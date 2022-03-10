If Suarez did it when he was playing for us he'd be sitting in a cell without bail right now...



I thought of him straight away. If it was him, there would have been outrage, questions asked in parliament, calls for massive bans, police intervention, calls for his sacking from the club etc...It's repulsive how the show pony will have it all swept under the carpet for him by a sycophantic media while he struts around believing he's the dogs bollocks. He's a vile little shit and always he's been. No humility whatsoever. No class either.We all know he's a narcissist, but the sheer vanity of the man. Smashes a kid's phone in an arrogant show of petulance ... then believes an offer for the kid to watch him play at OT makes up for it.