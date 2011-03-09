Matic is going inthe summer, as is Pogba. This is good for them as they are both totally unsuited to pressing.On the flip side they need to replace them. We know Van de Beak cant do it in this league, we know McTominay is an honest clogger who is a fine enough squad player, but no more.Fred? Hes their best midfielder(I am not including Fernandez as a midfielder here).So they need an entirely new midfield.They need to replace greenwood, and Cavani and Ronald ..They new at least one top centre back and at least one new full back.The good thing for Ten Haag is that its a clean slate