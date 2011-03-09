« previous next »
Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35080 on: Today at 04:56:47 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:45:15 pm
Who have they sold for decent money lately?  I don't really follow them. All I know is that they've spunked a fortune on dross, but I rarely hear about players going out of the club.

Didn't they send someone to Everton in January? Was that a loan or a sell?  They've both pretty much irrelevant these days unless we play them, so I honestly don't have a clue!

It's actually Donneh van doh Beek
Nobby Reserve

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35081 on: Today at 05:05:24 pm
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao



"Hmmm.... this stadium seems to be falling to bits"

"Hmmm.... this stadium seems to be falling to bits"

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35082 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 10:31:35 am
Shame my thread got deleted.  Oh well.
Tug hard is really going to need a big long stroke of luck to do anything over there. But the god father reckons he only needs two windows because that's all it took klopp. So they already have a model. Ego driven idiots will think they can do the same.
We already had a relatively good side.
Told people the slefty character is slimes as he'll with what he writes here. People still entertain him. Called him out years ago. 
And no they won't be hiring an elite manager in 3 years . Is that guy a wishful thinking manc ? Wtf.
As far as childish, piss-take nicknames go, that one had me laughing out loud.  :lmao
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35083 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm
Only game I'll get to see this season at Anfield, but I think I got to see the best one (unless we win the league)
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35084 on: Today at 05:26:06 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:22:06 pm
Oh and Maguire is a good footballer, the problem is lack of protection from the midfield.


It's half true.

Put 3 DM's in front of him, and a proper CB each side of him, and he looks solid. Ish.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35085 on: Today at 05:26:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:45:15 pm
Who have they sold for decent money lately?  I don't really follow them. All I know is that they've spunked a fortune on dross, but I rarely hear about players going out of the club.

Didn't they send someone to Everton in January? Was that a loan or a sell?  They've both pretty much irrelevant these days unless we play them, so I honestly don't have a clue!

Lukaku was the last one they sold for decent money, then you have to go back to 17/18 and Mkhitaryan for the last time they got more than £30 million for a player.

Where we've been lucky was stupid shit like Barca giving us £121mill for Coutinho and clever seasons where we got good fees for the likes of Palace paying almost £30mill for Benteke and the sales of Ings, Solanke, Ward, Ibe, Sakho and Allen and then re-invested the money in top quality players.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35086 on: Today at 05:39:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:26:33 pm
Lukaku was the last one they sold for decent money, then you have to go back to 17/18 and Mkhitaryan for the last time they got more than £30 million for a player.

Where we've been lucky was stupid shit like Barca giving us £121mill for Coutinho and clever seasons where we got good fees for the likes of Palace paying almost £30mill for Benteke and the sales of Ings, Solanke, Ward, Ibe, Sakho and Allen and then re-invested the money in top quality players.

That was Everton's money ;D

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35087 on: Today at 05:50:43 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:33:39 am
I think they wasted an opportunity with Ragy. He's experienced, he has seen how functional clubs are organized. He can see that they lack competent recruitment. They just let go of their head scout, which should be a positive sign. Ragy could have been their Rodgers, clearing out the stale air of nostalgia and bring in some competence . However, half a season is far too short for that. Ten Hag is too inexperienced to win the internal fights, which suits the old boys perfectly.

Is that the scout who had list of 200 fullbacks they could sign and managed to somehow whittle it down to Aaron Wan-Bissaka?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35088 on: Today at 06:04:46 pm
There's a part 2, if anybody's interested.  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/lx67vUL3lBU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/lx67vUL3lBU</a>
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35089 on: Today at 06:11:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:04:54 am
...In the early years of Ferguson they developed their own players, which was the most 'Ajax' thing they've ever done. But for the rest of their history - certainly since the 1970s - they have acted as a parasite on other clubs, constantly filching their players...
Fergie's Fledglings was a slightly desperate reference to the Busby Babes and while there was some success for the likes of Lee Sharpe and Mark Robins it was really the "Class of 92" that was the high point with six players (and Phil Neville) becoming key players in Ferguson's teams. I don't remember that success being repeated.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:22:53 am
...not unlike what Edwards did with the analytical set up and the move to the new training centre - massive investment in infrastructure and technology of the type that requires joined up vision from root to fruit throughout the club, with strong leadership to dig in and make things happen when players and agents and media and whoever else get difficult...
Indeed, while Twitter (and some on here) put Liverpool's success all down to Klopp, the reality is the model and 'philosophy' of this current version of Liverpool FC can be traced back to the principles of analysis and planning that led to the Boston Red Sox winning their first Worlds Series in 86 years.
« Reply #35090 on: Today at 06:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:55:49 pm
Seen this on Twitter:

Not to mention storming Ed Woodward's house and being rewarded with the signing of Fernandes the next week. Hillsborough chanting again this week.

These really are bomb proof (pardon the pun) in the media. It really is "we do what we want" with them.

To be honest, their fans are their worst enemy. I'd be seriously pissed off if the media start talking about their fans ...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35091 on: Today at 06:36:21 pm
Ten Hag will take a while to figure out his freedom to make decisions. Lot of inputs he can take. He will have to work out Ragys role in decisions. Then theres the purple whiskey nosed one in the background whos input must always be respected (in fact he may sign a plastic galactico above ETHs head which should be fine) Then theres Ronny in the dressing room who should always be happy since he is bigger than the club itself. And of course its always better to check with Gary, Rio, keano, Scholsey and the boys who really know their stuff and indirectly appointed him so are Important to keep on side. Thats without mentioning fan groups and expert fans including Andy Tate and now the uni-bomber. Lots of balls to juggle.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35092 on: Today at 06:36:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:26:11 pm
To be honest, their fans are their worst enemy. I'd be seriously pissed off if the media start talking about their fans ...

Evertonisation complete.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35093 on: Today at 06:59:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:04:46 pm
There's a part 2, if anybody's interested.  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/lx67vUL3lBU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/lx67vUL3lBU</a>

5:57. It finally dawned on one of them. An outbreak of self awareness from one of these interminably dim, self aggrandising YouTubers.  Because at this point were just creating content for Liverpool fans, whilst the other two wallies shuffled uncomfortably in their seats with the truth and realisation that their self delusion about getting spotted doing this and being offered a proper media job had just come crumbling down.

A perfect moment.  Their team battered and their little YouTube project shown up for what it is.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35094 on: Today at 07:00:09 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:04:46 pm
There's a part 2, if anybody's interested.  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/lx67vUL3lBU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/lx67vUL3lBU</a>

I wouldn't mind, but that lad from Viet Devils is from Skem
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35095 on: Today at 07:34:42 pm
 oh lads i meant no offense with that . I respect the gesture made by the liverpool supporters and im making a throwaway joke about it being easier when united are shite. The pearl clutching is a bit much ;D
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35096 on: Today at 07:35:57 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:11:14 pm
Indeed, while Twitter (and some on here) put Liverpool's success all down to Klopp, the reality is the model and 'philosophy' of this current version of Liverpool FC can be traced back to the principles of analysis and planning that led to the Boston Red Sox winning their first Worlds Series in 86 years.

Which category does selling Suarez and looking to replace him with Balotelli who the manager specifically stated he didn't want and Lambert. Was that analysis or planning.

Or how about bringing in both Bobby and Benteke and sacking the manager 11 games later. Analysis or Planning

The best one though was sacking Marsh and Pascoe and replacing them with Gary Mac and Driscoll as first team coaches. Was that Analysis or planning.

The turnaround in our fortunes wasn't for me the result of meticulous planning and analysis on behalf of FSG. Lets be straight here prior to Klopp's arrival we were a shambles on and off the pitch. As evidenced by the farcical 'transfer committee' off the pitch and the 6-1 humiliation on the pitch at the hands of Stoke.

As for the Red Sox their approach was completely different to our current structure. The Red Sox believed in a collegiate approach in which no individual held any real power. Their revolving door policy in regard to managers and coaches is far closer to Chelsea's approach than ours. For me that approach at Liverpool was an unmitigated disaster. We had the shambolic Transfer committee and the school playground approach of alternative picks for the committee and Rodgers that led to a farcically imbalanced squad.

Klopp clearly has not done it all on his own. What he has done though is to give the club badly needed direction and above all unity.

For me the success of Ten Hag's reign will depend on whether he can do that at United.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35097 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm
Probably the best possible hire they could have made. Poch would have been a good hire--he would make them stronger but probably not strong enough to win major trophies. Conte is off the market. Tuchel probably stays with Chelsea. Zidane has no interest in managing them. Maybe Luis Enrique?

He's clearly an elite coach. Yes Ajax are always going to be favorites there, but he isn't just winning, he's dominating. And he's doing it while playing an attractive brand of football, with quite a few young players, and with several of his better players getting poached. He will have the same resource advantage with United--it's not like he'll have to build a squad on a shoestring budget.

What we don't know: does he know how to recruit the right players? And does he have the personality and temperament to be a successful manager, and not just a great coach? Can he survive the inevitable transition period without disastrous results?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35098 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:35:57 pm
Which category does selling Suarez and looking to replace him with Balotelli who the manager specifically stated he didn't want and Lambert. Was that analysis or planning.

Or how about bringing in both Bobby and Benteke and sacking the manager 11 games later. Analysis or Planning

The best one though was sacking Marsh and Pascoe and replacing them with Gary Mac and Driscoll as first team coaches. Was that Analysis or planning.

The turnaround in our fortunes wasn't for me the result of meticulous planning and analysis on behalf of FSG. Lets be straight here prior to Klopp's arrival we were a shambles on and off the pitch. As evidenced by the farcical 'transfer committee' off the pitch and the 6-1 humiliation on the pitch at the hands of Stoke.

As for the Red Sox their approach was completely different to our current structure. The Red Sox believed in a collegiate approach in which no individual held any real power. Their revolving door policy in regard to managers and coaches is far closer to Chelsea's approach than ours. For me that approach at Liverpool was an unmitigated disaster. We had the shambolic Transfer committee and the school playground approach of alternative picks for the committee and Rodgers that led to a farcically imbalanced squad.

Klopp clearly has not done it all on his own. What he has done though is to give the club badly needed direction and above all unity.

For me the success of Ten Hag's reign will depend on whether he can do that at United.

Al, the philosophy is to use analytics and planning to achieve success on the field. It took time for NESV/FSG to get that right in a new sport. They made mistakes, recognised the mistakes and moved forward. As Klopp aknowledged, analytics played a large part in his appointment. He'd had a far from stellar final season at Dortmund losing the Cup, finishing 7th in the league and being knocked out of the CL by Juventus. It might seem like an obvious appointment now but there was no guarantee we'd be where we are now based on his final season.

By the way, two key members of the 'shambolic transfer committee' were Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards. You will probably disagree but I think Michael Edwards as proven to be a better judge of players than Rodgers.

It's pointless arguing with you mate. If you had your way the club would be living in the 90s with a Ferguson/Wenger-style boss. The madness of it all is that Klopp disagrees with you and has said it over and over again. Success at our level is not down to one person anymore - it is, for want of a better phrase, collegiate.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35099 on: Today at 08:05:36 pm
To be honest, it didnt need any analytics to figure out what happened in Kloppos last season at BVB, you just had to watch the games and follow the news! It wasnt a secret or anything deep.

But yes, I agree Alan, it is pointless arguing with him, he has a list of points he brings out every time.

The issue wasnt the transfer comittee - as fundamentally there is nothing wrong with that concept, the issue was that FSG didnt insist on Rodgers having a sporting director, they should never have given in to his wish.  Anyway, thats in the past, and I would guess its a lesson learnt the hard way!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reply #35100 on: Today at 08:05:43 pm
