Ragy is a useless prick

Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34240 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 01:23:34 pm
Glad he's ok

I hope the other driver is ok too
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34241 on: Today at 04:37:20 pm
Son of Spion

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34242 on: Today at 04:59:07 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:14:04 pm
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/63-of-liverpool-squad-asthmatic-any-substance-to-this-article.457277/page-10

 :lmao

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Straw-clutching desperation from the fans of a failing club with a crumbling structure, bereft of direction. :wave
thejbs

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34243 on: Today at 05:31:40 pm
Hadnt realised Ten-Hag is 52 - 4 years older than Klopp when he came to us. From all the descriptions, I assumed he was barely forty.
rob1966

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34244 on: Today at 05:38:31 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:14:04 pm
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/63-of-liverpool-squad-asthmatic-any-substance-to-this-article.457277/page-10

 :lmao

Fucking hell, are the gobshites still going on about this load of bollocks 2 years after it first started?
OkieRedman

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34245 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm
That whole forum is looking for any copium they can get their hands on. They have also all turned on Fernandes?  :lmao

If we turn up at even 8.5 out of 10 we turn these over by 3 goals.  :lickin
Peabee

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34246 on: Today at 05:43:45 pm
Exercise induced asthma is common in football. Its not a story.

They spend a lot of time training outdoors, in the cold, and compete regularly over the winter outdoors at extreme levels. Its bound to affect their lungs and airways.
rob1966

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34247 on: Today at 05:49:09 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:43:45 pm
Exercise induced asthma is common in football. Its not a story.

They spend a lot of time training outdoors, in the cold, and compete regularly over the winter outdoors at extreme levels. Its bound to affect their lungs and airways.

From what I remember, they original story was that we were using asthma inhalers as a legal doping method to open the players airways, which was why we ran so much.
Peabee

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34248 on: Today at 06:02:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:49:09 pm
From what I remember, they original story was that we were using asthma inhalers as a legal doping method to open the players airways, which was why we ran so much.

Asthma inhalers only provide enough medication to help alleviate symptoms of asthma. So if theyre using them it will only help those suffering from a narrowing of their airways, which is the definition of asthma pretty much.

They dont do monster endurance like the Tour de France where huge amounts of salbutamol apparently gives an advantage. 

inhalers dont give 1000mg or whatever is needed to gain an advantage.
rob1966

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34249 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:02:53 pm
Asthma inhalers only provide enough medication to help alleviate symptoms of asthma. So if theyre using them it will only help those suffering from a narrowing of their airways, which is the definition of asthma pretty much.

They dont do monster endurance like the Tour de France where huge amounts of salbutamol apparently gives an advantage. 

inhalers dont give 1000mg or whatever is needed to gain an advantage.

Yeah I know all that as my missus has asthma, but the fucking bellends who started the nonsense story didn't, or chose to ignore it and then fuckwits like the bell splashes on the Caf fell for it ;D
Peabee

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34250 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:05:52 pm
Yeah I know all that as my missus has asthma, but the fucking bellends who started the nonsense story didn't, or chose to ignore it and then fuckwits like the bell splashes on the Caf fell for it ;D

Yeah theyre grasping at straws. Just shows how far theyve fallen.
Oldmanmick

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34251 on: Today at 06:26:10 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:27:42 pm
Eyewitnesses have said there was no contact with Fernandes car but it did a triple somersault and rolled over 6 times

VAR still said no pen though.
Max_powers

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34252 on: Today at 06:37:51 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:14:04 pm
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/63-of-liverpool-squad-asthmatic-any-substance-to-this-article.457277/page-10

 :lmao

The original writer of the article is likely a Russian shill who writes for RT. He basically likes to claim that everyone in elite sports dopes and Russia was only punished for doping at 2018 Winter Olympics due to geopolitics. Even in that article he is claiming that all top European clubs are doping. No proof is presented other than some conspiracy stuff.

He has also had some disgusting takes on ongoing war as well.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Moore_(sports_administrator)





Peabee

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34253 on: Today at 06:40:48 pm
Haha, yep, hes lived in Russia since 2007. Hell need to spread their propaganda to keep his visa.

Always best just to check the source really. 
vivabobbygraham

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34254 on: Today at 07:00:14 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:40:48 pm
Haha, yep, hes lived in Russia since 2007. Hell need to spread their propaganda to keep his visa.

Always best just to check the source really.

Good advice. Or...better still, don't go on the site or if someone does, no need to share it with us. If I wanted to read anything from that bunch of self entitled scruffs I'd go on it meself, like
Peabee

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34255 on: Today at 07:06:56 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:00:14 pm
Good advice. Or...better still, don't go on the site or if someone does, no need to share it with us. If I wanted to read anything from that bunch of self entitled scruffs I'd go on it meself, like

Yeah that would be ideal.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34256 on: Today at 07:19:40 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:20:47 pm
Yeah theyre grasping at straws. Just shows how far theyve fallen.
I'll post it...

Funky_Gibbons

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34257 on: Today at 07:22:38 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that one of his newborn twins has sadly passed away.

Devastating news 😢
TepidT2O

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34258 on: Today at 07:24:16 pm
Genuinely the worst news.

The poor poor people, no money or fame will ever make up for this.

United fans, if you happen upon this I want you to pass on every sympathy.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34259 on: Today at 07:26:28 pm
That's tragic  :'(
TepidT2O

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34260 on: Today at 07:28:18 pm
As a father of twins this is something of the worst possible of nightmares.
Hazell

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34261 on: Today at 07:30:02 pm
That's awful news.
BigCDump

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34262 on: Today at 07:34:56 pm
Oh man, such sad news. Feel for Ronaldo and his wife.  :'(

This is when we remember how small football is in the grand scheme of life. All I'll be thinking about tonight and tomorrow night is that poor baby. :(
rob1966

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34263 on: Today at 07:37:34 pm
God that is fucking awful news that, absolutely devastating.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34264 on: Today at 07:41:53 pm
Dreadful news :(
Passmaster Molby

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34265 on: Today at 07:52:30 pm
That is terrible news, truly heartbreaking 😪

Thoughts with Ronaldo and his family.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34266 on: Today at 07:55:50 pm
Horrible news! No amount of money or fame can help with such horrendous heartbreak and loss.  :'(

Thoughts are with him and his family.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34267 on: Today at 07:59:17 pm
Ah, that's terrible thing to happen for the whole family; so so sad  :(
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34268 on: Today at 07:59:39 pm
It's terrible news. Someone close to me experienced it so I can relate. Very sad.
wampa1

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34269 on: Today at 08:02:45 pm
That's terrible.  Can we change the thread title? Seems a bit... y'know.
