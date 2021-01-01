No surprises thereMan United lost 3-1 against Arsenal on Saturday and Paul Scholes reflected on the performance after the full-time whistle.Paul Scholes has opened up on a private conversation with Jesse Lingard after Arsenal beat Manchester 3-1 on Saturday.United's hopes of securing Champions League football were slim heading into the clash against Arsenal at the Emirates, but they're now as good as non-existent. United's defeat means they're now six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.United have just four games remaining this season and Arsenal also have one game in hand. United knew Saturday's match at Arsenal was a must-win game, but they fell behind within two minutes in the match and they never drew level.Erik ten Hag will take over at United this summer and the Dutchman will oversee an unprecedented rebuild at Old Trafford.United's dressing room is believed to be toxic and Scholes suggested just that on punditry duties. Scholes revealed he had a conversation with Lingard in which the pair discussed the dressing room at the club being a 'disaster'."I had a quick chat with Jesse [Lingard] the other day," Scholes told DAZN."Im sure he wont mind me saying  the dressing room is just a disaster."Lingard is set to leave United on a free transfer.