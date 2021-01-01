you can check it yourself <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SRjnY3-OSrg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SRjnY3-OSrg</a>
btw, keep hearing the utd fans saying it wasn't a pen, i thought at the time if that's not a goal it's a pen
replays clearly show telles barging saka in the back - not shoulder to shoulder as pig suggests
was the ref/VAR a gooner? they were poor and overall his decisions favoured arsenal altho bruno should've seen red, you won't see an ankle stamp any later than that one, they can be accidental (eg partey on fabino recently for his second yellow), not uncommon actually, and are typically rightly given as yellow but that was so fucking late and it's easy to see his intent, clearly went in for the man, the ball wasn't even there
but yeah, i'd be pissed with that officating, altho the elanga pen claim (was defo a foul for me) was apparently outside the box, haven't seen replays on that