To paraphrase our mate Tony.



Whats that peaking under the door, is it the Chairman?



Very good Nick, as always.to be serious and put it in writing for future quoting by Lobo if I am wrong, I think Ten Hag will get sacked in maybe 18 months when things haven't improved. I think he'll get bits and pieces, but not enough - he won't be given the freedom to turf out Ronaldo, Maguire, Rashford if he deems them unfit for his vision.He won't be backed to the crazy extent that, despite our enormous spending, we still need. United need maybe 9 first XI players. That can't be built in a day, it'll take a minimum of 2-3 years to build anything that can do much in the biggest competitions, and it'll take a huge financial outlay, and also turfing out current over-earners.I just don't see this board backing him properly to carry out the enormous rebuild the club seems to require from top to bottom. It'll be easier for them to portray him as someone who could have us challenging in a year, who could be some guru master who can change United's fortune overnight, and the usual crowd will fall for that, and eat him alive when it doesn't come to pass. And then, maybe the cycle will repeat again.what I hope happens is this board backs Ten Hag to the hilt, turfs out anyone he deems unfit for his vision for the club in the long term, and backs him with a huge outlay which of course this board have already laid out and largely wasted. I don't think that'll happen. I think we will be looking at a really tough season next season to get into the top 4, and a lot of pressure on Ten Hag, and an easy out for the board in a probably out of contract Pochettino to get the press off their back and onto the manager again. This board is pure poison and will forever hold the club back while they are in charge. that said, I fear even more the dirty states types of bidders who seem to be the main buyers for a potential Utd sale. United could be Newcastle right now - the arm of a completely insane regime. so the ownership position is tough when it seems the devil we have is better than the realistic alternatives.A tough place. I don't think it'll be much fun for at least a couple years till Klopp goes!