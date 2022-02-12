« previous next »
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33560 on: Today at 09:34:48 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:58:19 am
Thing is though Rob, the dickheads higher up are already looking at extending those contracts whether the manager wants them or not.

It's total thick twat behaviour.

Tony says they need to spend huge amounts to get the squad up to scratch when really it just needs a few "right" players to get things moving.

This idea of Rice, Kane and other £100m plus players being what they need is ridiculous and precisely why they're where they are. 

Those type of players are the cherries on top of a well balanced, usable squad like our Virg and Ali.  The finishing touches if you like.

They all whinge about how we keep finding all these "hidden gem" players that slot straight into team and improve us then go full 10yr old spoilt brat Football Manager mode wanting all the best sweeties.

Long may it continue for me 😁
agree with this. Instead of building a strong foundation on solid players in a recognized style of play, they seem to want to pay for supposed galacticos to feed the fans frustrations and anger, stoked up by Neville and co.s blind rants. Then they fail, more Norwich scarves appear, sack the manager - rinse and repeat.
Its a beautiful mess.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33561 on: Today at 09:45:43 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:30:24 am
No matter how much I see it, I just can't get enough of this sort of thing :D

Decades of being really dominant, taken over in terms of league titles, even in terms of size of club, and as soon as Ferguson left its immediately back to 'as long as Liverpool aren't winning it doesn't matter if we're not either'. It really is tremendous stuff. And of course the irony being that we've shown how we cope in the past with changing iconic managers. This is United showing how they cope with the same thing. All it does is shine a mirror on themselves.

What you should be doing is what Everton should have done, and made an unpopular manager the fall guy after they clear-out the deadwood (Rafa and Wreck It Ralph). Give Ralph a two year contract, put it on him to clear out the Ronaldos, Cavanis, Matas etc (not Maguire and Wan-Bissaka because lets face it, they're unclearoutable). And THEN get in a younger guy with more of a clean slate.

Me personally, I think Klopp will extend his current contract by at least another 2 years. If he's built a youngish side that looks like it could win major trophies on a regular basis, then I just don't see him walking away from that. & of course, if he does decide to go then who's to say Pep Lijnders won't be another Bob Paisley. It's like some people think we're going to fall off the edge of a cliff when Klopp does leave. They don't see the bigger picture insofar that we're a well run club that has an identity & a long term structure in place.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33562 on: Today at 09:54:27 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:21:31 am
Yeah, i genuinely think he would make a big difference. Improves your midfield immediately.

I'd like him here if i'm honest.

There arent many professional midfielders out there who wouldnt improve that midfield. They dont need to get bent over for 100+ million to improve it (although collectively it will take 150m+ on the 3 or 4 players needed). Has there ever been a worse midfield for a top tier side than McFred, Pogba and Co ?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33563 on: Today at 10:05:23 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:30:24 am
No matter how much I see it, I just can't get enough of this sort of thing :D

Decades of being really dominant, taken over in terms of league titles, even in terms of size of club, and as soon as Ferguson left its immediately back to 'as long as Liverpool aren't winning it doesn't matter if we're not either'. It really is tremendous stuff. And of course the irony being that we've shown how we cope in the past with changing iconic managers. This is United showing how they cope with the same thing. All it does is shine a mirror on themselves.

What you should be doing is what Everton should have done, and made an unpopular manager the fall guy after they clear-out the deadwood (Rafa and Wreck It Ralph). Give Ralph a two year contract, put it on him to clear out the Ronaldos, Cavanis, Matas etc (not Maguire and Wan-Bissaka because lets face it, they're unclearoutable). And THEN get in a younger guy with more of a clean slate.

This really is the bit they do not understand. Shanks wins the League in 63-64, quits in 74, Paisley wins 6 titles and 3 European Cups, quits in 83, Fagan wins the League and the European Cup, quits in 85, Dalglish does the double in his first season, wins 3 leagues in total. It took Souness ripping everything up to break that run. Klopp and FSG won't make that same mistake, they/he are putting in place what will be a seamless transition, I really do not see why anything much will change, other than what is on the touchline and we can just get that Doppelganger to play that role ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33564 on: Today at 10:37:59 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 09:45:43 am
Me personally, I think Klopp will extend his current contract by at least another 2 years. If he's built a youngish side that looks like it could win major trophies on a regular basis, then I just don't see him walking away from that. & of course, if he does decide to go then who's to say Pep Lijnders won't be another Bob Paisley. It's like some people think we're going to fall off the edge of a cliff when Klopp does leave. They don't see the bigger picture insofar that we're a well run club that has an identity & a long term structure in place.

Even if he doesnt, its just pure desperation.

I think tonysleft think he's being a bit tongue-in-cheek, but he just echoes the whole United fanbase. 'We cant keep getting it wrong, we're Man United, Liverpool can't keep getting it right, its ok cos they'll fall away after Klopp leaves'. His next thing will be his old 'wait till you get Stevie G in'. He's got this sort of desperate hope that we make the same mistakes they've made, its a tremendously odd 'tactic' but I guess whatever helps. If Klopp signed a new contract I honestly don't think we'd see Tony again for years.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33565 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:04:30 am
Maguire still has 3 years left at £9.8 million a year, he's guaranteed £30 million if he just sits there and affects the tides with his dome...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33566 on: Today at 01:46:30 pm »
ladies and gentlemen we got him. A 10.0 on the lobo pissed scale complete with Gerrard mention. now to sell Maguire
