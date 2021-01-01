Aye but the problem, as ever, is that they're just a larger Everton. An easy target for players wanting mega bucks. All very well clearing that lot out but they'd probably go out and then sign Dybala, Dembele, Tolisso and Rudiger for circa £1 million a week.
That's the trap they need to avoid. It's the same trap they've needed to avoid for years.
Quick fix, big name signings. Coming's in at a big fee and wages to boot.
They need to go in the opposite direction. Get rid of the likes of Mata, Ronaldo, Cavani, Maguire, Pogba, Matic, Lingered, one of the 2 GKs, Bailly, Jones, Martial. replace with young hungry players. Players who may not be the finished article but under the right conditions could grow into top players.
If I was United I'd keep a core of Henderson or De Gea, Heaton, Dalot, Shaw, AWB, Telles, Varane, Lindelof, Fred, ver der Beek, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho, Elanga.
I'd look to then buy a CB, a CM, a wide forward and a CF as a minimum. I wouldn't buy a single player aged over 25. I wouldn't be aiming for the likes of Haaland and those absolute high end prospects. Timber, Neves, Antony, Gouri, Gakpo, Isak, Nunez, Neto. Players of this profile is what I'd be looking at this summer. Players who are potentially good enough to get you Top 4 now and grow into longer term prospects. Do the same in summer of 2023 and replace those remaining core players who you may have out grown.