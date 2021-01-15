Tonight summed up for me the massive gulf between our two clubs now.



It's the first time in my living memory that I had absolutely no trepidation, no anxiety and no concerns about a game against these. Even in the 70s and 80s when we had the best team on the planet, these would raise their game against us and managed to get a result far more often than they ever deserved. I learned never to take anything for granted against these, no matter how good we are and how shite they are.



Today just felt different. There was no underlying anxiety. No pondering on the game beforehand. No worries and no concerns. In all my 59 years I've never been so relaxed about a game against these.



Another major difference between us both being that I was 100% certain that our fans would offer unconditional support for Ronaldo and give him and his family the rousing show of sympathy they deserve at this tragic time. Despite this, I was also 100% certain that their cretins would disgrace themselves yet again with their Hillsborough taunts.





We are a million miles apart both on and off the pitch these days. We are reaching for the stars whilst they wallow around in the gutter. Clueless on the pitch, disgusting vermin off it.