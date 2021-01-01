Their fans have become so much like the bitters, it's unreal. Their team is shite and they spend more time hating on us than supporting their team. I'd love it if they never win a major honour again.
In the '70s and '80s they were shite and they spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.
In the '90s and for a good part of the '00s they were good, but spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.
Since Ferguson left they have been shite, but spend more time hating on us than supporting their own team.
I'm sensing a pattern here.