Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 10:31:35 am
Shame my thread got deleted.  Oh well.
Tug hard is really going to need a big long stroke of luck to do anything over there. But the god father reckons he only needs two windows because that's all it took klopp. So they already have a model. Ego driven idiots will think they can do the same.
We already had a relatively good side.
Told people the slefty character is slimes as he'll with what he writes here. People still entertain him. Called him out years ago. 
And no they won't be hiring an elite manager in 3 years . Is that guy a wishful thinking manc ? Wtf.
Out
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 10:33:31 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:13:04 am
SSN are obsessed with the mancs.
Correct. Another prime example being after Tuesday's match, where they held yet another post mortem about how poor Utd are, worst Utd team ever, lack of fight, bad players, Glazers, Aex would never allow performance like that blah blah blah...
And little to nothing about us being absolutely brilliant, what Klopp has created, possibly playing the best football EVER seen in the Premier league, and rarely having to get out of 2nd gear against this lot, yet they were still unable to worry us.
They (we) are watching one of the all time great teams, yet they concentrate on a team that is nowhere, something they must have known has been happening for quite a while.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 10:35:45 am
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 10:28:59 am
Extra points for which team he'll be at when delivering the blow.

Initially Newcastle.

Then again for Rotherham.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 11:33:39 am
I think they wasted an opportunity with Ragy. He's experienced, he has seen how functional clubs are organized. He can see that they lack competent recruitment. They just let go of their head scout, which should be a positive sign. Ragy could have been their Rodgers, clearing out the stale air of nostalgia and bring in some competence . However, half a season is far too short for that. Ten Hag is too inexperienced to win the internal fights, which suits the old boys perfectly.

Giving him a massive budget in the first window is also a blunder. They dont have the people to find good players,so they will fail. Also, 200M will put a huge pressure on him to succeed immediately. A small budget would have given him some slack with the fans.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 11:50:00 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:33:39 am
I think they wasted an opportunity with Ragy. He's experienced, he has seen how functional clubs are organized. He can see that they lack competent recruitment. They just let go of their head scout, which should be a positive sign. Ragy could have been their Rodgers, clearing out the stale air of nostalgia and bring in some competence . However, half a season is far too short for that. Ten Hag is too inexperienced to win the internal fights, which suits the old boys perfectly.

Giving him a massive budget in the first window is also a blunder. They dont have the people to find good players,so they will fail. Also, 200M will put a huge pressure on him to succeed immediately. A small budget would have given him some slack with the fans.

He didnt want that though. Before arriving at the Mancs, Rangnick had only coached for 2 years out of the last decade for a reason, he doesnt want to coach.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:04:23 pm
Rangnick says Pogba unlikely to feature again this season. Which means his final Man United performance was a five-minute cameo in a wretched 4-0 loss at Anfield.  ;D
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:30:25 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:04:23 pm
Rangnick says Pogba unlikely to feature again this season. Which means his final Man United performance was a five-minute cameo in a wretched 4-0 loss at Anfield.  ;D

One of his better displays to be fair.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Today at 12:35:44 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:11:17 am
Arsenal away next, anything could happen.
Thats stingray not captain scarlet. Troy Tempest as opposed to captain Black. Although Commander Shaw was in Stingray.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:38:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:04:23 pm
Rangnick says Pogba unlikely to feature again this season. Which means his final Man United performance was a five-minute cameo in a wretched 4-0 loss at Anfield.  ;D

could not have been more predictable.
Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Today at 12:39:38 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:20:32 am
Oh well. Hope you enjoyed the Jurgen years. It's all over now, this new guy will lead them to glory.


Hes not the messiah hes just a very baldy boy
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:41:01 pm
Too bad that Benfica kicked Ajax out. I'd have loved twatting his Ajax side.
Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Today at 12:42:11 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:42:54 am
Bit of news to cover up a mauling a few days earlier. Theyve gone full Everton.

They had already used the stadium refurb card.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Today at 12:45:53 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:47:09 pm
Imagine employing a manager and then refusing who he wants as an assistant  ;D

Phelan the new Ferguson (Duncan that is)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:13:09 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:13:04 am
SSN are obsessed with the mancs.
I swear Mel Reddys reported nothing else since going there.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:22:06 pm
Just been given the reason Man Utd are struggling.

They never buy any players, and the highest net spend in Europe is "just not true".

Oh and Maguire is a good footballer, the problem is lack of protection from the midfield.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:26:05 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 10:28:59 am
Extra points for which team he'll be at when delivering the blow.

Villa
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:44:16 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:22:06 pm
Just been given the reason Man Utd are struggling.

They never buy any players, and the highest net spend in Europe is "just not true".

Oh and Maguire is a good footballer, the problem is lack of protection from the midfield.

Admittedly, I only know one Leicester City supporter. But that one supporter assures me they were laughing all the way to the bank when Man U paid so much money for Maguire. They couldn't believe what United were doing.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 02:41:36 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:04:23 pm
Rangnick says Pogba unlikely to feature again this season. Which means his final Man United performance was a five-minute cameo in a wretched 4-0 loss at Anfield.  ;D
I still don't see the fuss about Pogba?, he's been wretched in England, and has just looked disinterested (and completely shit) from day one, he was part of a world cup winning team, so maybe he's the player equivalent of Pip, that he needs nothing but the best players around him to look good, genuinely would never like to see him at Liverpool, even on a free transfer.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 02:53:39 pm
Pogba's like Charlie Adam. Needs people to carry his water in a 3 man midfield.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 02:56:34 pm
whats their beef with the glazers? they spend so much and buy lots of crap, how is it their fault?

now compare them to shite like H&G and Mike Ashley..
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:05:40 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:56:34 pm
whats their beef with the glazers? they spend so much and buy lots of crap, how is it their fault?

now compare them to shite like H&G and Mike Ashley..

All i ever hear is that they take 30 million out of the club every year and don't spend enough on transfers.

It seems completely impossible to persuade them that they spend loads.

See my last post. "The net spend figures are not true"
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:24:45 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:53:39 pm
Pogba's like Charlie Adam. Needs people to carry his water in a 3 man midfield.

Pogba's like James (with and H) Rodriguez.

Just wildly overrated, no work rate, and a complete luxury player.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:25:25 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:53:39 pm
Pogba's like Charlie Adam. Needs people to carry his water in a 3 man midfield.

Charlie also needed a few people to carry his sandwiches and chips. And his second breakfast.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:26:26 pm
Fordy is a good waterboy.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:32:14 pm
I can't work out if being compared to Charlie Adam is better or worse than being compared to Carlton Palmer.

What a signing though eh chaps?
