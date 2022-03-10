« previous next »
Topic: Ragy is a useless prick

Barneylfc∗

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34000 on: Today at 03:46:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:42:00 pm
For things that happen on the pitch, though.

Subs and managers can be sent off after the final whistle. Even in the tunnel.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

El Lobo

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34001 on: Today at 03:47:51 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:46:27 pm
Suarez got a 1 match ban for briefly sticking a middle finger up at a couple of fans at Craven Cottage on his way to/down the tunnel.

This is as bad, if not worse, I'd have thought.

There's your clue ;)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Barrowred

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34002 on: Today at 03:48:39 pm
Less than Scott will get by the looks of it  ;D
 :wellin :wellin
FiSh77

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34003 on: Today at 03:52:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:36:40 pm
Less than Scott will get by the looks of it  ;D

Fucking hell :lmao
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34004 on: Today at 03:53:05 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:44:32 pm
Okie doke. Here's a thing - if you have a problem with another poster, use the report to moderator function. Or, you know, do what Scott did, and then get a wee break to take stock.

Edit: Andy warned too, before anyone asks.

Yeah fair play.

I got that one badly wrong to be fair.
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34005 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm
Quote
VIOLENT CONDUCT

Violent conduct is when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made.

So he should be up on a violent conduct charge.

No different to Hazard volleying a ballboy.

Quote
Disciplinary action

The referee has the authority to take disciplinary action from entering the field of play for the pre-match inspection until leaving the field of play after the match ends (including kicks from the penalty mark).

If, before entering the field of play at the start of the match, a player or team official commits a sending-off offence, the referee has the authority to prevent the player or team official taking part in the match (see Law 3.6); the referee will report any other misconduct.

Given cards have been dished out after players and staff have left the field of play and are in the tunnel, this isn't 100% clear.
At the time of Ronaldo lashing out at the kid, the ref will still have been on the field of play anyway, so would've been within his remit to give a red card had he seen it.
Last Edit: Today at 03:58:00 pm by Barneylfc∗
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

SamLad

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34006 on: Today at 03:55:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:54:26 pm
So he should be up on a violent conduct charge.

No different to Hazard volleying a ballboy.
I can't remember what happened to him.
rob1966

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34007 on: Today at 03:56:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:54:26 pm
So he should be up on a violent conduct charge.

No different to Hazard volleying a ballboy.

You'd think so wouldn't you, but this is the FA/PL
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34008 on: Today at 03:57:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:56:30 pm
You'd think so wouldn't you, but this is the FA/PL
More to the point - this is a MU player, called Ronaldo.
Online FiSh77

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34009 on: Today at 03:58:51 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:54:26 pm
So he should be up on a violent conduct charge.

No different to Hazard volleying a ballboy.

Given cards have been dished out after players and staff have left the field of play and are in the tunnel, this isn't 100% clear.
At the time of Ronaldo lashing out at the kid, the ref will still have been on the field of play anyway, so would've been within his remit to give a red card had he seen it.

Good job he didn't try to volley him, poor kid would've ended up on the back row of the park end
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34010 on: Today at 03:59:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:55:40 pm
I can't remember what happened to him.

He got sent off.

3 game ban. FA let him off with any further punishment
Last Edit: Today at 04:01:59 pm by Barneylfc∗
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SamLad

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34011 on: Today at 04:10:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:59:09 pm
He got sent off.

3 game ban. FA let him off with any further punishment
Ah, right, ta.

Can't see that happening today.  Refs tiptoe around big names too much.
Red Berry

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34012 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm
if it happened in the crowd, whoever did it would likely be ejected by the stewards and they'd probably be arrested and charged.

The kid has an injury. It's criminal damage and common assault. It can and should be dealt with by the police, so I imagine Ronaldo's agent and whoever else is leaning heavily on the family to not press charged.

When in the ground, everyone on the pitch should be subject to the rules of the game, regardless of whether the match is active or not. The rules should be flexible enough to be interpreted in such a manner. Then it's just a matter of whether there is the will to enforce said rules.

As I said before, Cantona was banned for a year for drop kicking a Palace fan. As I recall, he'd just been red carded, and the Palace fan was a bit of a tw@t and giving it the big 'un to him. I'm not saying the Palace fan deserved it, and I'm not saying Cantona deserved being banned for the rest of the season. It's arguably a more serious incident than what happened here, and the match was still going on. But I definitely feel it's within the power of both the police and the FA to slap some charged on Fannypack.

He's brought the game into disrepute, and it should take more than a mere apology and a new phone for people to let him off.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

tonysleft

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34013 on: Today at 04:12:15 pm
Ten Hag on the march
Rice and Kane on the way
Andy in the doghouse

its beginning to look a lot like christmanchesterunitedrevival..
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline SamLad

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34014 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm
The kid's mum is mocking the offer of a trip to Twatford.

Good.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34015 on: Today at 04:13:57 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:12:15 pm
Ten Hag on the march
Rice and Kane on the way
Andy in the doghouse

its beginning to look a lot like christmanchesterunitedrevival..

If you think Kane is the answer to your problems then you still don't understand the question, Tony. ;)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online FiSh77

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34016 on: Today at 04:20:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:10:39 pm
if it happened in the crowd, whoever did it would likely be ejected by the stewards and they'd probably be arrested and charged.

The kid has an injury. It's criminal damage and common assault. It can and should be dealt with by the police, so I imagine Ronaldo's agent and whoever else is leaning heavily on the family to not press charged.

When in the ground, everyone on the pitch should be subject to the rules of the game, regardless of whether the match is active or not. The rules should be flexible enough to be interpreted in such a manner. Then it's just a matter of whether there is the will to enforce said rules.

As I said before, Cantona was banned for a year for drop kicking a Palace fan. As I recall, he'd just been red carded, and the Palace fan was a bit of a tw@t and giving it the big 'un to him. I'm not saying the Palace fan deserved it, and I'm not saying Cantona deserved being banned for the rest of the season. It's arguably a more serious incident than what happened here, and the match was still going on. But I definitely feel it's within the power of both the police and the FA to slap some charged on Fannypack.

He's brought the game into disrepute, and it should take more than a mere apology and a new phone for people to let him off.

Charge the c*nt, bang the c*nt up for a few weeks then extradite the c*nt to the US so he can face up to what he did there

*But not until after next weeks game, don't want the scruffs getting an advantage
Offline Red Berry

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34017 on: Today at 04:27:17 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:20:39 pm
Charge the c*nt, bang the c*nt up for a few weeks then extradite the c*nt to the US so he can face up to what he did there

*But not until after next weeks game, don't want the scruffs getting an advantage

I'd give him community service.  Have him pick up rubbish in a hi-viz vest for two weeks and forced to give autographs to anybody who asks.  Can't imagine a more horrible punishment for the self centred, narcissistic pr!ck.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

afc turkish

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34018 on: Today at 04:41:42 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:36:40 pm
Less than Scott will get by the looks of it  ;D

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Dave McCoy

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34019 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm
Personally think Ronaldo is exhibiting all the signs of 'roid rage.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34020 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:57:43 pm
Personally think Ronaldo is exhibiting all the signs of 'roid rage.

Bingo. Said as much after the incident with Curtis in the match earlier this season. You don't keep looking like that and have that speed at his age without the help of certain substances.
Skeeve

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #34021 on: Today at 05:14:05 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:43:20 pm
Im also not sure why Rangnick was given a 6 month role. Is he known for turning sides around quickly? Wasnt his last management role a while ago? Would you have been doing any worse if Ole was still there with Rangnick consulting and spending his time advising on the new manager etc?  In essence theres a load of players waiting until the summer to move to another club, playing for a manager who is only in that role for a few months.

Presumably they didn't want to risk ole accidentally getting something right in the short term that would harm them more in the long run since they would then have to keep him around due to it, much like that psg win after his new manager bounce had basically run out.

Ragnick must have been brought in with the intention of being the axeman clearing out the most obvious ones, but the squad has shown a great deal of solidarity by all being equally shite and preventing him from singling out the few that needed to go most urgently such as Ronaldo.
