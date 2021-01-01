I wonder how much of their calamity is a result of Maguire being captain.



Maybe none, perhaps some. I mean there's been no improvement at all really between Rangnick and Ole- and the one thing they have in common, is that Slabhead plays every game. And he absolutely bollixes the other players, at every goal scored- whether it's a mistake of his own making or someone else's- or even a brilliant opposition move. He gives them an earful- from Ronaldo to Varane. Surprised they don't talk back or even have a go, visibly.



Obviously, they do have some ability, but what we've seen are "weary" players. Players who don't give a crap. Whose heads drop as soon as the first or second goal goes in.

Someone needs to light a fire in every match- and if the players can't do that, it's on the captain to inspre them, but these are in no way inspired.

They don't give a s*, and Maguire's over there, screaming in their ears.