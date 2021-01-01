« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy is a useless prick  (Read 2014107 times)

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34120 on: Today at 12:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:18:35 pm
It's turned into a bit of a circus.

I'm not sure he'll be able to trump the last lad.
Pachydern will ya mate  ;)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34121 on: Today at 12:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:12:15 am
Mad to think that Jlingz turns 30 this year. How this guy has managed to bag 30 senior England caps is genuinely beyond me

Anthony "The next Henry" Martial is turning 27. I'm sure we'll start to see glimpses of that ability soon, especially now that he's ripping it up in Spain with 0 goals

Marcus "just needs to rediscover his form" Rashford turns 25. With a bit of luck he might finish the season on 5 or 6 goals

Assuming of course Jadon Sancho doesn't start stealing the limelight

That's just the forwards. Not including permacrock cavanni. An old man trying to relive his past glories and a fabled frenchman who is more akin to dabbing then scoring.

The list goes on and throughout each department. Magic and the Spaniard who are both over the hill

Defence is made up four  individuals plonked together . They are definitely not a unit. Blus you got baiiy and Jones who are both redundant.  Then there's the elephant in the room .

Can't attract the best as there is no champions league.  They are not recruiting top young talent either.

Hopefully will take decades. I dont think they will be winning anything anytime soon.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34122 on: Today at 12:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:21:20 pm
Pachydern will ya mate  ;)

That's one of the worst puns I've ever herd
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34123 on: Today at 12:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:28:55 am
I just saw the picture under the headline, and I didn't realise the Glazers were also part of the playing staff.
I mean, the story and the protest don't match at all. The story is an anti-Glazer story, the banner is complaining about the uselessness of the players.
