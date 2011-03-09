Ragys getting pretty close to actually spitting on his players at this point
Keeps giving "incredibly honest" interviews rofl. "We are 6 years behind."
tbf its about time someone called out the mess for what it is but its a great follow. Scholes "Beans told me the dressing rooms a disaster" Ragy "Well you'd need to ask beans about that. I think they get along all right. Not going so far as to say , you know, well, but alright".
this is what you get when you get a bureaucrat fired by doing sloppy work--concentrated hate. He hates his own team, fucking assholes every one of them.
Not really seen that before in such a nakedly open way. He cant stop pissing on their heads.
Luv it.