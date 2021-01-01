Al, the philosophy is to use analytics and planning to achieve success on the field. It took time for NESV/FSG to get that right in a new sport. They made mistakes, recognised the mistakes and moved forward. As Klopp aknowledged, analytics played a large part in his appointment. He'd had a far from stellar final season at Dortmund losing the Cup, finishing 7th in the league and being knocked out of the CL by Juventus. It might seem like an obvious appointment now but there was no guarantee we'd be where we are now based on his final season.



By the way, two key members of the 'shambolic transfer committee' were Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards. You will probably disagree but I think Michael Edwards as proven to be a better judge of players than Rodgers.



It's pointless arguing with you mate. If you had your way the club would be living in the 90s with a Ferguson/Wenger-style boss. The madness of it all is that Klopp disagrees with you and has said it over and over again. Success at our level is not down to one person anymore - it is, for want of a better phrase, collegiate.



Analytics is a just a tool though.The numbers on their own are pretty meaningless. The key is having someone with a vision and an ideology who has the ability to harness the analytics and create a cohesive tactical plan and motivate players to fulfil that tactical plan. The irony is that you are dismissing Ferguson/Wenger when they were miles ahead of their contemporaries in terms of the use of sports sciences.Both Ferguson and Wenger embedded the use of high level sports sciences into their clubs. That to me points to the fact that it is the ability to harness those tools by great coaches that is the key.Great teams are created by figureheads that manage to get everyone pulling in the same direction. They create unity and trust. For me that is way more important than analytics or planning. You need someone with the vision and ideology to harness all the tools at their disposal.You can give a tradesman the best tools in the world but if he doesn't know how to use them then it is a waste of time.