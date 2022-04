I respect other people's opinion, might be just an age thing but this is mine...



Minute 7



Put your hands together on minute 7

For a little Angel now gone to Heaven.

On all 4 sides of the ground applaud.

Make it loud like a goal's been scored!

If sitting by Utd fans, forget the divide.

For just one minute put our rivalry aside.

I can't be at Anfield for the match to see.

I won't be watching the match on TV.

But I'll still clap, because I feel it's right.

Please do the same at Anfield tonight.