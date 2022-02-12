It's quite remarkable how much they've regressed this season (all those penalties certainly helped) They finished 2nd and were EL runners-up last season. It's not like when we sold Suarez. They bought Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo to take them to the next level without having to sanction any major departures. They needed a DM more than Ronaldo but went for the vanity purchase.



Ronaldo's scoring record for any other 37 year old is quite good, but right now he's on course for his worst statistical season since 2005/06. He's arguably been disruptive. The likes of Rashford has gone backwards. They've got room to manouevre a clear-out to free-up space/funds for a new manager but seem worried about losing names who haven't helped them much.