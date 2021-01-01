The Ronaldo thing is weird. Ferdinand actually said today that without him they would be down in 10th- 15th. Are pundits so thick that they can't process the idea that someone can still score a good amount of goals while being an overall detriment to the team and style of play? I mean it's not as though all of his goals have been wonder strikes, if they had a different player at CF they would still likely have scored 10+ goals this season but would have also tracked back, closed down defenders as part of a press, and made more unselfish runs to open space for other players. Maybe a different number 9 scores 10 goals rather than 17, but at the same time the overall team play and shape improves and other players score more goals to make up that 7 goal deficit, while extra pressure on the opposing team and a better overall shape helps to save 5+ goals from being scored against them.



Ronaldo is obviously an elite goal scorer, but he is a luxury player for a team which controls games and doesn't need strikers to track back or close down, and has other players who are willing to pick up his slack. That does not come close to describing this United team, which is why it was such a ridiculous signing.



But I fully hope that Ten Hag listens to Rio and decides to keep Ronaldo and base his entire style of play around him for next season.