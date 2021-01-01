« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 874 875 876 877 878 [879]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2060299 times)

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,856
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35120 on: Today at 12:25:24 am »
Think United fans should just stick a film on tomorrow

Maybe try Wreck it Ralph or Rons gone Wrong



Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,855
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35121 on: Today at 12:26:00 am »
I bet Bailly plays an does well
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,856
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35122 on: Today at 12:35:13 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm
Yes, he's a nasty fellow. Terrible temperament with a perpetual scowl on his face.

Its depressing watching him

Because you know if hes like that then theres way worse as hes somehow managed to get himself followers

Sometimes I stop and think we all hate e h other so much over a game where you kick a ball into a goal

Its mental really wjen you dissect it. I try not to think into that too deeply or my entire lifes passion would come crashing down ;D

That bloke would genuinely kill one of us. He needs help
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:49 am by rushyman »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,709
  • JFT 97
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35123 on: Today at 12:40:46 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:00:56 pm
Al, the philosophy is to use analytics and planning to achieve success on the field. It took time for NESV/FSG to get that right in a new sport. They made mistakes, recognised the mistakes and moved forward. As Klopp aknowledged, analytics played a large part in his appointment. He'd had a far from stellar final season at Dortmund losing the Cup, finishing 7th in the league and being knocked out of the CL by Juventus. It might seem like an obvious appointment now but there was no guarantee we'd be where we are now based on his final season.

By the way, two key members of the 'shambolic transfer committee' were Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards. You will probably disagree but I think Michael Edwards as proven to be a better judge of players than Rodgers.

It's pointless arguing with you mate. If you had your way the club would be living in the 90s with a Ferguson/Wenger-style boss. The madness of it all is that Klopp disagrees with you and has said it over and over again. Success at our level is not down to one person anymore - it is, for want of a better phrase, collegiate.

Analytics is a just a tool though.

The numbers on their own are pretty meaningless. The key is having someone with a vision and an ideology who has the ability to harness the analytics and create a cohesive tactical plan and motivate players to fulfil that tactical plan. The irony is that you are dismissing Ferguson/Wenger when they were miles ahead of their contemporaries in terms of the use of sports sciences.

Both Ferguson and Wenger embedded the use of high level sports sciences into their clubs. That to me points to the fact that it is the ability to harness those tools by great coaches that is the key.

Great teams are created by figureheads that manage to get everyone pulling in the same direction. They create unity and trust. For me that is way more important than analytics or planning. You need someone with the vision and ideology to harness all the tools at their disposal.

You can give a tradesman the best tools in the world but if he doesn't know how to use them then it is a waste of time.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35124 on: Today at 12:43:28 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:35:13 am
Its depressing watching him

Because you know if hes like that then theres way worse as hes somehow managed to get himself followers

Sometimes I stop and think we all hate e h other so much over a game where you kick a ball into a goal

Its mental really wjen you dissect it. I try not to think into that too deeply or my entire lifes passion would come crashing down ;D

That bloke would genuinely kill one of us. He needs help

He's really glaring his fangs when he starts screaming about Henderson. Could definitely see him being part of a random attack outside the ground, and is capable of saying some horrific stuff (he even admits as much). He's a bad one.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 874 875 876 877 878 [879]   Go Up
« previous next »
 