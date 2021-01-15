« previous next »
Author Topic: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.  (Read 2048238 times)

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34840 on: Today at 01:10:36 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:08:05 pm
my point was they ve sorta been here before and its talked if something new is happening
and my point was that they would be crying out for the success than Van Gaal brought them, how the mighty have fallen!
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34841 on: Today at 01:12:02 pm »
Going to have £200m to spend according to the media, when it all goes tits up, as it will, it will all be the Glazers fault though
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34842 on: Today at 01:13:25 pm »
His head looks like an egg. Can't wait him to clash with slabhead.
Online Red Berry

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34843 on: Today at 01:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 12:23:13 pm
This is gonna end in tears.

Quote from: mike777 on Today at 01:05:02 pm
Or in our case laughter

Oh, you can do both. :)

Online Red Berry

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34844 on: Today at 01:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:12:02 pm
Going to have £200m to spend according to the media, when it all goes tits up, as it will, it will all be the Glazers fault though

The way United spend money that will get them three players max. They need seven, minimum.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34845 on: Today at 01:23:15 pm »
More now from journalist and author Simon Kuper on Erik ten Hag's style of football: "He really got his break by going to Bayern Munich as Pep Guardiola's assistant so he's very much a coach in the Guardiola mould.

"What Erik ten Hag has done is kind of updated it into a hyper-fast, very aggressive press. When playing against Ajax, if the opposition defence had the ball they would be stormed by four or five Ajax strikers at once.

"Ajax would keep winning the ball near the opposition penalty area, breaking very fast. It's a thrilling game to watch, very effective, but you need extremely fit, disciplined players.

"The question is whether that works at Manchester United."

 :lmao
Online lobsterboy

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34846 on: Today at 01:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:43:01 pm
End in tears?  It's started badly already.

@TeleFootball Exclusive by @SamWallaceTel: Manchester United refusing Erik ten Hag's request for Steve McClaren as assistant

Did he want him for his Dutch language skills?
Online Red Berry

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34847 on: Today at 01:23:38 pm »
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34848 on: Today at 01:23:39 pm »
Corner turned?
Online Red Berry

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34849 on: Today at 01:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:23:15 pm
"you need extremely fit, disciplined players.

"The question is whether that works at Manchester United."


Online Dim Glas

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34850 on: Today at 01:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:23:15 pm
More now from journalist and author Simon Kuper on Erik ten Hag's style of football: "He really got his break by going to Bayern Munich as Pep Guardiola's assistant so he's very much a coach in the Guardiola mould.

"What Erik ten Hag has done is kind of updated it into a hyper-fast, very aggressive press. When playing against Ajax, if the opposition defence had the ball they would be stormed by four or five Ajax strikers at once.

"Ajax would keep winning the ball near the opposition penalty area, breaking very fast. It's a thrilling game to watch, very effective, but you need extremely fit, disciplined players.

"The question is whether that works at Manchester United."

 :lmao

He wasn't Guardiolas assistant.

Great when journalists don't even bother with the most basic of research!
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34851 on: Today at 01:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:30:48 pm
He wasn't Guardiolas assistant.

Great when journalists don't even bother with the most basic of research!

Wouldn't expect much basic research from Simon Kuper.
Online CraigDS

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34852 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:30:48 pm
He wasn't Guardiolas assistant.

Great when journalists don't even bother with the most basic of research!

I was going to reply with the same, he was the reserve manager wasn't he?
Online FiSh77

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34853 on: Today at 01:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:13:25 pm
His head looks like an egg. Can't wait him to clash with slabhead.

Makes it easier to get the rubby johnny on
Offline stevensr123

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34854 on: Today at 01:36:44 pm »
Remember how their current manager taught everything to klopp? The teacher? The professor?

They basically just hired a manager who manages in a league as strong as the championship. THEY ARE BACK BABY
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34855 on: Today at 01:37:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:34:13 pm
I was going to reply with the same, he was the reserve manager wasn't he?

Indeed.

Bayern Munich II, who play in the Bavarian regionalliga.

Im sure he was influenced by Guardiola, but they wont have actually worked together.
