wasn't there some news recently that he would only be working about 6 hours a month or something as consultant, so even if there is any truth to him becoming a national team manager - which is a part time job in itself - it's no biggie for him to do both
Yes, they're saying today if Ragnick were to take the Austria job he could still consult for ManU. I'm assuming there's a signed contract for the consultancy part so why walk away from that money if you don't have to? I wouldn't blame him.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
To be fair, theres no reason why he couldnt do both jobs.
I'm sure he'll do some stellar stuff working six hours a month.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Our owners made mistakes but were willing to listen and were determined to succeed. Obviously there have been major missteps, but at least they've nailed the footballing side of it. These are egomaniacs and only listen to the rabble of ex-players and mutants on Twitter. They chased one of the most respected football minds in the world out of their club.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Even their protesting is shambolic.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
well i didn't expect them to do us a favour but i'll take it, anything that chips away at chelsea's confidence before the final, if they can't beat that shower of shite it's not exactly going to have you oozing with confidence
At this rate, M** U will struggle to qualify for the Eurovision Conference League.
Did I hear them booing in that clip after Ronaldo scored? Are they protesting against goals now?
Did they walk out in protest or whatever tonight? Wasnt it supposed to be a big message about something?
It's that stupid 'siiiuuuuuu' thing they do when he scores isn't it?
McTominay apparently made 3 passes in the second half between the 45th and 84 minutes, all of them unsuccessful. How do you manage that as a CM?
