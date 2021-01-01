I think they wasted an opportunity with Ragy. He's experienced, he has seen how functional clubs are organized. He can see that they lack competent recruitment. They just let go of their head scout, which should be a positive sign. Ragy could have been their Rodgers, clearing out the stale air of nostalgia and bring in some competence . However, half a season is far too short for that. Ten Hag is too inexperienced to win the internal fights, which suits the old boys perfectly.



Giving him a massive budget in the first window is also a blunder. They dont have the people to find good players,so they will fail. Also, 200M will put a huge pressure on him to succeed immediately. A small budget would have given him some slack with the fans.