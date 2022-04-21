Their club has become toxic in a number of different ways but let's be honest the one big thing they have in common is that neither are.top.level managers. One is barely a manager at all
...and they just appointed another one, although it's a start (with Rangnick being DoF).
They went with the "top manager" angle before, but it's deeper than that.
It's the toxic structure, the expectations of fans, Ferguson hanging around in the background like The Shadow, the shenanigans with the owners etc...
That Paddy Power skit is spot on.
They're on the right track though, if I'm honest. It will just take a good few years. The current mentality needs rooting out. The United DNA needs rooting out. (although I still see the likes of Snideshow Mop being there under Ten Hag)