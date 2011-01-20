« previous next »
Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2090255 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35440 on: Yesterday at 07:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:21:01 pm
wasn't there some news recently that he would only be working about 6 hours a month or something as consultant, so even if there is any truth to him becoming a national team manager - which is a part time job in itself - it's no biggie for him to do both

Yes, they're saying today if Ragnick were to take the Austria job he could still consult for ManU. I'm assuming there's a signed contract for the consultancy part so why walk away from that money if you don't have to? I wouldn't blame him.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35441 on: Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:25:20 pm
Yes, they're saying today if Ragnick were to take the Austria job he could still consult for ManU. I'm assuming there's a signed contract for the consultancy part so why walk away from that money if you don't have to? I wouldn't blame him.
confirmed he has the job and will stay with Utd as a Consultant!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35442 on: Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:25:06 pm
To be fair, theres no reason why he couldnt do both jobs.

I'm sure he'll do some stellar stuff working six hours a month.

:lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online FiSh77

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35443 on: Yesterday at 07:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm
I'm sure he'll do some stellar stuff working six hours a month.

:lmao

Only needs a 10 second phone call, "yeah Erik the players are still shite"
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35444 on: Yesterday at 08:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm
I'm sure he'll do some stellar stuff working six hours a month.

:lmao

To be fair, I do.
Online PaulF

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35445 on: Yesterday at 08:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:22:58 pm
Our owners made mistakes but were willing to listen and were determined to succeed. Obviously there have been major missteps, but at least they've nailed the footballing side of it.

These are egomaniacs and only listen to the rabble of ex-players and mutants on Twitter. They chased one of the most respected football minds in the world out of their club.


Do you mean the football genius?
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35446 on: Yesterday at 08:34:00 pm »
Ragy is going to be surprised with the difference of quality when he becomes the boss of Austria's NT
Online the_red_pill

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35447 on: Yesterday at 08:47:58 pm »
 :wellin :lmao
Offline Statto Red

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35448 on: Yesterday at 08:58:38 pm »
Quoted from the other thread

Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm


Even their protesting is shambolic.

 :lmao
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35449 on: Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm »
At this rate, M** U will struggle to qualify for the Eurovision Conference League.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35450 on: Yesterday at 09:11:25 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:47:58 pm
:wellin :lmao

I thought he said with Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho they will challenge for the title. What happened?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35451 on: Yesterday at 09:14:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:25:06 pm
To be fair, theres no reason why he couldnt do both jobs.

He could, and he probably will, but I can't see him having any significant influence at Man Utd. They are such a dinosaur club, left behind by modern football ...
Offline rob1966

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35452 on: Yesterday at 09:23:04 pm »
Offline Armand9

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35453 on: Yesterday at 09:46:26 pm »
well i didn't expect them to do us a favour but i'll take it, anything that chips away at chelsea's confidence before the final, if they can't beat that shower of shite it's not exactly going to have you oozing with confidence

Offline Statto Red

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35454 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:46:26 pm
well i didn't expect them to do us a favour but i'll take it, anything that chips away at chelsea's confidence before the final, if they can't beat that shower of shite it's not exactly going to have you oozing with confidence

Plus Chelsea still the need to win at Everton on Sunday, with Spurs playing Leicester same time Sunday
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35455 on: Yesterday at 10:01:25 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
At this rate, M** U will struggle to qualify for the Eurovision Conference League.

Wolves 2 games in hand, 6 points behind though. Mind you we said that about Burnley when they were below the Bitters and look what the footballing Gods did  8)
Offline vblfc

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35456 on: Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm »
Did they walk out in protest or whatever tonight?  Wasnt it supposed to be a big message about something?
Offline Morgana

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35457 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm »
Did I hear them booing in that clip after Ronaldo scored? Are they protesting against goals now?
Offline Father Ted

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35458 on: Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
Did I hear them booing in that clip after Ronaldo scored? Are they protesting against goals now?

It's that stupid 'siiiuuuuuu' thing they do when he scores isn't it?
Offline rob1966

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35459 on: Yesterday at 10:14:47 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
Did they walk out in protest or whatever tonight?  Wasnt it supposed to be a big message about something?

Tyler mentioned some protest as a few of them wandered in at about 17 minutes, barely noticeable protest.

One of the most expensive squads in history and the c*nts are fucking cry arsing. I give Ten Hag til crimbo before the rabble start on him
Offline rob1966

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35460 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm
It's that stupid 'siiiuuuuuu' thing they do when he scores isn't it?

Yeah it is, the fucking idiots
Offline Sangria

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35461 on: Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm »
McTominay apparently made 3 passes in the second half between the 45th and 84 minutes, all of them unsuccessful. How do you manage that as a CM?
Online FiSh77

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35462 on: Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
McTominay apparently made 3 passes in the second half between the 45th and 84 minutes, all of them unsuccessful. How do you manage that as a CM?

Makes Allan's performance on Sunday look world class
Offline SamLad

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35463 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
McTominay apparently made 3 passes in the second half between the 45th and 84 minutes, all of them unsuccessful. How do you manage that as a CM?
he'd be top man in the Bitters midfield.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35464 on: Today at 01:27:52 am »
Oh they played tonight? Completely forgot.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35465 on: Today at 03:31:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:15:23 pm
Yeah it is, the fucking idiots

Grown men shouting that is so cringy. I can understand kids, but c'mon...
Offline kavah

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35466 on: Today at 03:39:00 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:25:04 pm
Saw this;


Phil Jones has outlast Ferguson, Moyes, Giggs, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Ole & Carrick, possibly Ragnick as well. IMMORTAL 👊


 :lmao

Ha ha  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35467 on: Today at 03:41:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:25:06 pm
To be fair, theres no reason why he couldnt do both jobs.
How does one outlast himself exactly?!
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35468 on: Today at 04:55:48 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
McTominay apparently made 3 passes in the second half between the 45th and 84 minutes, all of them unsuccessful. How do you manage that as a CM?
But he showed a lot of passion though.
Offline dalarr

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35469 on: Today at 06:29:14 am »
There is just something gloriously pathetic about them these days. Im enjoying every moment of it.
Online PaulF

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35470 on: Today at 06:41:47 am »
Arsenal need 4 points from 5 games to guarantee these five make top 4.
Edit- United could overhaul them on goal difference with four points. In the same way I could be taking Gal Gadot for dinner tonight.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35471 on: Today at 06:45:02 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:41:47 am
Arsenal need 4 points from 5 games to guarantee these five make top 4.

I mean they aint getting Top 4. 1 home game and 2 away games. All against mid table teams who like to play and pass which is exactly Man Utd kryptonite

I honestly dont think they will even get 60 points. 59 Max for me 1 win and 1 draw at best and realistically could see it being 2 draws and a loss
