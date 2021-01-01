« previous next »
Author Topic: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.

PeterTheRed

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35000 on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm
In more trouble for what? They're going nowhere. They might as well lose every game to finish the season.

They are still sitting in an Europa League spot, 3 points behind the last Champions League spot. Last season, due to the bad series of results in the middle of the season, we were in a simmilar position. You know how we ended last season, and carried over that winning atmosphere into the new season ...
LFC_R_BOSS

  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35001 on: Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
United need to fuck fergie off for a start . Any new manager coming in needs to not have the pressure of him sitting scouling in the stands, ogs not parking in the managers space cos of him for instance is just pathetic. Once some is estabablished and can lead the club they can build slowly . Hopefully they wont but at some point even in 20 years they'ĺl get it right.
CraigDS

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35002 on: Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
United need to fuck fergie off for a start . Any new manager coming in needs to not have the pressure of him sitting scouling in the stands, ogs not parking in the managers space cos of him for instance is just pathetic. Once some is estabablished and can lead the club they can build slowly . Hopefully they wont but at some point even in 20 years they'ĺl get it right.

Better yet they new manager is now gonna have the Prof as a club advisor sticking his opinion in.
Kalito

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35003 on: Yesterday at 10:43:44 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:53:56 pm
If they were turning into the Ev it would've been the fella over the road from Maguire who got the bomb threat
;D :wellin
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #35004 on: Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm
Better yet they new manager is now gonna have the Prof as a club advisor sticking his opinion in.

Yeah , pass me another cigar!
Peabee

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35005 on: Yesterday at 10:57:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:26:06 pm
Brent De Cesare is his real name.

And pretty much, hes an actor.  But hes made a lot of money out if it and hes quite entertaining. Hes done a fair bit of good for mental health charities as well.

Hes good at what does, hes very entertaining.
elbow

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35006 on: Yesterday at 11:01:14 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:07:25 pm
anyway all those c*nts who record themselves watching football need to fuck off forever

I'm definitely with you on that one.
SamLad

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35007 on: Yesterday at 11:03:10 pm
it's the people who watch who piss me off.  ignore than and the narcissistic tw@ts will soon be gone.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35008 on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:03:10 pm
it's the people who watch who piss me off.  ignore than and the narcissistic tw@ts will soon be gone.
The worst of the lot is that biff Anfield Agenda, a nuclear grade weapon that lad.
the_red_pill

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35009 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 07:12:47 pm
Each alternating episode of Goldbridge's show has an optimistic headline followed by a pessimistic headline. Ten Hag closer! Ten Hag warning!
Yep. You know the core/primal principles of marketing/copywriting- Controversy, Intrigue, Fear, Love, etc..

Writing headlines like that supposedly trigger people's primary impulses etc..
Seems to work for many.

Unscrupulous "principles" these have. Can't stand marketers and sales poeple- that being one/some of the reasons.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35010 on: Today at 12:07:08 am
I wonder how much of their calamity is a result of Maguire being captain.

Maybe none, perhaps some. I mean there's been no improvement at all really between Rangnick and Ole- and the one thing they have in common, is that Slabhead plays every game. And he absolutely bollixes the other players, at every goal scored- whether it's a mistake of his own making or someone else's- or even a brilliant opposition move. He gives them an earful- from Ronaldo to Varane. Surprised they don't talk back or even have a go, visibly.

Obviously, they do have some ability, but what we've seen are "weary" players. Players who don't give a crap. Whose heads drop as soon as the first or second goal goes in.
Someone needs to light a fire in every match- and if the players can't do that, it's on the captain to inspre them, but these are in no way inspired.
They don't give a s*, and Maguire's over there, screaming in their ears.
a little break

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35011 on: Today at 12:17:56 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:18:57 pm
Are you actually fucking joking?
If you are then just fuck off from this site lad; just fuck off.

EDIT...
If you're not joking, then just fuck off from this site; just fuck off.

Glad someone else spotted it. Snide c*nt behaviour.
Red_Rich

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35012 on: Today at 12:35:17 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:01:41 pm
The Ralffather had a few months, dutch Pep will have three years


I bet he won't..
2 max.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35013 on: Today at 12:38:59 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:35:17 am

I bet he won't..
2 max.
That looks like a list  ;D
MNAA

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35014 on: Today at 05:44:17 am
Good luck to Erik Ten Hag. He is going to need every ounce of it. Good coach and good guy but he is not going to turn things around for them. Someone said that he very likely to be gone by Dec 2023 and I tend to agree

I would have worried more had they hired Pochettino. His stock may not be highest now but we know what he is capable of and he is proven in this league.
Guz-kop

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35015 on: Today at 06:56:27 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:07:08 am
I wonder how much of their calamity is a result of Maguire being captain.

Maybe none, perhaps some. I mean there's been no improvement at all really between Rangnick and Ole- and the one thing they have in common, is that Slabhead plays every game. And he absolutely bollixes the other players, at every goal scored- whether it's a mistake of his own making or someone else's- or even a brilliant opposition move. He gives them an earful- from Ronaldo to Varane. Surprised they don't talk back or even have a go, visibly.

Obviously, they do have some ability, but what we've seen are "weary" players. Players who don't give a crap. Whose heads drop as soon as the first or second goal goes in.
Someone needs to light a fire in every match- and if the players can't do that, it's on the captain to inspre them, but these are in no way inspired.
They don't give a s*, and Maguire's over there, screaming in their ears.

Their club has become toxic in a number of different ways but let's be honest the one big thing they have in common is that neither are.top.level managers. One is barely a manager at all
Persephone

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35016 on: Today at 07:23:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm
They are still sitting in an Europa League spot, 3 points behind the last Champions League spot. Last season, due to the bad series of results in the middle of the season, we were in a simmilar position. You know how we ended last season, and carried over that winning atmosphere into the new season ...
They're missing a very important goal scoring keeper if they want to replicate our wins.
reddebs

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #35017 on: Today at 07:38:55 am
They don't really have intelligent players to me.  Players who can understand what's being coached or carry it out in the game.

They're not "bad" players as such but they frequently do look stupid.
