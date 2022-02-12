« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 852 853 854 855 856 [857]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy is a useless prick  (Read 2021837 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34240 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 01:23:34 pm
Glad he's ok

I hope the other driver is ok too
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34241 on: Today at 04:37:20 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
  • 27 Years...
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34242 on: Today at 04:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:14:04 pm
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/63-of-liverpool-squad-asthmatic-any-substance-to-this-article.457277/page-10

 :lmao

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Straw-clutching desperation from the fans of a failing club with a crumbling structure, bereft of direction. :wave
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,065
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34243 on: Today at 05:31:40 pm »
Hadnt realised Ten-Hag is 52 - 4 years older than Klopp when he came to us. From all the descriptions, I assumed he was barely forty.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,383
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34244 on: Today at 05:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:14:04 pm
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/63-of-liverpool-squad-asthmatic-any-substance-to-this-article.457277/page-10

 :lmao

Fucking hell, are the gobshites still going on about this load of bollocks 2 years after it first started?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34245 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm »
That whole forum is looking for any copium they can get their hands on. They have also all turned on Fernandes?  :lmao

If we turn up at even 8.5 out of 10 we turn these over by 3 goals.  :lickin
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,059
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34246 on: Today at 05:43:45 pm »
Exercise induced asthma is common in football. Its not a story.

They spend a lot of time training outdoors, in the cold, and compete regularly over the winter outdoors at extreme levels. Its bound to affect their lungs and airways.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:45:28 pm by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,383
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34247 on: Today at 05:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:43:45 pm
Exercise induced asthma is common in football. Its not a story.

They spend a lot of time training outdoors, in the cold, and compete regularly over the winter outdoors at extreme levels. Its bound to affect their lungs and airways.

From what I remember, they original story was that we were using asthma inhalers as a legal doping method to open the players airways, which was why we ran so much.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,059
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34248 on: Today at 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:49:09 pm
From what I remember, they original story was that we were using asthma inhalers as a legal doping method to open the players airways, which was why we ran so much.

Asthma inhalers only provide enough medication to help alleviate symptoms of asthma. So if theyre using them it will only help those suffering from a narrowing of their airways, which is the definition of asthma pretty much.

They dont do monster endurance like the Tour de France where huge amounts of salbutamol apparently gives an advantage. 

inhalers dont give 1000mg or whatever is needed to gain an advantage.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,383
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34249 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:02:53 pm
Asthma inhalers only provide enough medication to help alleviate symptoms of asthma. So if theyre using them it will only help those suffering from a narrowing of their airways, which is the definition of asthma pretty much.

They dont do monster endurance like the Tour de France where huge amounts of salbutamol apparently gives an advantage. 

inhalers dont give 1000mg or whatever is needed to gain an advantage.

Yeah I know all that as my missus has asthma, but the fucking bellends who started the nonsense story didn't, or chose to ignore it and then fuckwits like the bell splashes on the Caf fell for it ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,059
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34250 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:05:52 pm
Yeah I know all that as my missus has asthma, but the fucking bellends who started the nonsense story didn't, or chose to ignore it and then fuckwits like the bell splashes on the Caf fell for it ;D

Yeah theyre grasping at straws. Just shows how far theyve fallen.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34251 on: Today at 06:26:10 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:27:42 pm
Eyewitnesses have said there was no contact with Fernandes car but it did a triple somersault and rolled over 6 times

VAR still said no pen though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 852 853 854 855 856 [857]   Go Up
« previous next »
 