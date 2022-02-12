« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

rafathegaffa83

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33440 on: Today at 02:26:14 am
It's quite remarkable how much they've regressed this season (all those penalties certainly helped)  They finished 2nd and were EL runners-up last season. It's not like when we sold Suarez. They bought Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo to take them to the next level without having to sanction any major departures. They needed a DM more than Ronaldo but went for the vanity purchase.

Ronaldo's scoring record for any other 37 year old is quite good, but right now he's on course for his worst statistical season since 2005/06. He's arguably been disruptive. The likes of Rashford has gone backwards. They've got room to manouevre a clear-out to free-up space/funds for a new manager but seem worried about losing names who haven't helped them much.
Skeeve

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33441 on: Today at 05:29:11 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  4, 2022, 11:47:49 am

WRT van Gaal, I don't think it was so much that he was past it, and rather the scale of the rebuild needed to mould a side in van Gaal football was too big, and the fans didn't like the playing style from van Gaal.

Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was the wrong choice for that club with those players. And because the spoilt brat fanbase demand instant return to success, the club just keeps throwing sticking plasters at the problem. Managers just go for short-term results to keep themselves in the job and stop the fans turning [more] ugly.

He might not have worked out for them, but he did seem like the only one of their post-ferguson managers that actually seemed like they were following a rebuilding plan that consisted of more than just throwing money at the situation, their board needs to be strong enough to pick somebody and give them enough time to clear out a large chunk of that squad, but they fear the return of the norwich scarves so will just stick to the throw new shinies at the fanbase each summer, which is good news for us.  ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33442 on: Today at 07:23:54 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:26:14 am
It's quite remarkable how much they've regressed this season (all those penalties certainly helped)  They finished 2nd and were EL runners-up last season. It's not like when we sold Suarez. They bought Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo to take them to the next level without having to sanction any major departures. They needed a DM more than Ronaldo but went for the vanity purchase.

Ronaldo's scoring record for any other 37 year old is quite good, but right now he's on course for his worst statistical season since 2005/06. He's arguably been disruptive. The likes of Rashford have gone backward. They've got room to maneuver a clear-out to free-up space/funds for a new manager but seem worried about losing names who haven't helped them much.
I don't think they've regressed because VAR won them a decent chunk of their 74 points last season and there was less pressure on them because some teams had off-seasons.
Riquende

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33443 on: Today at 07:50:09 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
Steve McClaren is under consideration for a return to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hags No 2 should the Dutchman be appointed as Manchester Uniteds next permanent manager.

Schecond-in-command Schteve.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

rob1966

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33444 on: Today at 08:39:02 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:23:54 am
I don't think they've regressed because VAR won them a decent chunk of their 74 points last season and there was less pressure on them because some teams had off-seasons.

Yeah, they're not really much different than the last few seasons, they would finish on 75 points if they won all their games, but more likely to be around the 66 to 70 pt mark. They've actually finished on 66 pts in 2019 and 2020, so they are at their level.

The telling thing is we finished on 69pts after an awful injury ravaged season, we're already on 72pts with 8 games left. Last season, even with all of the injuries, if Klopp does what he realised in hindsight and trusts Nat and Williams earlier and we'd have finished above them.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Morgana

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33445 on: Today at 10:04:49 am
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 06:29:53 pm
They are praying City don't lose.
Too true. Their prayers will be ignored.  :)
MonsLibpool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33446 on: Today at 01:24:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:39:02 am
Yeah, they're not really much different than the last few seasons, they would finish on 75 points if they won all their games, but more likely to be around the 66 to 70 pt mark. They've actually finished on 66 pts in 2019 and 2020, so they are at their level.

The telling thing is we finished on 69pts after an awful injury ravaged season, we're already on 72pts with 8 games left. Last season, even with all of the injuries, if Klopp does what he realised in hindsight and trusts Nat and Williams earlier and we'd have finished above them.
Last season was quite fun :) So many ups and downs but a good ending. If we win the lot this season, it'll be a boss story to pass on to future reds.
SamLad

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33447 on: Today at 01:42:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:24:41 pm
Last season was quite fun :) So many ups and downs but a good ending. If we win the lot this season, it'll be a boss story to pass on to future reds.
who may well respond with "There used to be TWO teams in Manchester?"
MonsLibpool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33448 on: Today at 02:13:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:42:01 pm
who may well respond with "There used to be TWO teams in Manchester?"
"Yeah son. Now, Manchester is no longer on the football map."
tonysleft

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33449 on: Today at 02:21:28 pm
Liverpool will not win the quadruple or the treble
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33450 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm
There you have it folks, Quasimodo has spoken (it was Quasimodo, wasn't it? I'm sure it fits)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

RedForeverTT

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33451 on: Today at 02:27:17 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:50:09 am
Schecond-in-command Schteve.

Pretentious Steve. I dont know what they gain by rolling back the years. Why dont they just get Paul Scholes and Gary Neville to play for them again?
tonysleft

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33452 on: Today at 02:39:53 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:26:18 pm
There you have it folks, Quasimodo has spoken (it was Quasimodo, wasn't it? I'm sure it fits)
I am going to fly a plane over anfield bearing that message and I will be right
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33453 on: Today at 02:45:15 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:39:53 pm
I am going to fly a plane over anfield bearing that message and I will be right

That could be the title of your DVD review of the last decade

'Plane Banners, Riots and Pogback'
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

tonysleft

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33454 on: Today at 02:51:34 pm
Surely Fellaini features somewhere
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Crosby Nick

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33455 on: Today at 03:20:04 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:51:34 pm
Surely Fellaini features somewhere

United Afro.
Terry de Niro

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33456 on: Today at 03:42:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:45:15 pm
That could be the title of your DVD review of the last decade

'Plane Banners, Riots and Pogback'
You forgot green and gold scarves.
stara

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33457 on: Today at 03:50:44 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:42:25 pm
You forgot green and gold scarves.

Scarves are part of Uncut Collector's Edition, I believe.
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.
