From what I remember, they original story was that we were using asthma inhalers as a legal doping method to open the players airways, which was why we ran so much.



Asthma inhalers only provide enough medication to help alleviate symptoms of asthma. So if theyre using them it will only help those suffering from a narrowing of their airways, which is the definition of asthma pretty much.They dont do monster endurance like the Tour de France where huge amounts of salbutamol apparently gives an advantage.inhalers dont give 1000mg or whatever is needed to gain an advantage.