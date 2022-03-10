if it happened in the crowd, whoever did it would likely be ejected by the stewards and they'd probably be arrested and charged.



The kid has an injury. It's criminal damage and common assault. It can and should be dealt with by the police, so I imagine Ronaldo's agent and whoever else is leaning heavily on the family to not press charged.



When in the ground, everyone on the pitch should be subject to the rules of the game, regardless of whether the match is active or not. The rules should be flexible enough to be interpreted in such a manner. Then it's just a matter of whether there is the will to enforce said rules.



As I said before, Cantona was banned for a year for drop kicking a Palace fan. As I recall, he'd just been red carded, and the Palace fan was a bit of a tw@t and giving it the big 'un to him. I'm not saying the Palace fan deserved it, and I'm not saying Cantona deserved being banned for the rest of the season. It's arguably a more serious incident than what happened here, and the match was still going on. But I definitely feel it's within the power of both the police and the FA to slap some charged on Fannypack.



He's brought the game into disrepute, and it should take more than a mere apology and a new phone for people to let him off.