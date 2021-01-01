« previous next »
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34160 on: Today at 08:55:27 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:26:04 am
Ten Hag's got an impossible tusk on his hands appeasing this lot
Esp. as their form is pachy
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34161 on: Today at 09:17:06 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:46:35 am
Didn't we run them ragged at OT when those two were in? :D

I'd love to see us destroy them again, but we need to ensure our players' safety. I imagine they'd like nothing more than to do an Everton on us trying to derail our season.

We absolutely did but when I saw pogba, fernandes and lingard line up yesterday id assumed McFred were being saved for our game. Imagine matic comes in at least who is less mobile then me hungover. Should be fun
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34162 on: Today at 09:58:38 am »
I just watched the SkySports YouTube highlights of their game to see how good Ronaldos stunning and incredible free kick was. Would it be a Riise like thunderbolt into that top corner, or maybe a Ward-Prowse special with bend and dip over the wall, or maybe even the Ronaldo special from his early days at United where the ball swerves and dips massively in an unpredictable way? Turns out hitting it as hard as you can to the keepers side of the wall at a comfortable height for him and the GK pushing it into his own net rather than making a comfortable save is what counts for stunning these days.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34163 on: Today at 10:14:38 am »
good, it'll keep him on freekicks - dont know what his average is but it was 1/47 when he went to utd, so that's got worse

decent wall and good keeping and the likelihood of him scoring is remote, sure he might get lucky and hit the perfect one but i'd rather have him on it than bruno

regarding the game, it's all about energy levels, hopefully ours are fine - if we outwork them we beat them, simple as that and they're lazy fuckers, the only way we dont is if the squad is fucked. yep, they can still hit a team on the break and if around the box have players that can hit a ball with quality, so you have to turn up and play smart, but just outwork them and they'll do the usual whinging and turning on each other
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34164 on: Today at 10:15:07 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:46:35 am
Didn't we run them ragged at OT when those two were in? :D

I'd love to see us destroy them again, but we need to ensure our players' safety. I imagine they'd like nothing more than to do an Everton on us trying to derail our season.
A boring 2-0 where we don't break a sweat is ok by me.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34165 on: Today at 10:17:42 am »
i want at least 3-0, i always do  ;D

that's more for me to watch in relative comfort than anything else, when it's only a two goal advantage im still edgy and pissy as fuck if it's only a one goal advantage
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34166 on: Today at 10:20:01 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:17:42 am
i want at least 3-0, i always do  ;D

that's more for me to watch in relative comfort than anything else, when it's only a two goal advantage im still edgy and pissy as fuck if it's only a one goal advantage
That's very doable. I just don't want us to expend a lot of energy with our hectic fixture list.
« Reply #34167 on: Today at 10:33:21 am »
The North London implosion is going to help us on Tuesday. United have to come and play for a win because suddenly they have a chance at 4th again, as opposed to just coming to frustrate us and kick our players.

I'll be very honest - anything less than a 3 goal win will be disappointing. They are actually worse now than under OGS and certainly the worst United team since the mid-80's at least, if not since their relegation in '74.

« Reply #34168 on: Today at 10:37:10 am »
They'll go with a back 5 and 2 holding midfielders with Fernandes, Sancho, and the petulant man-child up front
« Reply #34169 on: Today at 11:28:14 am »
no way will he go that 'slow'

elanga, fuck me maybe even rashford for this one, will start, he knows the only real chance they'll have is counterattack, he'll need pace, your line up has none
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34170 on: Today at 11:53:11 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:15:07 am
A boring 2-0 where we don't break a sweat is ok by me.

We can score five against this lot without breaking sweat.  ;D

They're definitely in a quandary. They can't match us for pace, and if they try they'll be gassed by about the 40 minute mark. But they dont have the football brains and cohesion to play defensively for 90 minutes either.

At the end of the day we only need to score once. Then they'll have to choose between chasing the game and getting embarrassed or just trying to keep the scoreline respectable.
