In the '70s and '80s they were shite and they spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.



In the '90s and for a good part of the '00s they were good, but spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.



Since Ferguson left they have been shite, but spend more time hating on us than supporting their own team.



I'm sensing a pattern here.



I would say they were good for the entirety of the 00s. There was that 3-year period from 04-06 when they didn't win much so it was pretty barren to the standard they had set during the first decade of the PL but they never finished lower than 3rd and still made runs in Europe. But yeah, They have been beyond terrible since Whisky Nose left and long may it continue because it's been a joy to watch them implode.