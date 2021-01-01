They are deluding themselves if they think a change of manager changes anything. It comes from the top. Klopp and Pep wouldn't be as successful as they could be as United managers.



Pep came into a Manchester City that was built for him. City nicked Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano from Barcelona. Took Rodolfo Borrell from us, who brought our academy into the 21st century under Rafa. Got their footballing operations up to speed, and backed it with funding. They have a world class academy, with a world class squad. United have shown that you can have all the money in the world, its useless of you don't have the right structure in place.



Klopp came into Liverpool with a solid team around him. After years of trying to get our footballing operations correct, we learnt the mistakes from Comoli/ Rodgers era and we have seemed to get it right. Edwards and his staff have been working seamlessly with the first team, academy and scouts. Identifying how we can constantly improve, and sticking to a plan. They have always carried on the good work Benitez and Borrell did with the academy, brought in world class coaches and improved identifying young talent to nurture.



Still, Pep and Klopp are the best at what they do, coaching. Rival fans are mad if they think us and City fall apart when our managers leave, it's bigger than that. Can we hit the same heights, I don't know, but I ain't worried.