and other players score more goals to make up that 7 goal deficit, while extra pressure on the opposing team and a better overall shape helps to save 5+ goals from being scored against them.

Ronaldo is obviously an elite goal scorer, but he is a luxury player for a team which controls games and doesn't need strikers to track back or close down, and has other players who are willing to pick up his slack.  That does not come close to describing this United team, which is why it was such a ridiculous signing.

But I fully hope that Ten Hag listens to Rio and decides to keep Ronaldo and base his entire style of play around him for next season.

Read anything on over on the caf about Bobby Firmino and you can see that that lot and Ronald are made for each other.

Jurgen will always put the team before primadonnas, and the fans get it. Nuff said.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35510 on: Today at 05:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 04:38:23 pm
Page 888. Very auspicious in eastern cultures. Man U to win comfortably tonight. Corner turned...

Do they love their subtitles in eastern cultures?
