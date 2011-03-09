« previous next »
Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2070798 times)

Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35320 on: Yesterday at 08:17:25 am »
They need a rebuild just to get competitive again let alone challenge for titles. Their money doesn't go as far when the rest of the league has money too
Offline 12C

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35321 on: Yesterday at 08:24:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 23, 2022, 11:01:12 pm
Just saw that Bruno stamp on Tavares. Despicable player.

BBC sport article suddenly realising that Bruno is a niggling little player who chases the referee and tried to get cheap fouls.
As though he has ever been anything different.
Offline spen71

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35322 on: Yesterday at 08:36:26 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 23, 2022, 10:48:30 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38</a>

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.

No the right place.   Why dont YouTube links not work for me?   Have I got something disabled on my phone
Offline FiSh77

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35323 on: Yesterday at 08:37:31 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 23, 2022, 10:48:30 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38</a>

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.



Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35324 on: Yesterday at 09:10:25 am »
Does make me chuckle a bit when journos describe Fernandes as a 'great player'

These are the number of penalties that he scored for Manchester United since he turned up there


2019/20      08
2020/21      13      
2021/22      02


23 Penalties


There are some teams that didn't even get 23 penalties in those three seasons.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35325 on: Yesterday at 09:42:33 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 23, 2022, 10:48:30 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38</a>

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.

1. Play well
2. Do better than before
3. Get everything working
4. Fix things
5. Fix things and get everything working
6. Win as many as you can
Offline Kekule

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35326 on: Yesterday at 09:43:08 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 23, 2022, 10:48:30 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38</a>

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.

 :lmao

He might as well just have a 1 point plan for all the detail and insight he offers.

Rios 1 point plan.

1. Get better and win stuff.

Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:24:03 am
BBC sport article suddenly realising that Bruno is a niggling little player who chases the referee and tried to get cheap fouls.
As though he has ever been anything different.

I was going to comment that he was appearing to get no criticism for two no shows, a missed penalty and getting away with two red card offences in consecutive games against Uniteds biggest rivals.  Their supposed best player, whos just doubled his wage, has done nothing for months. Knives would have been out in the media long ago if one of ours was on a run like that.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35327 on: Yesterday at 09:44:49 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:36:26 am
No the right place.   Why dont YouTube links not work for me?   Have I got something disabled on my phone

Doesn't show up on phones anymore I think. Since flash support ended.
Offline Hazell

« Reply #35328 on: Yesterday at 09:46:51 am »
I think Ferdinand posted a clip of himself on Twitter in the summer acting all smug that Man Utd had signed Ronaldo. He seems to have changed his tune..

Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:37:31 am

:lmao
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35329 on: Yesterday at 10:03:28 am »
The amount of column inches and social media chatter that gets given to this club is nothing short of obscene

The guy isn't even in the job yet and you'd swear mankind's very survival was depending on him

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35330 on: Yesterday at 10:32:59 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:03:28 am
The amount of column inches and social media chatter that gets given to this club is nothing short of obscene

The guy isn't even in the job yet and you'd swear mankind's very survival was depending on him
Exactly how we want it, let them build the hype to insane levels so that when it doesn't materialise straight away they will stamp their feet and wave their green n gold scarves in protest. Rinse n repeat.
Offline vblfc

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35331 on: Yesterday at 11:00:54 am »
Was talking to a (usually sensible) United fan yesterday evening. I asked did he think Nevilles views were solid to understand where they are at. Answer - Neville is the best pundit on telly and He understands United.  It seems to me their fans believe Fergie passed his magic knowledge onto some gurus of the game - Rio, Keano, Scholesy and Neville being the ultimate example.  Cant believe this - but good - seems they are buying this crap.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35332 on: Yesterday at 11:26:13 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:32:59 am
Exactly how we want it, let them build the hype to insane levels so that when it doesn't materialise straight away they will stamp their feet and wave their green n gold scarves in protest. Rinse n repeat.
I agree with this.

They've always been the same in my entire lifetime. Utterly ridiculous hype and over-romanticised drivel lavished on them by a sycophantic media.

Thing is, life and times have changed. Ferguson was given around six years before the knives came out for him. Luckily for him (and them) he managed to turn it around at the death. The rest is history.

These days you don't get anything like six years to start getting it right. Their insane hype machine and the changing times now demand almost instant results. So, the hype is starting to work against them now, because it builds insane expectations and puts on insane pressure from day one.

If the latest fella through the revolving door on the Manager's office doesn't live up to the hype virtually from the off, disillusion will set in very quickly. Whereas their ridiculous and frankly embarrassing hype machine used to serve them well, in today's world it is now working against them to an extent.

It's similar across the park too. They don't have the media hyping them up, but they have a fanbase that  does it to such an extent that it always sets them up for failure. The modern world demands instant results, and if they aren't forthcoming the natives get very restless, very quickly, and the more hype there is, the more pressure there is.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35333 on: Yesterday at 11:28:43 am »
We'll see how they cope with their propable rebuild.

Easier to say beforehand yeah i'll be patient for 2-3 seasons than actually doing that,if the reality will be they're 8th-6th and playing dire football about at christmas time knowing their past i can see them demanding another good old boy to take the reigns and sign yet another set of their famous 'marquee' types.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35334 on: Yesterday at 11:33:43 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:42:33 am
1. Play well
2. Do better than before
3. Get everything working
4. Fix things
5. Fix things and get everything working
6. Win as many as you can

Mr You Don't Want to Do That and Jimmy Hill discuss football.

https://twitter.com/harryenfield6/status/1261953287596752897
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35335 on: Yesterday at 11:36:23 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:46:51 am
I think Ferdinand posted a clip of himself on Twitter in the summer acting all smug that Man Utd had signed Ronaldo. He seems to have changed his tune..

:lmao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI
Offline Raaphael

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35336 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:00:54 am
Was talking to a (usually sensible) United fan yesterday evening. I asked did he think Nevilles views were solid to understand where they are at. Answer - Neville is the best pundit on telly and He understands United.  It seems to me their fans believe Fergie passed his magic knowledge onto some gurus of the game - Rio, Keano, Scholesy and Neville being the ultimate example.  Cant believe this - but good - seems they are buying this crap.

Agree. Hope the people in charge at United take tips from the likes of Neville and Ferdinand and hopefully sack Ragnick from any role at the club. Cant believe people listen to Neville as a sensible voice with his track record of misjudging things. The demise will continue.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35337 on: Yesterday at 12:29:49 pm »
They really are a vulnerable side defensively without Maguire.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35338 on: Yesterday at 01:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:36:23 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

That is actually incredible. All the "Thanks Rio for bringing him home comments as well", and people legitimately calling for him to become Director of Football. What an utter embarrassment. It´s glorious stuff.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35339 on: Yesterday at 01:05:02 pm »
I really don't understand their urge to play like Pep or Klopp's teams.
The way Ole had them setup made quite good use of their strengths I thought:
a. Sit deep, defend without over extending yourselves
b. Counter with 2 pacy players, wide.
c. Every chance you get, badger the ref.
d. Fall over often, initiate contact in the box, skillfully dive. Be a pioneer in penalty fabrication, where VAR has to give pens once there is visible contact (albeit initiated...) and English refs kowtow to you to award it anyway...
e. Harvest the fruits of your labour. Comfortable top 4, earn CL revenues,  pay big fat dividends, milk the cow.
Do periodic PR stunts, buy some overpriced youtubers for 100Mn to pacify the fans.
Why did they feel the need to upset a perfectly good thing they had going?
Offline Henry Kissinger

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35340 on: Yesterday at 01:25:51 pm »
For once, I think Barney Ronay has nailed it:

In many ways, bolting Ten Hag on to this ailing machine is up there with buying a replica shirt in the hope it might turn you into Johan Cruyff.



https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/23/manchester-united-show-signs-of-life-on-arsenals-afternoon
Offline markthescouser

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35341 on: Yesterday at 01:39:12 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 12:29:49 pm
They really are a vulnerable side defensively without Maguire.
Tbf I thought to myself after that first goal yesterday, that it really shows the quality of a team that can have their record signing defender on the bench, and theres no noticeable difference in the performance. Really consistent stuff from Utd
Offline Hazell

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35342 on: Yesterday at 01:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:36:23 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:01:55 pm
That is actually incredible. All the "Thanks Rio for bringing him home comments as well", and people legitimately calling for him to become Director of Football. What an utter embarrassment. It´s glorious stuff.

It's like Groundhog Day with them, no doubt they'll be just as giddy in the summer when they make a few signings. And it's absolutely beautiful.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35343 on: Yesterday at 02:06:06 pm »
Online 4pool

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35344 on: Yesterday at 02:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:59:45 pm
It's like Groundhog Day with them, no doubt they'll be just as giddy in the summer when they make dozens of signings. And it's absolutely beautiful.

Fixed for accuracy..  ;)
Online Armand9

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35345 on: Yesterday at 09:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:36:23 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

omfg  :lmao

i clicked the link and saw it was 26 minutes long and thought fuck that, but as i was already doing something on the comp i thought i'd let it play in the background

that is quite possibly the greatest half hour comedy show of all time

possibly  ;D

the wonderful man that rio is touches so many bases on what this will mean for man utd, i couldn't have done a better stitch up job, i couldnt have done a better stitch up job even today, knowing how their season has panned out

everything he says pans out in the worse possible way than he predicts, from influencing the dressing room into winners all the way to raising harry maguire's form....... yes, i just said that  :lmao

listening to that knowing they are the banter club of the season and everything has fallen apart into the biggest shitshow they've ever managed to muster, to become the worse utd team i have seen since the times of best and law

well, to his credit, it is legendary, truly legendary

just not in the way he imagined

i think in fairness i should let rio have the last word

"all the other fans are devastated, there's devastation everywhere"

well he was right with the last part

(it's like a ricky gervais parody of their season, david brent's reincarnation for anyone who misses The Office, only funnier)
Offline Hazell

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35346 on: Yesterday at 10:06:45 pm »
It's glorious isn't it? I've never seen anyone be so spectacularly wrong in everything they say :D

Of course, 8 months later and he, like numerous others, have done a complete 180 about the state of their club.

Online Armand9

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35347 on: Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:06:45 pm
It's glorious isn't it? I've never seen anyone be so spectacularly wrong in everything they say :D

Of course, 8 months later and he, like numerous others, have done a complete 180 about the state of their club.

that's the funny thing, they're hypocritical bullshitters, they talk about the club needs sorting top to bottom as tho it's a new thing when plenty of their own fans have been saying that shit for years

neville's exactly the fucking same when talking about how football needs to take a look and deal differently in who they allow to own clubs - after the chelsea/abramovich fiasco, and when questioned it's all very well to say that now but why not before and his reply was no one knew

wtf? plenty of people from journos to informed football fans had called out that shit for years, he's basing his sweeping inaccurate statements on his own ignorance and transfering that onto, apparently, everyone else in the fucking world

morons
Offline Raaphael

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35348 on: Yesterday at 10:15:21 pm »
25 points ahead of them with one less game played. And it will be more.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35349 on: Today at 12:37:55 am »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35350 on: Today at 12:39:25 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 10:15:21 pm
25 points ahead of them with one less game played. And it will be more.
Points-wise they're half way between Everton and LFC
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35351 on: Today at 01:11:49 am »
Online Peabee

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35352 on: Today at 02:02:45 am »
Wtf is a structural reset?
Online coolbyrne

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35353 on: Today at 03:02:35 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:42:33 am
1. Play well
2. Do better than before
3. Get everything working
4. Fix things
5. Fix things and get everything working
6. Win as many as you can

1. Field 11 players
2. Get possession of the ball
3. Run towards the opposition's goal
4. Shoot
5. Score
6. Win


