No matter how much I see it, I just can't get enough of this sort of thing



Decades of being really dominant, taken over in terms of league titles, even in terms of size of club, and as soon as Ferguson left its immediately back to 'as long as Liverpool aren't winning it doesn't matter if we're not either'. It really is tremendous stuff. And of course the irony being that we've shown how we cope in the past with changing iconic managers. This is United showing how they cope with the same thing. All it does is shine a mirror on themselves.



What you should be doing is what Everton should have done, and made an unpopular manager the fall guy after they clear-out the deadwood (Rafa and Wreck It Ralph). Give Ralph a two year contract, put it on him to clear out the Ronaldos, Cavanis, Matas etc (not Maguire and Wan-Bissaka because lets face it, they're unclearoutable). And THEN get in a younger guy with more of a clean slate.



This really is the bit they do not understand. Shanks wins the League in 63-64, quits in 74, Paisley wins 6 titles and 3 European Cups, quits in 83, Fagan wins the League and the European Cup, quits in 85, Dalglish does the double in his first season, wins 3 leagues in total. It took Souness ripping everything up to break that run. Klopp and FSG won't make that same mistake, they/he are putting in place what will be a seamless transition, I really do not see why anything much will change, other than what is on the touchline and we can just get that Doppelganger to play that role