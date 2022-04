After hating these with a passion for decades, it is hilarious to see their current state. They have wasted 9 years since Ferguson retired, and over £1 billion in the process. They will not drop like Everton, since their revenues will be high for at least some time, but the gap between us and them in terms of league finish will only get bigger. It is sad in a way, because fighting against Man City and Newcastle will never bring the same passion, but that is life, I suppose ...