Our transfers only became as risk-free as possible when Klopp arrived though. Of the transfers you listed only Bobby preceded the arrival of Klopp and only by a few months. The strange bit is you complimenting FSG on having a strategy of signing players based on temperament. You seem to have an uncanny knack of wiping away the shit show that preceded Klopp. How can you compliment FSG for signing players based on temperament when they foisted Balotelli on Rodgers. Or how about Andy Carroll, Sakho and Adam as players with bad temperaments or tin men like Downing or Markovic.



The mentality monsters have been brought in largely by Klopp. It is Klopp who has created the togetherness and who has improved player after player both here and at Dortmund.









The selling of our best players and having to rebuild was a reply to Mac Red about why our 08-09 title challenge was a one off. We had to do it time and time again, something United will not have to do because of their financial power.



Doesn't this part of your post directly highlight the sea change since Klopp arrived though.



The genius of Klopp is to identify players that can strengthen his side. Coach those players to improve, tweak his system to accommodate those players and above all create a winning mentality. Create a group where the players all feel valued and give everything for the group.



Personally I think if Klopp had gone to United in 2015 instead of us then their transfer strike rate would have been much much higher.



Genuine question.. how many times do you have to have a posting ban on here before you stop with every post pushing an anti-FSG agenda? Is it some kind of weird experiment to see how long it takes to be fully banned?If you genuinely think Klopp himself and only himself identified the likes of Robertson, Jota, Diaz and Fabinho then you are incredibly badly mistaken. He might sign off on our transfers but he is absolutely not the one identifying them (Thiago most likely excepted).The issue before Klopp arrived was that we had a manager who didn't want to work with a transfer committee. We then hired someone who was more than happy to do so and our problems were solved. Improving on the pitch and becoming a better proposition only improved that further.