L0L! The total lack of self awareness is just astonishing!
i guarantee Ten Hag will be officially announced tomorrow - they've been saving that one up for the rainy day they knew was coming, was always gonna be after playing us and getting schooled, i'd be gobsmacked if he isn't announced in the morning
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Hannibal Mejbri has just been given Man Utd's Player of the Season award after he ran around and fouled a few Liverpool players
They were at it on their way to the ground too, mate:-'Manchester United supporters chanting about Hillsborough before kickoff' - https://twitter.com/emmaboy73757977/status/1516485883700129803 (with video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siIr-kAumy4Neville: "The club is broken on and off the pitch. The stadium is falling apart; the training ground is falling apart"
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]