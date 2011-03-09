« previous next »
They need a rebuild just to get competitive again let alone challenge for titles. Their money doesn't go as far when the rest of the league has money too
Just saw that Bruno stamp on Tavares. Despicable player.

BBC sport article suddenly realising that Bruno is a niggling little player who chases the referee and tried to get cheap fouls.
As though he has ever been anything different.
Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.

No the right place.   Why dont YouTube links not work for me?   Have I got something disabled on my phone
Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Does make me chuckle a bit when journos describe Fernandes as a 'great player'

These are the number of penalties that he scored for Manchester United since he turned up there


2019/20      08
2020/21      13      
2021/22      02


23 Penalties


There are some teams that didn't even get 23 penalties in those three seasons.
Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.

1. Play well
2. Do better than before
3. Get everything working
4. Fix things
5. Fix things and get everything working
6. Win as many as you can
Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.

 :lmao

He might as well just have a 1 point plan for all the detail and insight he offers.

Rios 1 point plan.

1. Get better and win stuff.

BBC sport article suddenly realising that Bruno is a niggling little player who chases the referee and tried to get cheap fouls.
As though he has ever been anything different.

I was going to comment that he was appearing to get no criticism for two no shows, a missed penalty and getting away with two red card offences in consecutive games against Uniteds biggest rivals.  Their supposed best player, whos just doubled his wage, has done nothing for months. Knives would have been out in the media long ago if one of ours was on a run like that.
No the right place.   Why dont YouTube links not work for me?   Have I got something disabled on my phone

Doesn't show up on phones anymore I think. Since flash support ended.
I think Ferdinand posted a clip of himself on Twitter in the summer acting all smug that Man Utd had signed Ronaldo. He seems to have changed his tune..

:lmao
The amount of column inches and social media chatter that gets given to this club is nothing short of obscene

The guy isn't even in the job yet and you'd swear mankind's very survival was depending on him

The amount of column inches and social media chatter that gets given to this club is nothing short of obscene

The guy isn't even in the job yet and you'd swear mankind's very survival was depending on him
Exactly how we want it, let them build the hype to insane levels so that when it doesn't materialise straight away they will stamp their feet and wave their green n gold scarves in protest. Rinse n repeat.
Was talking to a (usually sensible) United fan yesterday evening. I asked did he think Nevilles views were solid to understand where they are at. Answer - Neville is the best pundit on telly and He understands United.  It seems to me their fans believe Fergie passed his magic knowledge onto some gurus of the game - Rio, Keano, Scholesy and Neville being the ultimate example.  Cant believe this - but good - seems they are buying this crap.
Exactly how we want it, let them build the hype to insane levels so that when it doesn't materialise straight away they will stamp their feet and wave their green n gold scarves in protest. Rinse n repeat.
I agree with this.

They've always been the same in my entire lifetime. Utterly ridiculous hype and over-romanticised drivel lavished on them by a sycophantic media.

Thing is, life and times have changed. Ferguson was given around six years before the knives came out for him. Luckily for him (and them) he managed to turn it around at the death. The rest is history.

These days you don't get anything like six years to start getting it right. Their insane hype machine and the changing times now demand almost instant results. So, the hype is starting to work against them now, because it builds insane expectations and puts on insane pressure from day one.

If the latest fella through the revolving door on the Manager's office doesn't live up to the hype virtually from the off, disillusion will set in very quickly. Whereas their ridiculous and frankly embarrassing hype machine used to serve them well, in today's world it is now working against them to an extent.

It's similar across the park too. They don't have the media hyping them up, but they have a fanbase that  does it to such an extent that it always sets them up for failure. The modern world demands instant results, and if they aren't forthcoming the natives get very restless, very quickly, and the more hype there is, the more pressure there is.
We'll see how they cope with their propable rebuild.

Easier to say beforehand yeah i'll be patient for 2-3 seasons than actually doing that,if the reality will be they're 8th-6th and playing dire football about at christmas time knowing their past i can see them demanding another good old boy to take the reigns and sign yet another set of their famous 'marquee' types.
1. Play well
2. Do better than before
3. Get everything working
4. Fix things
5. Fix things and get everything working
6. Win as many as you can

Mr You Don't Want to Do That and Jimmy Hill discuss football.

https://twitter.com/harryenfield6/status/1261953287596752897
I think Ferdinand posted a clip of himself on Twitter in the summer acting all smug that Man Utd had signed Ronaldo. He seems to have changed his tune..

:lmao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI
Was talking to a (usually sensible) United fan yesterday evening. I asked did he think Nevilles views were solid to understand where they are at. Answer - Neville is the best pundit on telly and He understands United.  It seems to me their fans believe Fergie passed his magic knowledge onto some gurus of the game - Rio, Keano, Scholesy and Neville being the ultimate example.  Cant believe this - but good - seems they are buying this crap.

Agree. Hope the people in charge at United take tips from the likes of Neville and Ferdinand and hopefully sack Ragnick from any role at the club. The demise will continue.
