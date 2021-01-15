« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 859 860 861 862 863 [864]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.  (Read 2034307 times)

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34520 on: Today at 12:41:49 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
L0L! The total lack of self awareness is just astonishing! :lmao
Yeah, They have to justify the 80M they spent on you
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,919
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34521 on: Today at 12:49:22 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:24:49 am
i guarantee Ten Hag will be officially announced tomorrow - they've been saving that one up for the rainy day they knew was coming, was always gonna be after playing us and getting schooled, i'd be gobsmacked if he isn't announced in the morning
the bloke must be off his head
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34522 on: Today at 12:49:34 am »
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1516522204246290444

Quote
Hannibal Mejbri has just been given Man Utd's Player of the Season award after he ran around and fouled a few Liverpool players
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34523 on: Today at 12:51:49 am »
headline picture on the bbc football page



bit naughty

 ;D
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34524 on: Today at 12:57:15 am »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,801
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34525 on: Today at 12:57:53 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:30:42 am
They were at it on their way to the ground too, mate:-

'Manchester United supporters chanting about Hillsborough before kickoff' - https://twitter.com/emmaboy73757977/status/1516485883700129803 (with video)


but of course they were. they are Manchester United. that's what they do.

vermin.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34526 on: Today at 01:04:23 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siIr-kAumy4

Neville: "The club is broken on and off the pitch. The stadium is falling apart; the training ground is falling back as second-rate...But one thing I can guarantee you is that Manchester United will be back and they will be successful because 'the world is round' and they're too big and they're a great club."

What a bizarre little man he is. How can someone who is wrong literally wrong every week keep making these bold, bombastic predictions.  ???

« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:23 am by Kopenhagen »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34527 on: Today at 01:05:12 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:04:23 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siIr-kAumy4

Neville: "The club is broken on and off the pitch. The stadium is falling apart; the training ground is falling apart"
I will say that's an interesting way of getting Sky content up on the Tube.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34528 on: Today at 01:07:24 am »
And the BBC just ignore it,show of Unity in the Guardian,there fucking wasn't,the vile fucking rats were giving it during that gesture.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34529 on: Today at 01:10:38 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:12:20 am

Levels  ;D

https://twitter.com/shrewsweb/status/1516521286272524299
That Man U fan started it with that ridiculous comment. Respect to Shrewsbury Admin team for putting them in their place.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34530 on: Today at 01:14:43 am »
"I erred on the unprofessional side in commentary when I said that the kid, to be fair, I was proud of him because, to be fair, he was running around trying to top people and kick people. But he demonstrated something; he showed us something...Now I'm not saying that it was brilliant that he was kicking Liverpool players and could have hurt one of them. But I tell you what, as a Manchester United fan, I think they can respond to that."

 :moon
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34531 on: Today at 01:15:09 am »
Tonight summed up for me the massive gulf between our two clubs now.

It's the first time in my living memory that I had absolutely no trepidation, no anxiety and no concerns about a game against these. Even in the 70s and 80s when we had the best team on the planet, these would raise their game against us and managed to get a result far more often than they ever deserved. I learned never to take anything for granted against these, no matter how good we are and how shite they are.

Today just felt different. There was no underlying anxiety. No pondering on the game beforehand. No worries and no concerns. In all my 59 years I've never been so relaxed about a game against these.

Another major difference between us both being that I was 100% certain that our fans would offer unconditional support for Ronaldo and give him and his family the rousing show of sympathy they deserve at this tragic time. Despite this, I was also 100% certain that their cretins would disgrace themselves yet again with their Hillsborough taunts.


We are a million miles apart both on and off the pitch these days. We are reaching for the stars whilst they wallow around in the gutter. Clueless on the pitch, disgusting vermin off it.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34532 on: Today at 01:20:46 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:04:23 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siIr-kAumy4

Neville: "The club is broken on and off the pitch. The stadium is falling apart; the training ground is falling back as second-rate...But one thing I can guarantee you is that Manchester United will be back and they will be successful because 'the world is round' and they're too big and they're a great club."

What a bizarre little man he is. How can someone who is wrong literally wrong every week keep making these bold, bombastic predictions.  ???
History is littered with fallen empires that believed they were too big to fall.

In fact, such complacency pretty much guarantees that eventual fall.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,790
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34533 on: Today at 01:31:11 am »

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:15:09 am
Tonight summed up for me the massive gulf between our two clubs now.

It's the first time in my living memory that I had absolutely no trepidation, no anxiety and no concerns about a game against these. Even in the 70s and 80s when we had the best team on the planet, these would raise their game against us and managed to get a result far more often than they ever deserved. I learned never to take anything for granted against these, no matter how good we are and how shite they are.

Today just felt different. There was no underlying anxiety. No pondering on the game beforehand. No worries and no concerns. In all my 59 years I've never been so relaxed about a game against these.

Another major difference between us both being that I was 100% certain that our fans would offer unconditional support for Ronaldo and give him and his family the rousing show of sympathy they deserve at this tragic time. Despite this, I was also 100% certain that their cretins would disgrace themselves yet again with their Hillsborough taunts.


We are a million miles apart both on and off the pitch these days. We are reaching for the stars whilst they wallow around in the gutter. Clueless on the pitch, disgusting vermin off it.

Been a fan since Istanbul. Today's the first time ever I've thought we were going to beat them easily. Not even for the 5-0 tonking at their place. Not even when we won Number 19. Today's the first time I thought that even if they raised their game they weren't gonna be any kind of trouble for our lads. That even if they played at their best, we would still run rings around them, no issue. First time I've never been even a tiny bit nervous for a match against them, even knowing we needed a win to remain steadfast in our title race.

Zero issues. Zero nerves. As a wrestler says: ZERO MIEDO. They're absolutely shite. Hope there's another decade of hilarious shiteness for them.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:20:46 am
History is littered with fallen empires that believed they were too big to fall.

In fact, such complacency pretty much guarantees that eventual fall.

"And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away."
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34534 on: Today at 01:39:18 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 01:31:11 am
Been a fan since Istanbul. Today's the first time ever I've thought we were going to beat them easily. Not even for the 5-0 tonking at their place. Not even when we won Number 19. Today's the first time I thought that even if they raised their game they weren't gonna be any kind of trouble for our lads. That even if they played at their best, we would still run rings around them, no issue. First time I've never been even a tiny bit nervous for a match against them, even knowing we needed a win to remain steadfast in our title race.

Zero issues. Zero nerves. As a wrestler says: ZERO MIEDO. They're absolutely shite. Hope there's another decade of hilarious shiteness for them.

"And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away."

A strange feeling, isn't it?

My first game at Anfield was against these back in 1971. Today was the first time I genuinely felt absolutely nothing before a game against them. I suspect more than a few Reds felt just like us two prior to this game and were maybe surprised by the fact.

I'd normally be full of nerves, but before this game there was none at all.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34535 on: Today at 01:45:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:15:09 am
Tonight summed up for me the massive gulf between our two clubs now.

It's the first time in my living memory that I had absolutely no trepidation, no anxiety and no concerns about a game against these. Even in the 70s and 80s when we had the best team on the planet, these would raise their game against us and managed to get a result far more often than they ever deserved. I learned never to take anything for granted against these, no matter how good we are and how shite they are.

Today just felt different. There was no underlying anxiety. No pondering on the game beforehand. No worries and no concerns. In all my 59 years I've never been so relaxed about a game against these.

Another major difference between us both being that I was 100% certain that our fans would offer unconditional support for Ronaldo and give him and his family the rousing show of sympathy they deserve at this tragic time. Despite this, I was also 100% certain that their cretins would disgrace themselves yet again with their Hillsborough taunts.


We are a million miles apart both on and off the pitch these days. We are reaching for the stars whilst they wallow around in the gutter. Clueless on the pitch, disgusting vermin off it.

Exactly the same never had this feeling in my life.
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,790
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34536 on: Today at 01:47:13 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:39:18 am
A strange feeling, isn't it?

My first game at Anfield was against these back in 1971. Today was the first time I genuinely felt absolutely nothing before a game against them. I suspect more than a few Reds felt just like us two prior to this game and were maybe surprised by the fact.

I'd normally be full of nerves, but before this game there was none at all.

I legit feel more nervous about our game against Everton if only because I know that some of their players think injuring our lads is a surefire way of earning some brownie points with their fanbase.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34537 on: Today at 01:49:34 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:20:46 am
History is littered with fallen empires that believed they were too big to fall.

In fact, such complacency pretty much guarantees that eventual fall.

Manchestenron United...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,535
  • Boss Tha
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34538 on: Today at 01:53:45 am »
Their gobshite fans were coming through loud and clear on the telly with those chants.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,136
  • Bole Shiva ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34539 on: Today at 02:03:14 am »
The first time we've scored nine against them in a season since they were called Newton thingio.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34540 on: Today at 02:06:01 am »
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,920
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34541 on: Today at 02:14:57 am »
Flogs of War
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,738
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34542 on: Today at 02:36:16 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:04:23 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siIr-kAumy4

Neville: "The club is broken on and off the pitch. The stadium is falling apart; the training ground is falling back as second-rate...But one thing I can guarantee you is that Manchester United will be back and they will be successful because 'the world is round' and they're too big and they're a great club."

What a bizarre little man he is. How can someone who is wrong literally wrong every week keep making these bold, bombastic predictions.  ???

Maybe I just don't watch enough pre and post game shows in the US these days but how is what Neville says interesting enough for Sky to keep rolling out there? If your a ManU fan why would you want to keep hearing the same stuff over and over at this point? It's been years now. If you're an opposing fan it's the same thing, isn't this just old news at this point?  It's almost not even funny anymore as it's just tiresome hearing his voice. He literally has nothing new in years of being a pundit aside from defending Ole to the death.

It still is somewhat of a unique thing in hiring people just to shill for a particular team here as well. Maybe Notre Dame? But aside from local sports broadcasts I can't think of a national commentator that while they support a particular team they played for doesn't just completely shill for them non-stop and that's also part of the job.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34543 on: Today at 02:40:17 am »
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,790
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34544 on: Today at 03:44:30 am »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34545 on: Today at 03:54:58 am »
9-0 aggregate to LFC

6-1 aggregate to Man City

15-1 v your two rivals.

Impressive stuff...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 859 860 861 862 863 [864]   Go Up
« previous next »
 