Deepest condolences to him and his partner as to lose a child is surely one of the most devastating things. Just highlights the insignificance of a game. RIP
So sorry to hear this devastating news.
Thoughts are with Cristiano, Georgina and all the family. 
RIP little angel.
This is horrible news. Condolences to Ronaldo, his partner and the family.

RIP little one. 😢
Thats devastating news. Deepest sympathies for him and his family. They must be heartbroken.
Utterly terrible news, condolences to Ronaldo and his family. There are a lot more important things in life than football rivalry.
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 10:55:39 pm
Utterly terrible news, condolences to Ronaldo and his family. There are a lot more important things in life than football rivalry.


Seconded, I doubt we will see him tomorrow night but I think, despite everything, we are on his side at the moment
Sincere condolences to both parents.

I also hope that the surviving twin flourishes; my younger son had a touch and go moment during delivery and also had a scare in the first few days of his life so I understand a fragement of the worry (but obviously nowhere near the same extent).

RIP little boy.
RIP to the Little Boy.
Condolences to the family
RIP little one.
That is terrible news. Truly heart-breaking.

RIP little one.
Very sorry to hear this news, can't even begin to imagine. RIP to their young son.
Awful news. Nobody can imagine how horrible it is - but can I just say - nobody can surely fathom how certain people can lean over their keyboards and inject their puerile comments into social media. Fast losing faith with people. Marcus Rashford offers condolences and his comments are littered with vitriol/sarcasm etc. I'm at my wits end with humanity.
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:57:25 pm
Awful news. Nobody can imagine how horrible it is - but can I just say - nobody can surely fathom how certain people can lean over their keyboards and inject their puerile comments into social media. Fast losing faith with people. Marcus Rashford offers condolences and his comments are littered with vitriol/sarcasm etc. I'm at my wits end with humanity.

Imagine how desperate for attention they are to do that. They must be miserable.
A parents worst nightmare.

R. I. P.
Really sad to hear this news. No words can really help but me and all my family offer our sincere condolences. RIP little lad.
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:57:25 pm
Awful news. Nobody can imagine how horrible it is - but can I just say - nobody can surely fathom how certain people can lean over their keyboards and inject their puerile comments into social media. Fast losing faith with people. Marcus Rashford offers condolences and his comments are littered with vitriol/sarcasm etc. I'm at my wits end with humanity.
That's the problem with social media. These people uttering disgusting stuff like this wouldn't have the balls or character to do anything in real life, it gives them a platform to be their worst self. Just got to report it and move on.

RIP to Ronaldo's son, another angel up in heaven.
I can't even imagine dealing with that.  Just heartbreaking.  Feel for him and his family. 
Very sad news, RIP little one, nothing worse than losing a child, I hope they get some comfort from the surviving twin
Terrible news, heartfelt condolences to the Ronaldo family.
So very sad. I wish Ronaldo and his family peace and comfort. Would just tear my heart in two to lose a little one.
So sad man, RIP
Horrible news for him and his family

Best wishes to him
