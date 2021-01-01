reminds me of a throw in at old trafford when torres played for us (the game in that shit brown kit where torres had that beautiful header) and neville is stood near the touchline with no one within 20 yards of him and he shanks the ball out - looks at the ref and puts his hand up for a throwing lol, players have an auto pilot when it comes to the ball going out of play



the maguire one is different tho, kind of gives an insight into how slow his brain is when on the pitch - one of his many flaws but one of the most damaging regarding playing ability, esp for a CB, half his problems comes from his useless football nous