« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 860 861 862 863 864 [865]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.  (Read 2036977 times)

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34560 on: Today at 08:01:33 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 05:55:42 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VnEe5nz_rDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VnEe5nz_rDE</a>

 :lmao Got to admire his work rate,a little frustrated there.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,866
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34561 on: Today at 08:24:03 am »
These fannies got well and truly thumped last night.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,915
  • Truthiness
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34562 on: Today at 08:28:23 am »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,386
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34563 on: Today at 08:30:27 am »
One poster over at RedCafe actually drew attention to their chant about The Sun, and condemned it. Then you have the logic of this guy

Quote
Probably a controversial view but I hear this song being sang by United fans directly after Liverpool fans sing "Fergie's right, your fans are shite". Every time. I think the Liverpool fans know this and sing this to trigger the massively unacceptable response.

Its our fault they sing it apparently.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,358
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34564 on: Today at 08:33:23 am »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,250
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34565 on: Today at 08:37:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:33:23 am
"Pigeons, pigeons everywhere !!!"  :lmao
They're buying Richarlison?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34566 on: Today at 08:37:29 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:14:43 am
"I erred on the unprofessional side in commentary when I said that the kid, to be fair, I was proud of him because, to be fair, he was running around trying to top people and kick people. But he demonstrated something; he showed us something...Now I'm not saying that it was brilliant that he was kicking Liverpool players and could have hurt one of them. But I tell you what, as a Manchester United fan, I think they can respond to that."

 :moon

He went full Everton. NEVER go full Everton.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34567 on: Today at 08:42:36 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:30:27 am
One poster over at RedCafe actually drew attention to their chant about The Sun, and condemned it. Then you have the logic of this guy

Its our fault they sing it apparently.

Ironic from people who sing always the victims
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,664
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34568 on: Today at 08:52:10 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:30:27 am
One poster over at RedCafe actually drew attention to their chant about The Sun, and condemned it. Then you have the logic of this guy

Its our fault they sing it apparently.

"Come on officer, be fair. I had to thump him, he was laughing at my shoes"

It wasn't the City fans fault they were made to look bad at the weekend because they couldn't stay quiet for 60 seconds.  It's not the United fans fault they were made to look bad last night.   There seems to be a bit of a mentality in Manchester these days.

Good job they don't have a chant about accusing another club of blaming other people for their behaviour...
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34569 on: Today at 09:04:57 am »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,924
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34570 on: Today at 09:06:35 am »
Alisson would comfortably be their best midfielder.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34571 on: Today at 09:11:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:33:23 am
"Pigeons, pigeons everywhere !!!"  :lmao

Pigeons,donkeys,dogs;it's a veritable safari of shite.
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34572 on: Today at 09:21:48 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:12:21 pm
And it showed a manc in the crowd giving the reds who were singing YNWA shit.



Fucking rats the lot of them.

Even before the game. Was having a pint in the Abbey and a lad came in saying they were at it walking on their way to the ground behind Goodison, presumably on the way up from the Brick. Its on twitter, the vile rats.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34573 on: Today at 09:26:27 am »
Without Ronaldo's goals this year they'd have been in danger of mixing it with the bottom 6 in my opinion.

Genuinely horrendous football team, I predicted 6-0 yesterday unironically to my mates beforehand, when I saw that midfield line up it felt on, and to be fair we could have scored 7/8 if we wanted too.

Surreal.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,500
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34574 on: Today at 09:32:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:02:59 pm
Ragy said 6 and he's being fucking optimistic there, the entire squad needs binning off, they genuinely do not have one good player.

Was a ludicrous claim. We were CL and PL winners within a calendar year of each other, and that was two years ago. They need six years just to become competitive again, never mind challenging. And that's without putting a foot wrong. They're putting feet wrong like a spider having a seizure.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34575 on: Today at 09:34:12 am »
The big question from last night.....how the fuck are United in contention for a CL spot!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,495
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34576 on: Today at 09:41:34 am »
I know its been repeated and will be again, but it really is quite something to spend a BILLION on a squad and end up in a game against your fiercest rivals, when you want to stop them going top as well as help yourselves get into the top 4, and you field a starting line-up containing Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Dalot, Elanga, Lindelof and Phil fucking Jones AND you then bring Lingard on after 10 minutes.

I know we mocked them signing Ronaldo in the summer (well some of us did, some others absolutely shit the bed and thought they'd win the league with him and Sancho :D) but in hindsight he's actually been a good signing for them....because imagine where they'd fucking be without him. They literally wouldn't have even got into the Europa from their CL group without his goals. And from what I can see his goals have been worth 13 points in the league, so literally would already have no mathematical chance of getting into the top 4.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34577 on: Today at 09:46:24 am »
Ralf on about them getting 10 new players. I hope the selling clubs takes them for every penny. He's basically told the world that Man Utd are prepared to spend huge this summer. He's just added 20% to every player they go after. Brilliant.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34578 on: Today at 09:52:52 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:41:34 am
I know its been repeated and will be again, but it really is quite something to spend a BILLION on a squad and end up in a game against your fiercest rivals, when you want to stop them going top as well as help yourselves get into the top 4, and you field a starting line-up containing Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Dalot, Elanga, Lindelof and Phil fucking Jones AND you then bring Lingard on after 10 minutes.

I know we mocked them signing Ronaldo in the summer (well some of us did, some others absolutely shit the bed and thought they'd win the league with him and Sancho :D) but in hindsight he's actually been a good signing for them....because imagine where they'd fucking be without him. They literally wouldn't have even got into the Europa from their CL group without his goals. And from what I can see his goals have been worth 13 points in the league, so literally would already have no mathematical chance of getting into the top 4.

Saw this on reddit... Truly horrific what theyve done with a billion...

Quote
Wonder how the next billion will work out

Sancho 85mn - came off the bench

Varane 40mn - injured

VDB 39mn - on loan fighting relegation

Amad 21.3mn - somewhere in Italy

Telles 15mn - on the bench

AWB 55mn - struggling getting forward from the back

Fernandes 63mn - losing possession

James 18mn - in Leeds

Fred 59mn - injured

Dalot 22mn - just gave Salah a mile of sapce

Lukaku 85mn - struggling in Chelsea's bench

Matic 45mn - running out of breath after 10 mins

Lindelof 35mn - standing next to a fridge checking if the milk went bad

Sanchez 34mn - somewhere in Italy

Pogba 105mn - mr. 10 mins

Mkhi 42mn - hanging out with Jose

Bailly 38mn - behind big dick Jones in the pecker order

Martial 60mn - getting booed in Spain

Schneiderlin 35mn - sitting on the bench in France

Depay 34mn - somehow got into Barcelona

Darmian 18mn - somewhere in Italy posing as a GNev look-a-like

Schweinsteiger 9mn - Retired

Di Maria 75mn - shedding his skin as a snek in Paris

Shaw 37.5mn - injured

Herrera 36mn - on the benches staring at Messi

Rojo 20mn - probably having a brawl somewhere in Argentina

Blind 17.5mn - asking ETH whether he is really sure he wants to take the job

Mata 45mn - sitting on the benches

Fellaini 32mn - probably combing his glorious hair
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,358
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34579 on: Today at 09:56:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:37:03 am
They're buying Richarlison?

Would anyone be surprised by such an outcome?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,500
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34580 on: Today at 10:03:16 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
Yeah he's funny, every interview now is basically "all these players are shite, I've known this from the start and we are buying a whole new squad"  ;D

At this point he may as well tell them to not bother turning up for training and to just kick a ball around in their back gardens, as they won't be featuring again this season as long as he's manager.

Ralf's got absolutely nothing to lose doing that at this point. Just play your U23s.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,311
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34581 on: Today at 10:05:25 am »
Leaving defo seem to be Pogba, Mata, Matic, Cavani, Lingard and then likely to go are Jones, Martial and the keeper.

Saving on wages but losing a ton on transfers.

Perfect scenario is them in the Europa but ideally they would be better off out of Europe to focus on smaller squad and the league.
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34582 on: Today at 10:07:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:56:09 am
Would anyone be surprised by such an outcome?

Genuinely think theyll go for Pickford. Englands no. 1 so will play well for their social media team. Theyll believe he great at kicking without doing any scouting, so theyll assume hes the new type of keeper they should be signing.
Logged

Online Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34583 on: Today at 10:08:48 am »
.
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34584 on: Today at 10:09:22 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 09:52:52 am
Saw this on reddit... Truly horrific what theyve done with a billion...


Where's slabhead?
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,495
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34585 on: Today at 10:12:10 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 10:09:22 am
Where's slabhead?

On the M44 searching for Salah
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 860 861 862 863 864 [865]   Go Up
« previous next »
 