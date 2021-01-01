« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy is a useless prick  (Read 1993723 times)

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33760 on: Today at 11:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:19:02 pm
Course not. Therell be some money heading the kids way to keep him quiet.


He should be banned and it should be a big one,he should also be arrested.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33761 on: Today at 11:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:42:17 pm
He's now invited the child to Old Trafford to watch a game. Poor lad's had a rough day eh?

Poor kid has suffered enough
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33762 on: Today at 11:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:19:02 pm
Course not. Therell be some money heading the kids way to keep him quiet.
I hope the police decide to prosecute him anyway.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33763 on: Today at 11:38:49 pm »
I tuned in for another hilarious episode of The Wan-Bisakka Show.

Its probably the best one yet.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33764 on: Today at 11:40:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:34:06 pm

He should be banned and it should be a big one,he should also be arrested.

No chance. Unless the family are Already very wealthy. If the bruise is genuine then the family will be offered a massive sum to not press charges and to keep quiet from now on.
