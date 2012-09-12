They needed to get Klopp or Guardiola when us and City did.
Also if you look at the churn of managers Chelsea have had but Tory Boy aside they're usually good ones (Tuchel, Conte etc). United haven't employed a good manager since Ferguson left. Van Gaal and Mourinho were both past it, Moyes is second rate, Ole lower league standard and Ragnick a journeyman veteran with a limited track record of any real succcess. The biggest clubs need the best managers, not no marks.
They're banking on the Ajax guy being the next Klopp or Guardiola.
Guardiola's teams play pretty boring football. Unless he'd have delivered quick success, they'd have turned on him. And there was a massively bigger rebuild needed at Man U after Ferguson, than the just-adding-to-an-already-strong squad that Guardiola did at Abu Dhabi (and would Woodwood have indulged Guardiola's expensive fetish for full backs?)
WRT van Gaal, I don't think it was so much that he was past it, and rather the scale of the rebuild needed to mould a side in van Gaal football was too big, and the fans didn't like the playing style from van Gaal.
Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was the wrong choice for that club with those players. And because the spoilt brat fanbase demand instant return to success, the club just keeps throwing sticking plasters at the problem. Managers just go for short-term results to keep themselves in the job and stop the fans turning [more] ugly.