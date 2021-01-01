SSN are obsessed with the mancs.
Correct. Another prime example being after Tuesday's match, where they held yet another post mortem about how poor Utd are, worst Utd team ever, lack of fight, bad players, Glazers, Aex would never allow performance like that blah blah blah...
And little to nothing about us being absolutely brilliant, what Klopp has created, possibly playing the best football EVER seen in the Premier league, and rarely having to get out of 2nd gear against this lot, yet they were still unable to worry us.
They (we) are watching one of the all time great teams, yet they concentrate on a team that is nowhere, something they must have known has been happening for quite a while.