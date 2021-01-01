They are protesting against the Glazers on Saturday



for what? spending more than anyone in world football on building their squad? bringing home the messiah? for bringing in the 'best young player in the world'? for sticking with ole as the fans chanted his name, making excuses for him and playing on vibes in this great culture he'd built had them finishing second which showed his excellence? for a transfer window that had them now as the 'main challengers' to city with 'the best squad in the league now' (i shit you not)?they've bitched about the glazers for years and im well aware of why and they have a point to a point, but they puffed their chests at the beginning of the season without a protest in sight and once again put it on the back burner when they thought things were going to fall right on the pitch - it's very transparent.listening to one of the away fans it's clearly gone very toxic against their own players, with away fans 'hurling abuse' as he described it - again - they're at an all time low (i include the relegation season cos that team weren't a bunch of lazy self serving egos that this lot are, downing tools on a whim).just how shit they are has finally hit home in the very season they thought they'd finally challenge again, which is particularly galling for themsince ten hag's 'appointment' has been on the horizon i've heard little but how it's gonna change the club from the top down as he has demanded (tho in fairness some have caution on the likelihood of that) and he will be the guy to get them back to the top but it will take a number of years (at least they're not claiming next season - tho we'll see how patient they are after a few loses).so with all that seeming to be the general take on what's to come next, why exactly are they protesting?