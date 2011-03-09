Indeed, while Twitter (and some on here) put Liverpool's success all down to Klopp, the reality is the model and 'philosophy' of this current version of Liverpool FC can be traced back to the principles of analysis and planning that led to the Boston Red Sox winning their first Worlds Series in 86 years.

Which category does selling Suarez and looking to replace him with Balotelli who the manager specifically stated he didn't want and Lambert. Was that analysis or planning.Or how about bringing in both Bobby and Benteke and sacking the manager 11 games later. Analysis or PlanningThe best one though was sacking Marsh and Pascoe and replacing them with Gary Mac and Driscoll as first team coaches. Was that Analysis or planning.The turnaround in our fortunes wasn't for me the result of meticulous planning and analysis on behalf of FSG. Lets be straight here prior to Klopp's arrival we were a shambles on and off the pitch. As evidenced by the farcical 'transfer committee' off the pitch and the 6-1 humiliation on the pitch at the hands of Stoke.As for the Red Sox their approach was completely different to our current structure. The Red Sox believed in a collegiate approach in which no individual held any real power. Their revolving door policy in regard to managers and coaches is far closer to Chelsea's approach than ours. For me that approach at Liverpool was an unmitigated disaster. We had the shambolic Transfer committee and the school playground approach of alternative picks for the committee and Rodgers that led to a farcically imbalanced squad.Klopp clearly has not done it all on his own. What he has done though is to give the club badly needed direction and above all unity.For me the success of Ten Hag's reign will depend on whether he can do that at United.