« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 862 863 864 865 866 [867]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.  (Read 2039589 times)

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34640 on: Today at 01:57:23 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:39:19 pm
Fuck me we're 14th, shite that

FSG out!  Blue and white our owners are shite

Would be interesting to see what the net spending looked like 2002 through to 2012.

I wouldn't be surprised if United were much lower in a list. Net spend is a valuable tool to look at. What people forget is that net spend is influenced by 2 factors -  what you spend, which no-one ever forgets, and also what you bring in.  We've been excellent in the last 7 or 8 years at recouping fees. Whether that be for the likes of Coutinho or the likes of Solanke, Ibe, Brewster or Danny Ward. That masks our actual spend when you look at net spend.

For a lot of teams their net spend looks so high because they don't recoup fees regularly. Their recruitment is poor so they are always selling at a loss and/or subsidising wages. They are then continually needing to recruit to fix previous transfer errors. In the past United were brilliant at getting their big transfer correct, in the main, but also excellent at recouping large fees for squad players or youth products that were not needed. That's something we are excelling at now. It allows you to pick and choose when you enter the transfer market. It allows you to be more measured in your spending. United are a good example of throwing good money after bad.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34641 on: Today at 02:02:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:15:27 pm

Which I would happily pay for the radio alone.

Stephen Warnock   ::)


Yeah, you've totally missed the point there.

The point I was making is that they are fucking morons, who are stealing a living at our expense.  I'm all for paying the licence fee, just not to a bunch of twats.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34642 on: Today at 02:04:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:52:54 pm
According to Garreh they do. The Glaziers have been taking £30m a year out of the club.
That is just under half a Maguire, or a third of a Pogba.

I have very little sympathy for the position that United find themselves in.

Where I do have a smidgeon of sympathy for them is around the Glazers. Despite what United spend on transfers, they still have owners who've made very little in terms of infrastructure improvements over the years, have presided over a club that has lurched from one poor decision to another, who have prioritised off the pitch commercial deals over on the pitch success (including the signings they've pushed) all whilst overseeing a leveraged buyout and directly draining funds from the club for their own finical reward.

We were in the same situation with H&G though ours unravelled much quicker due to a number of factors. We had other fans telling us that we shouldn't complain because we'd spent on Torres, Mascherano, etc.. under H&G. It's frustrating as a fan to see your clubs resources drained by the owners for their own financial reward. That's magnified when results on the pitch are so poor. We've been there and that's why I have a very small amount of sympathy for United when it comes to complaints about the Glazers.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,083
  • YNWA
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34643 on: Today at 02:07:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:47:32 am
Do they actually have the money to go and spend another £200m this summer?

They've eaten into their cash reserves massively - at one point it was £250m+ and as of the end of 2021 it had shrunk to about £85m, with £40m of that coming from the credit facility.

Their debt had risen £50m to over £580m too.

So they're going to have to raise more debt to go on a big spending spree - or somehow find a way to sell players for decent amounts to help cover it.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,411
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34644 on: Today at 02:07:42 pm »
They are deluding themselves if they think a change of manager changes anything. It comes from the top. Klopp and Pep wouldn't be as successful as they could be as United managers.

Pep came into a Manchester City that was built for him. City nicked Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano from Barcelona. Took Rodolfo Borrell from us, who brought our academy into the 21st century under Rafa. Got their footballing operations up to speed, and backed it with funding. They have a world class academy, with a world class squad. United have shown that you can have all the money in the world, its useless of you don't have the right structure in place.

Klopp came into Liverpool with a solid team around him. After years of trying to get our footballing operations correct, we learnt the mistakes from Comoli/ Rodgers era and we have seemed to get it right. Edwards and his staff have been working seamlessly with the first team, academy and scouts. Identifying how we can constantly improve, and sticking to a plan. They have always carried on the good work Benitez and Borrell did with the academy, brought in world class coaches and improved identifying young talent to nurture.

Still, Pep and Klopp are the best at what they do, coaching. Rival fans are mad if they think us and City fall apart when our managers leave, it's bigger than that. Can we hit the same heights, I don't know, but I ain't worried.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,663
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34645 on: Today at 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:18:06 am

Grant and Heaton - Who gives a fuck.

Its incisive analysis such as the above that keeps me subscribed to DSangria's newsletter... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34646 on: Today at 02:13:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:07:39 pm
They've eaten into their cash reserves massively - at one point it was £250m+ and as of the end of 2021 it had shrunk to about £85m, with £40m of that coming from the credit facility.

Their debt had risen £50m to over £580m too.

So they're going to have to raise more debt to go on a big spending spree - or somehow find a way to sell players for decent amounts to help cover it.

Didn't know their debt was that high. They also have to spend big on the training ground and stadium to repair. I see they want to increase the capacity whilst they're at it. But that's going to be what?c.£300m. They could be in £1bn debt soon. No champions league football next season could cost them another £60m+ too.

The players they will want to sell for actual money they won't get a lot for. Maybe they could raise £50m max.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34647 on: Today at 02:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:41:35 am
Who would you actually keep from their squad at present?

Sancho, Shaw, Fred, Varane, maybe McTominay as squad depth?

They are facing a massive rebuild. They're almost better shedding 10 -15 of their players and just starting fresh and trying to move away from the image this squad currently has.

Sancho and Shaw everyone else could go.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34648 on: Today at 02:18:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:13:05 pm
Didn't know their debt was that high. They also have to spend big on the training ground and stadium to repair. I see they want to increase the capacity whilst they're at it. But that's going to be what?c.£300m. They could be in £1bn debt soon. No champions league football next season could cost them another £60m+ too.

The players they will want to sell for actual money they won't get a lot for. Maybe they could raise £50m max.

They could reduce their wage bill massively through letting the likes of Ronaldo, Pogba, Matic, Lingaard, Cavani, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Henderson leave in the summer. I recon that may not be far off 60-70M per annum in wages. I think you'd only get a fee for Henderson so wouldn't;t raise lots in transfers. But could cut the wage bill dramatically.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34649 on: Today at 02:19:20 pm »
Shaw?
Logged

Online Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34650 on: Today at 02:21:59 pm »
Never having been to Old Trafford, just how bad is the state of the stadium? You hear of leaky roofs, vermin infestation (yes, I know) and so on, but how bad and expensive to refurbish is it? Is it just a bit run down and could be relatively cheaply brought up to scratch, or is it an unsalvegeable decrepit wreck like the old Wembley. Or Goodison?
Logged
Füreinander, nicht jeder für sich.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34651 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:18:15 pm
They could reduce their wage bill massively through letting the likes of Ronaldo, Pogba, Matic, Lingaard, Cavani, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Henderson leave in the summer. I recon that may not be far off 60-70M per annum in wages. I think you'd only get a fee for Henderson so wouldn't;t raise lots in transfers. But could cut the wage bill dramatically.

Replacements will cost a lot in fees and in wages. Which will hurt them further down the line. They need a huge clearout whatever happens and sure that will happen.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34652 on: Today at 02:23:14 pm »
Are they really talking about a full rebuild of OT? That could be billions, depending on size & spec.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,506
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34653 on: Today at 02:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:18:15 pm
They could reduce their wage bill massively through letting the likes of Ronaldo, Pogba, Matic, Lingaard, Cavani, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Henderson leave in the summer. I recon that may not be far off 60-70M per annum in wages. I think you'd only get a fee for Henderson so wouldn't;t raise lots in transfers. But could cut the wage bill dramatically.

Aye but the problem, as ever, is that they're just a larger Everton. An easy target for players wanting mega bucks. All very well clearing that lot out but they'd probably go out and then sign Dybala, Dembele, Tolisso and Rudiger for circa £1 million a week.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34654 on: Today at 02:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:41:35 am
Who would you actually keep from their squad at present?

Sancho, Shaw, Fred, Varane, maybe McTominay as squad depth?

They are facing a massive rebuild. They're almost better shedding 10 -15 of their players and just starting fresh and trying to move away from the image this squad currently has.

I'd keep them with the exception of Varane who's a sicknote. I think the others might at least put in a shift [though whether it's a shift of good enough quality is debatable]. But they need to pitch themselves as a club outside the CL places and play accordingly. Know their limitations, get people who'll work for the shirt, a manager who might know how to set them up. They're at least - AT LEAST - a year away from having something resembling organization. The squad they have is for me worse than when Klopp took over here as it's so imbalanced, has so many primadonnas on massive wages and has such little effective pace.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34655 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 02:21:59 pm
Never having been to Old Trafford, just how bad is the state of the stadium? You hear of leaky roofs, vermin infestation (yes, I know) and so on, but how bad and expensive to refurbish is it? Is it just a bit run down and could be relatively cheaply brought up to scratch, or is it an unsalvegeable decrepit wreck like the old Wembley. Or Goodison?

I would say it's similar to the way the Camp Nou needs an upgrade.

Back in the 00's Old Trafford was head and shoulders the best club stadium in the country IMO. Arguable that only The Emirates superseded it when open.

I've only been once in recent years and it's a bit tired and old. Hard to know what it would cost to upgrade to a standard where it is one of the best stadiums in the country again. I suspect it wouldn't be cheap even as a renovation. I'd guess in the 10's of millions at the very, very least. More likely north of 100M. They also need to upgrade their training ground. Doing that is going to cost a wedge as well.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34656 on: Today at 02:27:07 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:04:40 am
Now that condolences have been made can we revert title to a more appropriate ' Man United - A shite team and their obnoxious fans'
agreed.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34657 on: Today at 02:37:05 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:23:14 pm
Are they really talking about a full rebuild of OT? That could be billions, depending on size & spec.

It seems mad to me. Unless they were really going to boost capacity by another 10,000-15,000. And for that you´d expect they would be looking at at least 1 billion as a minimum.

But even then, by the time its built after several more years of shit-on-a-stick football, would they even fill it??

More likely it is just the Glazers trying to keep their marauding hordes at bay.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34658 on: Today at 02:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:18:15 pm
They could reduce their wage bill massively through letting the likes of Ronaldo, Pogba, Matic, Lingaard, Cavani, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Henderson leave in the summer. I recon that may not be far off 60-70M per annum in wages. I think you'd only get a fee for Henderson so wouldn't;t raise lots in transfers. But could cut the wage bill dramatically.
They'll have to pay some players off or assume a percentage of their wages. They are skint.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,083
  • YNWA
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34659 on: Today at 02:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:37:05 pm
It seems mad to me. Unless they were really going to boost capacity by another 10,000-15,000. And for that you´d expect they would be looking at at least 1 billion as a minimum.

But even then, by the time its built after several more years of shit-on-a-stick football, would they even fill it??

More likely it is just the Glazers trying to keep their marauding hordes at bay.

They've got no excess demand as it is. My GF's Dad and Brother rang up a few days before the season started and got two season tickets. So not sure why they'd look to add many more.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34660 on: Today at 02:42:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:24:37 pm
Aye but the problem, as ever, is that they're just a larger Everton. An easy target for players wanting mega bucks. All very well clearing that lot out but they'd probably go out and then sign Dybala, Dembele, Tolisso and Rudiger for circa £1 million a week.

That's the trap they need to avoid. It's the same trap they've needed to avoid for years.

Quick fix, big name signings. Coming's in at a big fee and wages to boot.

They need to go in the opposite direction. Get rid of the likes of Mata, Ronaldo, Cavani, Maguire, Pogba, Matic, Lingered, one of the 2 GKs, Bailly, Jones, Martial. replace with young hungry players. Players who may not be the finished article but under the right conditions could grow into top players.

If I was United I'd keep a core of Henderson or De Gea, Heaton, Dalot, Shaw, AWB, Telles, Varane, Lindelof, Fred, ver der Beek, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho, Elanga.

I'd look to then buy a CB, a CM, a wide forward and a CF as a minimum. I wouldn't buy a single player aged over 25. I wouldn't be aiming for the likes of Haaland and those absolute high end prospects. Timber, Neves, Antony, Gouri, Gakpo, Isak, Nunez, Neto. Players of this profile is what I'd be looking at this summer. Players who are potentially good enough to get you Top 4 now and grow into longer term prospects. Do the same in summer of 2023 and replace those remaining core players who you may have out grown.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 862 863 864 865 866 [867]   Go Up
« previous next »
 