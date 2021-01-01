« previous next »
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33760 on: Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm
Course not. Therell be some money heading the kids way to keep him quiet.


He should be banned and it should be a big one,he should also be arrested.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33761 on: Yesterday at 11:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:42:17 pm
He's now invited the child to Old Trafford to watch a game. Poor lad's had a rough day eh?

Poor kid has suffered enough
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33762 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm
Course not. Therell be some money heading the kids way to keep him quiet.
I hope the police decide to prosecute him anyway.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33763 on: Yesterday at 11:38:49 pm »
I tuned in for another hilarious episode of The Wan-Bisakka Show.

Its probably the best one yet.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33764 on: Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm

He should be banned and it should be a big one,he should also be arrested.

No chance. Unless the family are Already very wealthy. If the bruise is genuine then the family will be offered a massive sum to not press charges and to keep quiet from now on.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33765 on: Yesterday at 11:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm
Course not. Therell be some money heading the kids way to keep him quiet.
I hope that kid's parents hold out for a huge sum. Ronaldo has always been a vile bottom feeder, and his behaviour should surprise no one. His minions are trolling all social media trying to justify his actions. :puke2
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33766 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm
No chance. Unless the family are Already very wealthy. If the bruise is genuine then the family will be offered a massive sum to not press charges and to keep quiet from now on.

The PL should ban him,nowt to do with the kid.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33767 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm
I hope the police decide to prosecute him anyway.

They could, but theyd probably let him settle out of court with the kids family to avoid the cost to the taxpayer for a minor offence or some bullshit. Do you think hes gonna get done for this when hes literally admitted rape (he is on record stating that she said stop)?

Money talks.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33768 on: Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
The PL should ban him,nowt to do with the kid.

Money trumps everything in the U.K., especially since we keep voting in the Tories. (The wife of the chancellor is a tax dodging billionaire, for example, but there is more spent finding fraudsters on £80 per week benefits than tax evasion...)

Ronaldo will offer to settle out of court to avoid a lengthy / costly court case for the taxpayer.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33769 on: Today at 12:02:01 am »
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33770 on: Today at 12:08:02 am »
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33771 on: Today at 12:15:52 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm
Money trumps everything in the U.K., especially since we keep voting in the Tories. (The wife of the chancellor is a tax dodging billionaire, for example, but there is more spent finding fraudsters on £80 per week benefits than tax evasion...)

Ronaldo will offer to settle out of court to avoid a lengthy / costly court case for the taxpayer.

Again,forget the police,he should be banned by the PL.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33772 on: Today at 12:19:09 am »
reminds me of a throw in at old trafford when torres played for us (the game in that shit brown kit where torres had that beautiful header) and neville is stood near the touchline with no one within 20 yards of him and he shanks the ball out - looks at the ref and puts his hand up for a throwing lol, players have an auto pilot when it comes to the ball going out of play

the maguire one is different tho, kind of gives an insight into how slow his brain is when on the pitch - one of his many flaws but one of the most damaging regarding playing ability, esp for a CB, half his problems comes from his useless football nous
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33773 on: Today at 12:34:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:15:52 am
Again,forget the police,he should be banned by the PL.


The PL are fine with clubs being owned by people who execute homosexuals. Doubt they care if Ronaldo hurt some working class kid. Pay him to shut up will be their advice. 

I agree with you completely by the way, but this is the system were stuck with at the moment.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33774 on: Today at 12:39:26 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:38:49 pm
I tuned in for another hilarious episode of The Wan-Bisakka Show.

Its probably the best one yet.

The Shattered Digitalia: Digit Bruisery
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33775 on: Today at 12:40:40 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:34:44 am

The PL are fine with clubs being owned by people who execute homosexuals. Doubt they care if Ronaldo hurt some working class kid. Pay him to shut up will be their advice. 

I agree with you completely by the way, but this is the system were stuck with at the moment.

Players get banned for giving people in the crowd the bird,golden boy actually stole and then broke a phone
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33776 on: Today at 01:14:16 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:42:17 pm
He's now invited the child to Old Trafford to watch a game. Poor lad's had a rough day eh?
Talk about adding insult to injury.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33777 on: Today at 01:14:27 am »
for those who like this sort of thing, enjoy the banter

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bsQQ8uBaigE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bsQQ8uBaigE</a>

even dennis quaid makes an appearance and something i wasn't aware of, it's just as funny in Vietnamese  ;D (not very good at Vietnamese myself but i have a feeling he doesn't like matic)

classic moment 9:38
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33778 on: Today at 01:16:51 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:54:25 pm
"Non-incident" according to their fans, though.
Imagine if a Liverpool player did it though.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33779 on: Today at 02:04:47 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm

He should be banned and it should be a big one,he should also be arrested.

Possible death sentence?
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33780 on: Today at 03:06:01 am »
On the other hand if he is banned or the police take action, that might give the club an excuse to sack him and get out of his contract without paying compensation .
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33781 on: Today at 03:59:43 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:54:25 pm
"Non-incident" according to their fans, though.

just like the riots..love how the media downplays every incident when it comes to FA golden club

pretty sure they would defend pol pot and cambodian genocide as non incident if a billionaire cambodian were to buy them. Bbc leading the whitewashing as usual
