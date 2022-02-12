Crosby Nick never fails.
More now from journalist and author Simon Kuper on Erik ten Hag's style of football: "He really got his break by going to Bayern Munich as Pep Guardiola's assistant so he's very much a coach in the Guardiola mould."What Erik ten Hag has done is kind of updated it into a hyper-fast, very aggressive press. When playing against Ajax, if the opposition defence had the ball they would be stormed by four or five Ajax strikers at once."Ajax would keep winning the ball near the opposition penalty area, breaking very fast. It's a thrilling game to watch, very effective, but you need extremely fit, disciplined players."The question is whether that works at Manchester United."
What the hell is a hyper-fast very aggressive press ? Sounds like he accidentally hit fast forward once on his Sky remote when watching an Ajax game
Give it a couple years..... you will see
What the hell is a hyper-fast very aggressive press ? Sounds like he accidentally hit fast forward once on his Sky remote when watching an Ajax game
Sounds cool to the fans:hyper,fast,agressive,pressing,all those modern sounding words. There's no team which can keep that up for 90 minutes though,their current players maybe 3-4 minutes.
That was Peter Bosz.
Right, it was. My mistake. I guess that means Ten Hag has accomplished even less than I thought!
we will see if I am right that Ten Hag won't get to do the necessary clear out and board will run usual PR offensive about players being reborn under the new manager. i think Poch is manager in 12 months time if he's not allowed sell Maguire and Ronaldo
what's needed to begin fixing your club is for him to tell the fans what level the club is at and who your competition really is now. it's not us or MC, it's the teams currently above/around you in the table. once that message sets in maybe he could start actually addressing the problem by clearing the dross out.however (a) I doubt there are enough fans who will accept hearing it from him and (b) his new bosses probably won't allow him to say it.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
He did spearhead their loss against a Harry Kane-less Spurs, with a 3 goal advantage at half time of the second leg of the semi (and Spurs in the midst of losing 7 out of 11 games at the end of the season).
The Godfather of German football couldn't sort you out how is Hyper man going to?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
There is no way Mark Goldbridge even slightly supports Man United, he is completely not arsed whenever they concede and then just pretends to be angry.
i'm almost certain he used to support forest til he saw the engagement United gets him. anyway all those c*nts who record themselves watching football need to fuck off forever
