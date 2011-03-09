« previous next »
Offline CraigDS

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35200 on: Today at 04:12:45 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:10:30 pm
Getting all serious in here. Can we still laugh at them?

No, this is now another thread for Al to discuss FSG.
Online Chakan

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35201 on: Today at 04:15:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:12:45 pm
No, this is now another thread for Al to discuss FSG.

Isnt that every thread? 

Im sure this will be locked soon, like the other 300 threads.
Online Hazell

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35202 on: Today at 04:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:15:36 pm
Isnt that every thread? 

Im sure this will be locked soon, like the other 300 threads.

I'll be impressed if he turns the Worlde thread into an anti-FSG thread (but wouldn't put it past him).
Online Chakan

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35203 on: Today at 04:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:17:44 pm
I'll be impressed if he turns the Worlde thread into an anti-FSG thread (but wouldn't put it past him).

If the word is money were in for a world of shit
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35204 on: Today at 04:29:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:12:45 pm
No, this is now another thread for Al to discuss FSG.
It's been boring for so long. I am surprised people respond to it.
Online Al 666

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35205 on: Today at 04:32:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:12:45 pm
No, this is now another thread for Al to discuss FSG.

Strange that I was discussing the effect an exceptional manager can have on a club, as opposed to it all being about Analytics and Planning. United have had two really good periods in their history. One under Busby and one under Ferguson.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35206 on: Today at 04:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:07:06 pm
Our transfers only became as risk-free as possible when Klopp arrived though. Of the transfers you listed only Bobby preceded the arrival of Klopp and only by a few months. The strange bit is you complimenting FSG on having a strategy of signing players based on temperament. You seem to have an uncanny knack of wiping away the shit show that preceded Klopp. How can you compliment FSG for signing players based on temperament when they foisted Balotelli on Rodgers. Or how about Andy Carroll, Sakho and Adam as players with bad temperaments or tin men like Downing or Markovic. 

The mentality monsters have been brought in largely by Klopp. It is Klopp who has created the togetherness and who has improved player after player both here and at Dortmund.




The selling of our best players and having to rebuild was a reply to Mac Red about why our 08-09 title challenge was a one off. We had to do it time and time again, something United will not have to do because of their financial power.

Doesn't this part of your post directly highlight the sea change since Klopp arrived though.

The genius of Klopp is to identify players that can strengthen his side. Coach those players to improve, tweak his system to accommodate those players and above all create a winning mentality. Create a group where the players all feel valued and give everything for the group.

Personally I think if Klopp had gone to United in 2015 instead of us then their transfer strike rate would have been much much higher.

Genuine question.. how many times do you have to have a posting ban on here before you stop with every post pushing an anti-FSG agenda? Is it some kind of weird experiment to see how long it takes to be fully banned?

If you genuinely think Klopp himself and only himself identified the likes of Robertson, Jota, Diaz and Fabinho then you are incredibly badly mistaken. He might sign off on our transfers but he is absolutely not the one identifying them (Thiago most likely excepted).

The issue before Klopp arrived was that we had a manager who didn't want to work with a transfer committee. We then hired someone who was more than happy to do so and our problems were solved. Improving on the pitch and becoming a better proposition only improved that further.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35207 on: Today at 04:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:47:14 pm
They still have the advantage of that commercial machine though.

No, they don't.

https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.html

Now, stop arguing for the sake of the argument. Man Utd are a shite club, and unlike you, we don't want for our club to be anything like them ...
Online Hazell

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35208 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:20:49 pm
If the word is money were in for a world of shit

Yah, or "hedge".
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35209 on: Today at 04:44:06 pm »
I love how cold blooded Ralf admits how shite Manutd are
Online Al 666

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35210 on: Today at 04:47:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:34:10 pm
Genuine question.. how many times do you have to have a posting ban on here before you stop with every post pushing an anti-FSG agenda? Is it some kind of weird experiment to see how long it takes to be fully banned?

If you genuinely think Klopp himself and only himself identified the likes of Robertson, Jota, Diaz and Fabinho then you are incredibly badly mistaken. He might sign off on our transfers but he is absolutely not the one identifying them (Thiago most likely excepted).

The issue before Klopp arrived was that we had a manager who didn't want to work with a transfer committee. We then hired someone who was more than happy to do so and our problems were solved. Improving on the pitch and becoming a better proposition only improved that further.

A kid with a copy of FIFA can identify good players.

What makes signings successful is bringing is players whose qualities fit with how the coach wants to play the game. That requires the coach to tweak his system to accommodate those players, whilst coaching the players to adapt to playing in his system.

United's problem since Ferguson has been a disconnect between the players they sign and how they want to play the game.
Online fredfrop

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35211 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Mods, can't you just give Al their own thread and block them from posting any where else?

Please?
Online Al 666

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35212 on: Today at 04:49:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:34:42 pm
No, they don't.

https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.html

Now, stop arguing for the sake of the argument. Man Utd are a shite club, and unlike you, we don't want for our club to be anything like them ...

I know English isn't your first language Mac, that would be transfers but the link you have posted actually shows United's commercial revenues are higher than ours.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35213 on: Today at 04:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:47:03 pm
A kid with a copy of FIFA can identify good players.

Someone needs to have a word with the club, we can sack off the whole stats/scouting department and just employ some good old child labour. We'd save a fortune.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35214 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:47:03 pm
A kid with a copy of FIFA can identify good players.

Embarrassing.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:47:03 pm
What makes signings successful is bringing is players whose qualities fit with how the coach wants to play the game. That requires the coach to tweak his system to accommodate those players, whilst coaching the players to adapt to playing in his system.

And it requires those in charge of recruitment to identify players that they know will fit in best with how the coach wants to play.

Go and tell Klopp that our signings have only been successful because of him. He would laugh in your face.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35215 on: Today at 04:55:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:52:26 pm
Go and tell Klopp that our signings have only been successful because of him. He would laugh in your face.

It's weird as you can point Al in the direction of many quotes from Klopp where he says this and praises the wider team around him, yet no matter how often you do he'll ignore it and say it's all Klopp.

Give him a few minutes and he'll get to the part of the script where the owners got lucky selecting Klopp.
Online Alan_X

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35216 on: Today at 04:55:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:12:45 pm
No, this is now another thread for Al to discuss FSG.

I'm done. It's pointless. If we won the quadruple there would still be a reason to moan.
Online Red Berry

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35217 on: Today at 05:02:48 pm »
Even when Ferguson took over it still took him six years and a sack load of cash to fix United and get them competitive again. And he never knocked us off our perch - we abdicated.

If they think a manager can come in, spend a ton of money, and fix their issues in a couple of seasons they're asking to be let down.
Online Al 666

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35218 on: Today at 05:08:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:55:32 pm
It's weird as you can point Al in the direction of many quotes from Klopp where he says this and praises the wider team around him, yet no matter how often you do he'll ignore it and say it's all Klopp.

Give him a few minutes and he'll get to the part of the script where the owners got lucky selecting Klopp.

The key is getting everyone pulling in the same direction and working towards the same goals. You can have the most talented people in the World but if they are working against each other then it doesn't work.

That has for me been the problem at United.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35219 on: Today at 05:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:02:48 pm
Even when Ferguson took over it still took him six years and a sack load of cash to fix United and get them competitive again. And he never knocked us off our perch - we abdicated.

If they think a manager can come in, spend a ton of money, and fix their issues in a couple of seasons they're asking to be let down.

It wouldnt be a cheap over haul either. You get rid of Maguire, Luke Shaw, McFred, Rashford and then what?  Buy Holgate and Richarlison and expect them to turn out like VVD or Salah? Or shop high end which they have tried and failed.

They are truly stuck in reverse gear.
Online Alan_X

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35220 on: Today at 05:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:47:03 pm
A kid with a copy of FIFA can identify good players...

And there it is...
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35221 on: Today at 05:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:08:03 pm
The key is getting everyone pulling in the same direction and working towards the same goals. You can have the most talented people in the World but if they are working against each other then it doesn't work.


Literally all we've been saying to you, and you've been arguing against it.
Online Alan_X

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35222 on: Today at 05:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:08:03 pm
The key is getting everyone pulling in the same direction and working towards the same goals. You can have the most talented people in the World but if they are working against each other then it doesn't work.

That has for me been the problem at United.

Cant see why it's been a problem. They just need to choose an inspirational manager (piece of piss with all that money) and a kid with a copy of FIFA. Job done!

Number 21 and European Cup incoming.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35223 on: Today at 05:18:01 pm »
They have a GD of just 2 after 34 matches🤣🤣🤣
Online Al 666

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35224 on: Today at 05:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:11:43 pm
Cant see why it's been a problem. They just need to choose an inspirational manager (piece of piss with all that money) and a kid with a copy of FIFA. Job done!

Number 21 and European Cup incoming.

It is about bringing in a manager with a clear ideology and vision, who is able to recruit within that ideology and vision and who can coach those individuals to play in a cohesive way. It is about creating an environment that breeds a positive mentality and where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35225 on: Today at 05:25:25 pm »
Ragys getting pretty close to actually spitting on his players at this point  ;D  Keeps giving "incredibly honest" interviews rofl. "We are 6 years behind."

tbf its about time someone called out the mess for what it is but its a great follow.  Scholes "Beans told me the dressing rooms a disaster"  Ragy "Well you'd need to ask beans about that. I think they get along all right. Not going so far as to say , you know, well, but alright".

this is what you get when you get a bureaucrat fired by doing sloppy work--concentrated hate. He hates his own team, fucking assholes every one of them.  ;D  Not really seen that before in such a nakedly open way. He cant stop pissing on their heads.

Luv it.

Online Bobinhood

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35226 on: Today at 05:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:23:46 pm
It is about bringing in a manager with a clear ideology and vision, who is able to recruit within that ideology and vision and who can coach those individuals to play in a cohesive way. It is about creating an environment that breeds a positive mentality and where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

oh, like fsg then?



runs.....
Online xbugawugax

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35227 on: Today at 05:27:31 pm »
what a captains performance from the rat

saying they have nothing to play for after losing to us

missing a penalty

and another petulant kick out.

maybe they could throw another 600k per week and captains armband to #pogback. His new hairstyle will be the new craze

the ronaldo goal was pretty decent though against a shit defence. SIUUUUU
Online TepidT2O

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35228 on: Today at 05:28:47 pm »
Can we not get back to discussing the best defensive right back in the league?

Happier times
Online Alan_X

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35229 on: Today at 05:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:23:46 pm
It is about bringing in a manager with a clear ideology and vision, who is able to recruit within that ideology and vision and who can coach those individuals to play in a cohesive way. It is about creating an environment that breeds a positive mentality and where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

Ah - got you. If it's that straightforward why haven't United done that in the ten years since Ferguson left?

Spoiler
The answer is that you need the structure and philosophy in place in order to make the right appointment.
[close]
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35230 on: Today at 05:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:25:25 pm
Ragys getting pretty close to actually spitting on his players at this point  ;D  Keeps giving "incredibly honest" interviews rofl. "We are 6 years behind."

tbf its about time someone called out the mess for what it is but its a great follow.  Scholes "Beans told me the dressing rooms a disaster"  Ragy "Well you'd need to ask beans about that. I think they get along all right. Not going so far as to say , you know, well, but alright".

this is what you get when you get a bureaucrat fired by doing sloppy work--concentrated hate. He hates his own team, fucking assholes every one of them.  ;D  Not really seen that before in such a nakedly open way. He cant stop pissing on their heads.

Luv it.


Sounds like the German Hodgson
