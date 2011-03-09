Exactly how we want it, let them build the hype to insane levels so that when it doesn't materialise straight away they will stamp their feet and wave their green n gold scarves in protest. Rinse n repeat.



I agree with this.They've always been the same in my entire lifetime. Utterly ridiculous hype and over-romanticised drivel lavished on them by a sycophantic media.Thing is, life and times have changed. Ferguson was given around six years before the knives came out for him. Luckily for him (and them) he managed to turn it around at the death. The rest is history.These days you don't get anything like six years to start getting it right. Their insane hype machine and the changing times now demand almost instant results. So, the hype is starting to work against them now, because it builds insane expectations and puts on insane pressure from day one.If the latest fella through the revolving door on the Manager's office doesn't live up to the hype virtually from the off, disillusion will set in very quickly. Whereas their ridiculous and frankly embarrassing hype machine used to serve them well, in today's world it is now working against them to an extent.It's similar across the park too. They don't have the media hyping them up, but they have a fanbase that does it to such an extent that it always sets them up for failure. The modern world demands instant results, and if they aren't forthcoming the natives get very restless, very quickly, and the more hype there is, the more pressure there is.