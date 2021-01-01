« previous next »
Ragy is a useless prick

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34080 on: Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm
Just reading some of that stuff on twitter about previously Ronaldo influencing managerial appointments.

What a state.

Who is actually running that football club?
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34081 on: Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm
Their fans have become so much like the bitters, it's unreal. Their team is shite and they spend more time hating on us than supporting their team. I'd love it if they never win a major honour again.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34082 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm
"Hope you're pleased we've managed to keep the young spine of the team intact, we also would have liked to extend Phil Jones for you as he has really gurned a new contract - unfortunately he felt his face didn't fit"
And resigned young Ben Foster, and Ashley Young.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34083 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm
Their fans have become so much like the bitters, it's unreal. Their team is shite and they spend more time hating on us than supporting their team. I'd love it if they never win a major honour again.
In the '70s and '80s they were shite and they spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

In the '90s and for a good part of the '00s they were good, but spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

Since Ferguson left they have been shite, but spend more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

I'm sensing a pattern here.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34084 on: Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm
Just watching moyes interview

Saying he was never going to leave Everton until Fergie changed his mind

Fergies tormented us for years but his parting shot of ruining United (and possibly Everton) and his continuing nose poking with the Ronaldo signing setting fire to what looked like slow progress and general hanging about being a huge shadow has been nothing short of legendary.

Truly a decade of gods work by him
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34085 on: Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
In the '70s and '80s they were shite and they spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

In the '90s and for a good part of the '00s they were good, but spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

Since Ferguson left they have been shite, but spend more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

I'm sensing a pattern here.
Hopefully their shiteness will continue for a very long time.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34086 on: Today at 12:09:02 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm
Just watching moyes interview

Saying he was never going to leave Everton until Fergie changed his mind

Fergies tormented us for years but his parting shot of ruining United (and possibly Everton) and his continuing nose poking with the Ronaldo signing setting fire to what looked like slow progress and general hanging about being a huge shadow has been nothing short of legendary.

Truly a decade of gods work by him

Didnt Ferguson give a team talk at OT before the game they lost to us last May?
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34087 on: Today at 12:10:54 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm
Just watching moyes interview

Saying he was never going to leave Everton until Fergie changed his mind

Fergies tormented us for years but his parting shot of ruining United (and possibly Everton) and his continuing nose poking with the Ronaldo signing setting fire to what looked like slow progress and general hanging about being a huge shadow has been nothing short of legendary.

Truly a decade of gods work by him


Well he sure screwed the bitters.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34088 on: Today at 12:11:00 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
In the '70s and '80s they were shite and they spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

In the '90s and for a good part of the '00s they were good, but spent more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

Since Ferguson left they have been shite, but spend more time hating on us than supporting their own team.

I'm sensing a pattern here.
I would say they were good for the entirety of the 00s. There was that 3-year period from 04-06 when they didn't win much so it was pretty barren to the standard they had set during the first decade of the PL but they never finished lower than 3rd and still made runs in Europe. But yeah, They have been beyond terrible since Whisky Nose left and long may it continue because it's been a joy to watch them implode.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34089 on: Today at 12:12:31 am
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 06:15:04 pm
Gary Neville didn't think it was right

and after all Gary Neville is FOOTBALL

Look at his manager's CV stats

 
Valencia   Spain   2 December 2015   30 March 2016   

Games 28   
Wins    10
Draw     7   
Defeats  11   
Win %   35.71   
GF        39   
GA        38   
           +1

Amazing stuff
At Least he had a positive goal difference.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34090 on: Today at 12:13:51 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm
Just watching moyes interview

Saying he was never going to leave Everton until Fergie changed his mind

Fergies tormented us for years but his parting shot of ruining United (and possibly Everton) and his continuing nose poking with the Ronaldo signing setting fire to what looked like slow progress and general hanging about being a huge shadow has been nothing short of legendary.

Truly a decade of gods work by him

To be honest, Moyes is a solid manager. Not the top level, but had they supported him, he would have kept them in the top 4, with the occasional good cup run ...
