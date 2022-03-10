It would seem Neville is full of shit.



I, to this day, have yet to hear him provide a cogent explanation as to how the Glaziers are responsible for their on-pitch failings. They've invested more money on players in the last 10 years than any other club on the planet. The majority of whom were warmly welcomed by both Neville and the fanbase as signings that were sure to take United "to the next level". The Glaziers have also appointed every manager that the fans have asked for post-Moyes. Yet according to Neville, its the Glaziers that are at fault for it all? Its a bit fucking neurotic at this stage if you ask meAnyone else see Souness trying to point this out to Neville in the studio on Tuesday night? To which Neville leaned forward, head in hands, and moaned "oh Graeme Graeme Graeme", before proceeding to offer up another concoction of meaningless babble. Anyone else spot that? I thought that was going to be the moment he was finally going to explain it. Instead all we got was more whining about leaky roofs, supposedly neglected training facilities, Joel sponging 25M dividends for himself, peppered with buzzwords like "structure" and "top to bottom".I genuinely wish someone at Sky would just peg the fucker down and ask him "Gary, in 60 seconds, can you just fucking explain how after spending over a billion pounds on players that you all advocated signing, and installing 3 managers that you all deemed good fits for United, how the fuck the Glaziers are responsible for what's currently happening on the pitch? And try if you can Gary not to mention leaky roofs, training grounds or boardroom structures, because that has nothing to do with what the fuck we're asking you Gary"