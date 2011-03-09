« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy is a useless prick  (Read 2013362 times)

Offline johnny74

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34080 on: April 14, 2022, 09:56:05 pm »
Just reading some of that stuff on twitter about previously Ronaldo influencing managerial appointments.

What a state.

Who is actually running that football club?
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34081 on: April 14, 2022, 10:02:49 pm »
Their fans have become so much like the bitters, it's unreal. Their team is shite and they spend more time hating on us than supporting their team. I'd love it if they never win a major honour again.
Offline Persephone

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34082 on: April 14, 2022, 10:08:19 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 14, 2022, 09:52:28 pm
"Hope you're pleased we've managed to keep the young spine of the team intact, we also would have liked to extend Phil Jones for you as he has really gurned a new contract - unfortunately he felt his face didn't fit"
And resigned young Ben Foster, and Ashley Young.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34083 on: April 14, 2022, 11:42:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 14, 2022, 10:02:49 pm
Their fans have become so much like the bitters, it's unreal. Their team is shite and they spend more time hating on us than supporting their team. I'd love it if they never win a major honour again.
In the '70s and '80s they were shite and they spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

In the '90s and for a good part of the '00s they were good, but spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

Since Ferguson left they have been shite, but spend more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

I'm sensing a pattern here.
Offline rushyman

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34084 on: April 14, 2022, 11:48:14 pm »
Just watching moyes interview

Saying he was never going to leave Everton until Fergie changed his mind

Fergies tormented us for years but his parting shot of ruining United (and possibly Everton) and his continuing nose poking with the Ronaldo signing setting fire to what looked like slow progress and general hanging about being a huge shadow has been nothing short of legendary.

Truly a decade of gods work by him
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34085 on: April 14, 2022, 11:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 14, 2022, 11:42:09 pm
In the '70s and '80s they were shite and they spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

In the '90s and for a good part of the '00s they were good, but spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

Since Ferguson left they have been shite, but spend more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

I'm sensing a pattern here.
Hopefully their shiteness will continue for a very long time.
Offline Peabee

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34086 on: Yesterday at 12:09:02 am »
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 11:48:14 pm
Just watching moyes interview

Saying he was never going to leave Everton until Fergie changed his mind

Fergies tormented us for years but his parting shot of ruining United (and possibly Everton) and his continuing nose poking with the Ronaldo signing setting fire to what looked like slow progress and general hanging about being a huge shadow has been nothing short of legendary.

Truly a decade of gods work by him

Didnt Ferguson give a team talk at OT before the game they lost to us last May?
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34087 on: Yesterday at 12:10:54 am »
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 11:48:14 pm
Just watching moyes interview

Saying he was never going to leave Everton until Fergie changed his mind

Fergies tormented us for years but his parting shot of ruining United (and possibly Everton) and his continuing nose poking with the Ronaldo signing setting fire to what looked like slow progress and general hanging about being a huge shadow has been nothing short of legendary.

Truly a decade of gods work by him


Well he sure screwed the bitters.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34088 on: Yesterday at 12:11:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 14, 2022, 11:42:09 pm
In the '70s and '80s they were shite and they spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

In the '90s and for a good part of the '00s they were good, but spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

Since Ferguson left they have been shite, but spend more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

I'm sensing a pattern here.
I would say they were good for the entirety of the 00s. There was that 3-year period from 04-06 when they didn't win much so it was pretty barren to the standard they had set during the first decade of the PL but they never finished lower than 3rd and still made runs in Europe. But yeah, They have been beyond terrible since Whisky Nose left and long may it continue because it's been a joy to watch them implode.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34089 on: Yesterday at 12:12:31 am »
Quote from: TALBERT on April 14, 2022, 06:15:04 pm
Gary Neville didn't think it was right

and after all Gary Neville is FOOTBALL

Look at his manager's CV stats

 
Valencia   Spain   2 December 2015   30 March 2016   

Games 28   
Wins    10
Draw     7   
Defeats  11   
Win %   35.71   
GF        39   
GA        38   
           +1

Amazing stuff
At Least he had a positive goal difference.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34090 on: Yesterday at 12:13:51 am »
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 11:48:14 pm
Just watching moyes interview

Saying he was never going to leave Everton until Fergie changed his mind

Fergies tormented us for years but his parting shot of ruining United (and possibly Everton) and his continuing nose poking with the Ronaldo signing setting fire to what looked like slow progress and general hanging about being a huge shadow has been nothing short of legendary.

Truly a decade of gods work by him

To be honest, Moyes is a solid manager. Not the top level, but had they supported him, he would have kept them in the top 4, with the occasional good cup run ...
Offline Armand9

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34091 on: Yesterday at 01:51:05 am »
seems the fanbase is doubling down on the 'giving him time' talking in terms of years in multiples of no success or major impact on the league being fine as long as he's steering the ship unfettered by those above him

seems around three years to start making strides is the cutoff point mentally for them as they're talking now

 ;D ok, noted

maybe he comes in and in relatively short time he starts to impact on the team ethic etc and you can see real improvement (from where they are now that's not a big ask, frankly, if he's given the power they're telling us), if that doesn't happen they'll be moaning before the season ends
Offline PaulF

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34092 on: Yesterday at 06:57:51 am »
They'll be moaning by Christmas mate.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34093 on: Yesterday at 07:09:19 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 12:12:31 am
At Least he had a positive goal difference.

Should certainly give managing another go,maybe at United as Giggsy's assistant first after they've sacked ETH.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34094 on: Yesterday at 07:50:39 am »
It seems that its hard for their fans to deal with the fact that no United team in history has had a quality  as good as this Liverpoolteam.

Offline Persephone

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34095 on: Yesterday at 09:21:39 am »
If they'd kept the Moyesiah, they could have been the ones in a glamour EL semi final against Eintrach Frankfurt. Instead they've got the Great Ragy.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34096 on: Yesterday at 09:35:18 am »
Locked for the day
Offline PaulF

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34097 on: Today at 07:26:18 am »
I didn't realize ten hag was code name for Sean dyche.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34098 on: Today at 07:30:38 am »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34099 on: Today at 07:38:52 am »
Clever to do their Anti-Glazers march on the day they play Norwich, if they mingle in with the sway fans it might actually look like they have some considerable support for once.
Online FiSh77

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34100 on: Today at 07:41:23 am »
Who the fuck is Jason Barbar?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34101 on: Today at 07:43:12 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:41:23 am
Who the fuck is Jason Barbar?
Missing in action by the looks of it.

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34102 on: Today at 07:54:21 am »
Surely if they want to make a "thing" of the 17 minutes they'd leave for the concourse on 3:17, otherwise it just looks like late arrivals
Online FiSh77

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34103 on: Today at 08:04:54 am »
They should do a billion minutes, 1 for every pound they've spent on players since the arl tramp retired

Entitled c*nts
Online beardsleyismessimk1

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34104 on: Today at 08:27:44 am »
Jlingz would have been playing in a semi of a European competition if had gone to whu . Not bad for a young lad. Now his potential is being wasted.  So many years ahead of him still though
