Tonight summed up for me the massive gulf between our two clubs now.
It's the first time in my living memory that I had absolutely no trepidation, no anxiety and no concerns about a game against these. Even in the 70s and 80s when we had the best team on the planet, these would raise their game against us and managed to get a result far more often than they ever deserved. I learned never to take anything for granted against these, no matter how good we are and how shite they are.
Today just felt different. There was no underlying anxiety. No pondering on the game beforehand. No worries and no concerns. In all my 59 years I've never been so relaxed about a game against these.
Another major difference between us both being that I was 100% certain that our fans would offer unconditional support for Ronaldo and give him and his family the rousing show of sympathy they deserve at this tragic time. Despite this, I was also 100% certain that their cretins would disgrace themselves yet again with their Hillsborough taunts.
We are a million miles apart both on and off the pitch these days. We are reaching for the stars whilst they wallow around in the gutter. Clueless on the pitch, disgusting vermin off it.
Been a fan since Istanbul. Today's the first time ever I've thought we were going to beat them easily. Not even for the 5-0 tonking at their place. Not even when we won Number 19. Today's the first time I thought that even if they raised their game they weren't gonna be any kind of trouble for our lads. That even if they played at their best, we would still run rings around them, no issue. First time I've never been even a tiny bit nervous for a match against them, even knowing we needed a win to remain steadfast in our title race.
Zero issues. Zero nerves. As a wrestler says: ZERO MIEDO. They're absolutely shite. Hope there's another decade of hilarious shiteness for them.
History is littered with fallen empires that believed they were too big to fall.
In fact, such complacency pretty much guarantees that eventual fall.
"And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away."