I don't think they've regressed because VAR won them a decent chunk of their 74 points last season and there was less pressure on them because some teams had off-seasons.
Yeah, they're not really much different than the last few seasons, they would finish on 75 points if they won all their games, but more likely to be around the 66 to 70 pt mark. They've actually finished on 66 pts in 2019 and 2020, so they are at their level.
The telling thing is we finished on 69pts after an awful injury ravaged season, we're already on 72pts with 8 games left. Last season, even with all of the injuries, if Klopp does what he realised in hindsight and trusts Nat and Williams earlier and we'd have finished above them.