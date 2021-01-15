« previous next »
Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34520 on: Today at 12:41:49 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
L0L! The total lack of self awareness is just astonishing! :lmao
Yeah, They have to justify the 80M they spent on you
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34521 on: Today at 12:49:22 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:24:49 am
i guarantee Ten Hag will be officially announced tomorrow - they've been saving that one up for the rainy day they knew was coming, was always gonna be after playing us and getting schooled, i'd be gobsmacked if he isn't announced in the morning
the bloke must be off his head
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34522 on: Today at 12:49:34 am »
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1516522204246290444

Quote
Hannibal Mejbri has just been given Man Utd's Player of the Season award after he ran around and fouled a few Liverpool players
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34523 on: Today at 12:51:49 am »
headline picture on the bbc football page



bit naughty

 ;D
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34524 on: Today at 12:57:15 am »
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34525 on: Today at 12:57:53 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:30:42 am
They were at it on their way to the ground too, mate:-

'Manchester United supporters chanting about Hillsborough before kickoff' - https://twitter.com/emmaboy73757977/status/1516485883700129803 (with video)


but of course they were. they are Manchester United. that's what they do.

vermin.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34526 on: Today at 01:04:23 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siIr-kAumy4

Neville: "The club is broken on and off the pitch. The stadium is falling apart; the training ground is falling apart. But the world is round and Manchester United will be back I have no doubt"

What a bizarre little man he is.

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34527 on: Today at 01:05:12 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:04:23 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siIr-kAumy4

Neville: "The club is broken on and off the pitch. The stadium is falling apart; the training ground is falling apart"
I will say that's an interesting way of getting Sky content up on the Tube.
