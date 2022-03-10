« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

I just dont think Ten Hag will work out to be honest

Do they have the patience for him to finish 5/6th while rebuilding?

Not so sure they do and to be honest that squad needs to be ripped up from top to bottom

If you were going there to rebuild what basis do you have to build on realistically?

De Gea?

No CB for me...they are all shite there.

No fullbacks, AWB is not the modern day fullback that all top teams need and Luke Shaw is so hit or miss.

Literally No one in midfield other than Bruno and MAYBE Fred

Up top you got some talent to work with in Elanga, Sancho and perhaps Rashford

But that back line and midfield needs SOOO much work

He's a very good coach, but as you said, will they give him time? And can he handle the politics?
Even if he was given time, they'll still have the same core group of people at the club who are influencing every decision, picking who they want to sign based on what they read in the paper that morning, wanting to stay relevant. At this point it's hard to know if they even have a decent scouting/analytics department as they just end up targeting household names most of the time.
:D

He's dreadful. Absolutely classic example of this age old, bizarre notion that if you go through the United youth system you must be good. The same notion that convinced clubs to pay actual money for the likes of Fraizer Campbell and Paddy McNair (granted usually the same club).
WHATS THAT COMIN OVER THE HILL IS IT A revitalised united built over a period of years by a world class coach
Definitely. After all....you're Man United. You can't keep getting it wrong.
Lol. This would get quoted to oblivion.
Ajax have a template and a philosophy in place going back to the 60's. Man United have a template going back seconds.
:lmao
Ten Hag is going to be in for a massive shock when he walks into Old Trafford.
As already posted, your squad is miles off challenging. Will he get the 3 years he will need to be able to realistically challenge for the title?

Your one saving grace is that Klopp and probably Pep will be leaving in the next couple of years, so that will bridge the gap a bit. Until then though, you'll likely have to settle for being 15+ points off the top two.

I'm interested to see how it goes. I think given time, he can turn yous into a good side. Nowhere near the level of prime Liverpool and City, but challenging none the less.
Keep the faith, and never stop believing. ;D
Need to put that on a banner and fly it in a plane over Old T o ilet.
Listening to Simon Kuper on a podcast earlier I'd be very surprised if Ronaldo is still there next season. The impression I got from what Kuper said is that ten Hag won't necessarily have thought he needs the Man Utd job to test himself and wouldn't be leaving Ajax without certain assurances re: personnel.

 I'd be interested to see how he handles the UK media, because according to Kuper ten Hag has largely ignored any swipes the Dutch media have taken about his personality (boring, provincial) and is unlikely to get involved if players/agents start briefing against him
He'll be fine. The British media always fall over themselves fawning over Manc Managers.
His biggest shock, & challenge, will be trying to motivate players that are on mega-bucks, & also sign players who don't just want to sign for the mega-bucks on offer at United. It's a big difference to Ajax where they generally have an abundance of young, hungry, players coming through who are primarily there for the glory of playing for an iconic club. Add to that the pressure cooker environment of managing a big club who have massive expectations & are very rarely out of the spotlight. We've seen successful top class coaches - Jose Mourinho & Louis van Gaal - crack under the intense OT pressure. He'll need a lot of time, & luck, if he's going to get them challenging for top honours anytime soon.
Martin Edwards isn't still there is he?
Massive shock when Ten Hag goes the bog...
To paraphrase our mate Tony.

Whats that peaking under the door, is it the Chairman?
Both clubs are building solid foundations and the teams from the Academy kids all the way up to the first team play the same way. I think both clubs will promote from within when the respective managers leave and they will continue to be on a par to where they are now. I honestly think Pep Ljinders will replace Klopp and the rest of the backroom team will stay at LFC.
Kalvin Phillips is not a good but for them - he slightly improved them at cdm but hes just not good enough if youre trying to compete with us / city and you still have to spend 50+ million

They need to start again with young, hungry players
Theyd be better off breaking the bank for Rice (whose really jumped a level in tbe last 12 months imo) if they really want to spend a lot for a British cdm
Very good Nick, as always.

to be serious and put it in writing for future quoting by Lobo if I am wrong, I think Ten Hag will get sacked in maybe 18 months when things haven't improved. I think he'll get bits and pieces, but not enough - he won't be given the freedom to turf out Ronaldo, Maguire, Rashford if he deems them unfit for his vision.
He won't be backed to the crazy extent that, despite our enormous spending, we still need. United need maybe 9 first XI players. That can't be built in a day, it'll take a minimum of 2-3 years to build anything that can do much in the biggest competitions, and it'll take a huge financial outlay, and also turfing out current over-earners.
I just don't see this board backing him properly to carry out the enormous rebuild the club seems to require from top to bottom. It'll be easier for them to portray him as someone who could have us challenging in a year, who could be some guru master who can change United's fortune overnight, and the usual crowd will fall for that, and eat him alive when it doesn't come to pass. And then, maybe the cycle will repeat again.

what I hope happens is this board backs Ten Hag to the hilt, turfs out anyone he deems unfit for his vision for the club in the long term, and backs him with a huge outlay which of course this board have already laid out and largely wasted. I don't think that'll happen. I think we will be looking at a really tough season next season to get into the top 4, and a lot of pressure on Ten Hag, and an easy out for the board in a probably out of contract Pochettino to get the press off their back and onto the manager again. This board is pure poison and will forever hold the club back while they are in charge. that said, I fear even more the dirty states types of bidders who seem to be the main buyers for a potential Utd sale. United could be Newcastle right now - the arm of a completely insane regime. so the ownership position is tough when it seems the devil we have is better than the realistic alternatives.

A tough place. I don't think it'll be much fun for at least a couple years till Klopp goes!
also to respond to you I was saying that in the hope of drawing out quotes of fellas who think it'll happen but won't admit it. I didn't get many tbf. but Lobo has turned this into a sort of propaganda war, and I need to gather up intel.
