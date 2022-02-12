« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33480 on: Yesterday at 06:42:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:40:08 pm
who do you think they should hold out for - Poch?

was thinking maybe Big Sam could have a crack at it.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33481 on: Yesterday at 06:44:03 pm
Allardici.

good call.

:)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33482 on: Yesterday at 06:45:13 pm
They can hire ten or twenty haags, they still will be shite
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33483 on: Yesterday at 06:59:18 pm
So much fanfare, a groundswell of support, for somebody they know nothing about. He might be a good manager, I really don't know, but neither do they.

Unfortunately, they'll realize that success at one of Europe's most stable footballing institutions doesn't mean success at Europe's biggest basket case (this side of Barcelona).
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33484 on: Yesterday at 07:01:46 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:25:02 pm
They couldnt  do better this is the best appointment they could make.

Really? Based on what? He doesn't have some unmatchable resume.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33485 on: Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:01:46 pm
Really? Based on what? He doesn't have some unmatchable resume.

Just wait until Martin Tyler's commentating on their first game with him in charge. I'm sure he'll prove you wrong.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33486 on: Yesterday at 07:09:12 pm
Ajax - Total Football

Utd - Total Shambles
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33487 on: Yesterday at 07:13:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm
Just wait until Martin Tyler's commentating on their first game with him in charge. I'm sure he'll prove you wrong.

And Rio.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33488 on: Yesterday at 07:16:03 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:01:46 pm
Really? Based on what? He doesn't have some unmatchable resume.

Based on his style of play, philosophy and the fact he got an Ajax team to the semi final of CL which is rare in modern times.

Mourinho had an unmatchable resume and was doomed to fail, Tuchel for example didnt and has done well at Chelsea.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33489 on: Yesterday at 07:20:23 pm
Don't care who they appoint, if they don't completely rip up everything above the Manager (right up to the CEO) and start over then they'll have the same problems.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33490 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:16:03 pm
Based on his style of play, philosophy and the fact he got an Ajax team to the semi final of CL which is rare in modern times.

Mourinho had an unmatchable resume and was doomed to fail, Tuchel for example didnt and has done well at Chelsea.

Didn't ralf get schalke to the semi's
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33491 on: Yesterday at 07:31:55 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
Didn't ralf get schalke to the semi's

I think he came to Schalke when they were already through to the quarters? Not completely sure.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33492 on: Yesterday at 07:34:27 pm
Quote
However, BBC Sport has been told it is felt Ten Hag would be a better fit for the structure now in place at United, where John Murtough is the football director, Darren Fletcher is technical director and interim boss Ralf Rangnick an advisor.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61015509

I wasn't aware they had a structure in place.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33493 on: Yesterday at 07:36:19 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:34:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61015509

I wasn't aware they had a structure in place.

Indeed. It still tickles me that Darren Fletcher is their Technical Director.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33494 on: Yesterday at 07:48:31 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:34:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61015509

I wasn't aware they had a structure in place.


To be fair excrement is quite structured
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33495 on: Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm
Tremendous :D

Maybe three players suited to how hell want to play
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33496 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm
So it's going to be Ten Hag. Ant good?

Poch may as well forget getting this job. If he can't get it now.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33497 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33498 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 pm
Excellent stuff they're all getting giddy about this.

We're now back to "we've a squad of world class players who just need the right coaching to challenge for the top honours next season".

Give it till Christmas and they'll be wishing they got Poch and turn those screws relentlessly till he gets sacked.

Then it'll be the owners, the board, the players, the coaching, Murtough, Fletcher and the kitchen staffs fault that they've messed up again.

They just can't help themselves, they've done more to destroy the club than any of those they like to blame with their lack of patience and vision.

The few dissenting voices saying they're unrealistic expectations and the jobs bigger than a few signings and better coaching is shouted down by the arrogant know it alls.

Lovely to know some things never change 😁
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33499 on: Yesterday at 10:53:29 pm
It's gonna be interesting to watch, this. His career is interesting - Overmars nurtured him a good while before he got to Bayern and Ajax. I guess we'll get to find out two things: 1. how wedded he is to a footballing ethos, and 2. how much of the Ajax success is down to the Ajax set up.

The new club is an oil tanker headed in the wrong direction though - do they have the patience for a proper rebuild?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33500 on: Yesterday at 11:23:10 pm
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33501 on: Today at 12:44:58 am
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33502 on: Today at 04:09:02 am
The way their fans talk its like Ten Hag is inheriting a beautiful machine, all it needs is an oil change and a little bit of a tune up

When it's really a box of spare parts, some Meccano got in there for God's sake, a bit of a 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle, a carburetor, couple of Legos

This ain't no machine. Their team is that unusual thing:  less than the sum of its component parts
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33503 on: Today at 04:26:13 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:59:18 pm
So much fanfare, a groundswell of support, for somebody they know nothing about. He might be a good manager, I really don't know, but neither do they.

Unfortunately, they'll realize that success at one of Europe's most stable footballing institutions doesn't mean success at Europe's biggest basket case (this side of Barcelona).

FFS, he invented Total Football in grade 2
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33504 on: Today at 05:07:30 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:26:13 am
FFS, he invented Total Football in grade 2

Ralf only recommends other godfather types.

He's the godfather of pressing, and Ten Haag is the godfather of total futbol 2.0
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33505 on: Today at 05:25:44 am
They literally have a thread called have we turned the corner?

Gold. :lmao
