Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 10:02:36 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:46:44 am
Was the misspelt banner real or photoshopped? I've not seen it anywhere but here.

No idea,I've not seen it anywhere else either.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 10:22:30 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:46:44 am
Was the misspelt banner real or photoshopped? I've not seen it anywhere but here.

Gary lineker was tweeting about it , its real .
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 10:53:41 am
Got to love how the general consensus is now 'the only one to keep is Ronaldo'. What a time to be alive
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 10:57:09 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:53:41 am
Got to love how the general consensus is now 'the only one to keep is Ronaldo'. What a time to be alive

Yeah it's weird. The same pundits seem to be flip flopping one week to the next about the lot of them.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 11:41:05 am
Why are they protesting ?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 11:41:48 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:41:05 am
Why are they protesting ?

Because they're shit and getting worse?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 11:48:32 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:53:41 am
Got to love how the general consensus is now 'the only one to keep is Ronaldo'. What a time to be alive

Isn't it just.
When 8 of your last 9 goals are scored by the man who embodies everything that is wrong with your club, you know you are fooked.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:00:46 pm
The Ronaldo thing is weird.  Ferdinand actually said today that without him they would be down in 10th- 15th.  Are pundits so thick that they can't process the idea that someone can still score a good amount of goals while being an overall detriment to the team and style of play?  I mean it's not as though all of his goals have been wonder strikes, if they had a different player at CF they would still likely have scored 10+ goals this season but would have also tracked back, closed down defenders as part of a press, and made more unselfish runs to open space for other players.  Maybe a different number 9 scores 10 goals rather than 17, but at the same time the overall team play and shape improves and other players score more goals to make up that 7 goal deficit, while extra pressure on the opposing team and a better overall shape helps to save 5+ goals from being scored against them.

Ronaldo is obviously an elite goal scorer, but he is a luxury player for a team which controls games and doesn't need strikers to track back or close down, and has other players who are willing to pick up his slack.  That does not come close to describing this United team, which is why it was such a ridiculous signing.

But I fully hope that Ten Hag listens to Rio and decides to keep Ronaldo and base his entire style of play around him for next season.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:06:04 pm
So Rangnick is now taking the Austria job but stay in a consultancy role, meaning he won't be the overseeing transformer of the club they all hope for, he will just ring up every now and then to tell them Maguire is shit and Wan Bissaka can't kick a ball straight.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:18:53 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:06:04 pm
So Rangnick is now taking the Austria job but stay in a consultancy role, meaning he won't be the overseeing transformer of the club they all hope for, he will just ring up every now and then to tell them Maguire is shit and Wan Bissaka can't kick a ball straight.

I can do that too for half the price they're paying him.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:56:21 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:06:04 pm
So Rangnick is now taking the Austria job but stay in a consultancy role, meaning he won't be the overseeing transformer of the club they all hope for, he will just ring up every now and then to tell them Maguire is shit and Wan Bissaka can't kick a ball straight.

That was never going to happen anyway. Otherwise, they'd have given him a much more important role after he's finished as manager and would have been included in the process of finding his successor. I think there were reports after he signed for them, that the whole consultancy thing might have been needed to get him as manager so he could promote his consulting firm afterwards. From what we see now those rumours might have some truth to them. I watched the press conference where he was announced as the new Austrian headcoach (he wasn't there and won't be officially presented until the PL season has ended) and they were saying he has a contract with Manchester United where he'll be working  six days per month as a consultant for them. The Austrian FA gave their permission for him to do that. If he was supposed to transform their club they surely would have given him a contract that includes more than six days per month.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:58:39 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:56:21 pm
That was never going to happen anyway. Otherwise, they'd have given him a much more important role after he's finished as manager and would have been included in the process of finding his successor. I think there were reports after he signed for them, that the whole consultancy thing might have been needed to get him as manager so he could promote his consulting firm afterwards. From what we see now those rumours might have some truth to them. I watched the press conference where he was announced as the new Austrian headcoach (he wasn't there and won't be officially presented until the PL season has ended) and they were saying he has a contract with Manchester United where he'll be working  six days per month as a consultant for them. The Austrian FA gave their permission for him to do that. If he was supposed to transform their club they surely would have given him a contract that includes more than six days per month.

He's the godfather of German football though?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:00:50 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:46:44 am
Was the misspelt banner real or photoshopped? I've not seen it anywhere but here.

I seen it on Twatter, with 2 replies showing it spelt correctly. But you can tell that none of the 3 pictures are taken at the same time, so it's possible it is real.
