https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI
omfg
i clicked the link and saw it was 26 minutes long and thought fuck that, but as i was already doing something on the comp i thought i'd let it play in the background
that is quite possibly the greatest half hour comedy show of all time
possibly
the wonderful man that rio is touches so many bases on what this will mean for man utd, i couldn't have done a better stitch up job, i couldnt have done a better stitch up job even today, knowing how their season has panned out
everything he says pans out in the worse possible way than he predicts, from influencing the dressing room into winners all the way to raising harry maguire's form
....... yes, i just said that
listening to that knowing they are the banter club of the season and everything has fallen apart into the biggest shitshow they've ever managed to muster, to become the worse utd team i have seen since the times of best and law
well, to his credit, it is legendary, truly legendary
just not in the way he imagined
i think in fairness i should let rio have the last word
"all the other fans are devastated, there's devastation everywhere"
well he was right with the last part
(it's like a ricky gervais parody of their season, david brent's reincarnation for anyone who misses The Office, only funnier)