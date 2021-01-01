I know its been repeated and will be again, but it really is quite something to spend a BILLION on a squad and end up in a game against your fiercest rivals, when you want to stop them going top as well as help yourselves get into the top 4, and you field a starting line-up containing Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Dalot, Elanga, Lindelof and Phil fucking Jones AND you then bring Lingard on after 10 minutes.
I know we mocked them signing Ronaldo in the summer (well some of us did, some others absolutely shit the bed and thought they'd win the league with him and Sancho
) but in hindsight he's actually been a good signing for them....because imagine where they'd fucking be without him. They literally wouldn't have even got into the Europa from their CL group without his goals. And from what I can see his goals have been worth 13 points in the league, so literally would already have no mathematical chance of getting into the top 4.