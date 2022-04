From what I remember, they original story was that we were using asthma inhalers as a legal doping method to open the players airways, which was why we ran so much.



Asthma inhalers only provide enough medication to help alleviate symptoms of asthma. So if they’re using them it will only help those suffering from a narrowing of their airways, which is the definition of asthma pretty much.They don’t do monster endurance like the Tour de France where huge amounts of salbutamol apparently gives an advantage.inhalers don’t give 1000mg or whatever is needed to gain an advantage.