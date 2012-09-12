« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 10:58:02 am
Quote from: El Lobo on April  4, 2022, 10:54:44 am
The only way Maguire leaves is it some friendly club does them a swap deal *cough Everton*, there's no way any club is paying actual money for him considering this season.
Nobody will match his £200k-a-week wages.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 11:03:37 am
Quote from: carling on April  4, 2022, 10:50:40 am
Still unsure how they expect to rip up the squad.. let alone in summer.  It cost way, way too much, crazy wages.. and of course they're not City.

Even just writing Pogba off must be a bitter pill to swallow for the Glazers.  How he can be leaving for nothing at 29 is amazing really - same age as Salah.

I'd be surprised if the new manager is even allowed to let Maguire go, surely just that will be a £40mil loss minimum.
It's needs to be over a few years and accepting losses on bad contracts. Let Rashford, Pogba and Ronaldo go. Accept a big loss on Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and one the goalkeepers they're spending an insane amount on. Bit even then they need the recruitment to be right, they need the ex-players out of the media getting the fan base worked up, they need fans to accept it's not a quick fix. Like all top clubs they'll have talent in the acadmey who could help, give them more minutes, see who the next manager likes/trusts and go from there

They're the 6/7th beat team in the league so there is some talent there to work with, but everything about the club at the moment makes it less likely they build on that.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 11:18:14 am
Nah they just need more big glam signings and sex pests, they'll be fine
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 11:38:58 am
Quote from: Chris~ on April  4, 2022, 11:03:37 am
It's needs to be over a few years and accepting losses on bad contracts. Let Rashford, Pogba and Ronaldo go. Accept a big loss on Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and one the goalkeepers they're spending an insane amount on. Bit even then they need the recruitment to be right, they need the ex-players out of the media getting the fan base worked up, they need fans to accept it's not a quick fix. Like all top clubs they'll have talent in the acadmey who could help, give them more minutes, see who the next manager likes/trusts and go from there

They're the 6/7th beat team in the league so there is some talent there to work with, but everything about the club at the moment makes it less likely they build on that.
I saw a laughable article a couple of weeks ago, that said Klopp would love to have Rashford here and believes he could turn his career around. There is no one in that United team I'd take, they're are middle table and it's reflected in the dross that plays for them.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 11:47:49 am
Quote from: Fromola on April  3, 2022, 03:03:18 pm
They needed to get Klopp or Guardiola when us and City did.

Also if you look at the churn of managers Chelsea have had but Tory Boy aside they're usually good ones (Tuchel, Conte etc). United haven't employed a good manager since Ferguson left. Van Gaal and Mourinho were both past it, Moyes is second rate, Ole lower league standard and Ragnick a journeyman veteran with a limited track record of any real succcess. The biggest clubs need the best managers, not no marks.

They're banking on the Ajax guy being the next Klopp or Guardiola.


Guardiola's teams play pretty boring football. Unless he'd have delivered quick success, they'd have turned on him. And there was a massively bigger rebuild needed at Man U after Ferguson, than the just-adding-to-an-already-strong squad that Guardiola did at Abu Dhabi (and would Woodwood have indulged Guardiola's expensive fetish for full backs?)


WRT van Gaal, I don't think it was so much that he was past it, and rather the scale of the rebuild needed to mould a side in van Gaal football was too big, and the fans didn't like the playing style from van Gaal.

Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was the wrong choice for that club with those players. And because the spoilt brat fanbase demand instant return to success, the club just keeps throwing sticking plasters at the problem. Managers just go for short-term results to keep themselves in the job and stop the fans turning [more] ugly.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 12:00:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  4, 2022, 10:58:02 am
Nobody will match his £200k-a-week wages.


Exactly.

There was a load of newspaper talk last autumn about him signing a new 5-year contract worth £300k. Presumably this came to nothing?

We've found out how tough it can be to move on players on chunky contracts who are surplus to requirements. He's not a terrible player in the right kind of team formation, but the right kind of formation is a deep-lying defence with DM protection. And that kind of formation isn't going to win the biggest trophies, so no 'big' team is going to be interested.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 12:05:51 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on April  4, 2022, 10:17:32 am
Do you think this may happen to Arsenal? They get 4th after so many years like we did 13-4, and have a summer like we did in 2014, then end up back to square one come May.

The reason I ask this, is because whether United or Arsenal get 4th we could have the same false hope scenario. Although Uniteds is much worse.

Well, if Arsenal sell the best player in the world this summer they might go backwards as quickly as we did in 14/15, but realistically they won't dismantle their team in the way we did.

They'll need a much, much bigger squad though.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 12:13:18 pm
Quote from: lamonti on April  4, 2022, 12:05:51 pm
Well, if Arsenal sell the best player in the world this summer they might go backwards as quickly as we did in 14/15, but realistically they won't dismantle their team in the way we did.

They'll need a much, much bigger squad though.

Ben White? Nah they won't sell him.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 12:18:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  4, 2022, 11:47:49 am

Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was the wrong choice for that club with those players.



Look at the squad van Gaal inherited.  What manager would have been the right choice for that stew of of surralex leftovers with a stir of moyes?
Wouldn't any manager, of any playing philosophy, have needed to completely overhaul the squad ? 
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 12:30:39 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on April  4, 2022, 12:18:18 pm
Look at the squad van Gaal inherited.  What manager would have been the right choice for the stew of of surralex leftovers with a stir of moyes?

Brilliantly....probably someone like Van Gaal. Someone who could come and maintain results but also do a proper clear out. But as ever, when what was needed was a bit of a clear-out of the players they had (Van Persie, Kagawa, Anderson etc) they just bloated themselves with Di Maria, Blind and Rojo. Same as Everton with Rafa really, they'll never get over their ego and the idea of being 'also-rans' for a couple of seasons whilst a manager like that clears the deck will never be accepted. Even though ironically.....they end up being exactly that anyway and just setting themselves back further with a few more vanity signings.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 12:33:17 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  4, 2022, 12:00:48 pm

Exactly.

There was a load of newspaper talk last autumn about him signing a new 5-year contract worth £300k. Presumably this came to nothing?

We've found out how tough it can be to move on players on chunky contracts who are surplus to requirements. He's not a terrible player in the right kind of team formation, but the right kind of formation is a deep-lying defence with DM protection. And that kind of formation isn't going to win the biggest trophies, so no 'big' team is going to be interested.
The funny thing is that the same thing applies to most of their players.

Rashford/Martial at £250k a week? You having a laugh???
Sancho/De Gea at £350k? No. Thank you.
Pogba at £300k(even though he is leaving)? Looool.

In simplified terms, they are stuck with their flops.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 01:22:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April  4, 2022, 10:52:32 am
£40 mill loss minimum, but will keeping them not cost more?

Possibly.. but I don't see much resale value anywhere throughout their squad.  No idea how Glazers, their finance bods and any prospective manager can talk about ripping up the squad this summer like Rangnick suggests.  This isn't like years ago when they were selling players who weren't good enough like Tom Cleverly, Jonny Evans, Chris Smalling, Welbeck etc. These were players who didn't cost them much to begin with, and they could get a few quid for.  The equivalents now are the likes of Fred, Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Martial etc. who they would need to take massive losses on.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 01:45:47 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on April  4, 2022, 12:18:18 pm

Look at the squad van Gaal inherited.  What manager would have been the right choice for that stew of of surralex leftovers with a stir of moyes?
Wouldn't any manager, of any playing philosophy, have needed to completely overhaul the squad ?


I said as much in the part of my post you didn't quote  :P

They needed a manager who had the force of personality and clarity of vision not just to demand and receive total control over signings and playing style, but to keep their over-entitled fans on board whilst the work-in-progress took place over 2/3 seasons.

The only manager who came close to that personality/vision was Maureen Shitcoat. But then, his shit-on-a-stick playing style was already outdated by that time - enough to win a few knock-out pots with a following wind, but not to challenge seriously for the top honours. And their fans whined about it not being the 'United way' (which is a bollocks myth, if ever there was one). But even then, he wasn't in overall charge of signings. Does anyone think he chose to have £90m of his transfer budget spunked on inconsistent showpony Pogba, for instance?

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 02:22:24 pm
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 07:22:22 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on April  4, 2022, 09:44:18 am
:o

Will they fuck. When they finished 6th before they didnt think a new manager was the solution, they genuinely believed that spending £130 million on a lumox from Leicester and a right back who gets nose bleeds when passing the halfway line AND is a rubbish defender was the solution. They haven't got a fucking clue. If they finish 7th I'll guarantee that they'll think being out of Europe entirely is exactly what they needed, and they (along with half the pundits) will start crowing about winning the league. I reckon Arsenal could draw their last ten games and still finish above them.

Lets hope so. I just dont understand how they still clutch at straws. When they brought Solskjaer in, one of their fans told me that this was it as Ole gets us. I spat my pint out..incredible.

For many years I knew that we needed a complete overhaul and, boy was it hard. It didnt happen by signing several players or by even bringing in a top class manager. Our whole methodology had to change and we needed to rebuild player by player.

Imagine thinking that paying £500K per week for a player in his late 30s was the answer. United seem to believe that it was a good idea.

Its been great watching them melt-down like Tohts face in Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 08:06:41 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  4, 2022, 11:47:49 am

Guardiola's teams play pretty boring football. Unless he'd have delivered quick success, they'd have turned on him. And there was a massively bigger rebuild needed at Man U after Ferguson, than the just-adding-to-an-already-strong squad that Guardiola did at Abu Dhabi (and would Woodwood have indulged Guardiola's expensive fetish for full backs?)


WRT van Gaal, I don't think it was so much that he was past it, and rather the scale of the rebuild needed to mould a side in van Gaal football was too big, and the fans didn't like the playing style from van Gaal.

Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was the wrong choice for that club with those players. And because the spoilt brat fanbase demand instant return to success, the club just keeps throwing sticking plasters at the problem. Managers just go for short-term results to keep themselves in the job and stop the fans turning [more] ugly.

Van Gaal's football wasn't just boring but outdated. He was most successful in the 90s with not much success since, he had a good season at Bayern and won the league in Holland and that was it.

He's also very regimented in how he plays - like Ragnick - so basically needed to buy a new team and he's not a long term manager, particularly in his mid 60s at the time.

Guardiola couldn't do anything with City in his first season there but 400 million later he pissed the league in his second season. He'd have had the readies there at United.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 08:50:20 pm
I take it ralfy boy hasn't checked the length of the contracts then? Most have at least 18 months left. They've got commitments for almost half a billion in wages ;D

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-united-players-contracts-expiry-20954364
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 09:51:01 pm
Ironically they'd probably be shoe-ins for 4th right about now if they'd have kept Solskjaer (or replaced him somewhat adequately).
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 09:53:42 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April  4, 2022, 09:51:01 pm
Ironically they'd probably be shoe-ins for 4th right about now if they'd have kept Solskjaer (or replaced him somewhat adequately).

I've said that before, they should have kept the hobbit rather than gone for the godfather of fuck all. While they were shite, he at least knew how to use the players he had, Ralf is trying to do things that are totally alien to that shower -  things like running ;D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 10:50:58 pm
Quote from: carling on April  4, 2022, 10:50:40 am
Still unsure how they expect to rip up the squad.. let alone in summer.  It cost way, way too much, crazy wages.. and of course they're not City.

Even just writing Pogba off must be a bitter pill to swallow for the Glazers.  How he can be leaving for nothing at 29 is amazing really - same age as Salah.

I'd be surprised if the new manager is even allowed to let Maguire go, surely just that will be a £40mil loss minimum.

It's wild when you consider the hype and them letting him go twice. He really did waste a significant portion of his club career.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 11:47:52 pm
Rooney knows. United need to build the team around Maguire and Lingard.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60989324

"I like Harry," Rooney said. "He hasn't been on his best form like a lot of players but for England he looks like a world-class centre-back. If he can get his confidence back he can be a big part of [the rebuild].

"They have good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing, he brings energy and quality. They just have to get them confident, get them believing."



Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
April 4, 2022, 11:49:21 pm
I completely agree. Slabhead and young Beanz should be at the centre of their rebuild.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 12:35:23 am
Get Pogba on another contract. Theres your spine, De Gea Maguire Pogba J Lingz (a very young man)

I shit you not the groundswell grows; give it Carrick!  So whoever they hire next season, this transformational manager, will be getting shivved behind the scenes by the old boys network. If I were a betting man Id put money on Carrick managing them in January 2023 after not being in charge September 22.

Anyway, the Rangnick move is working out GREAT.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 12:35:29 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on April  4, 2022, 11:47:52 pm
Rooney knows. United need to build the team around Maguire and Lingard.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60989324

"I like Harry," Rooney said. "He hasn't been on his best form like a lot of players but for England he looks like a world-class centre-back. If he can get his confidence back he can be a big part of [the rebuild].

"They have good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing, he brings energy and quality. They just have to get them confident, get them believing."
Rooney for Yernited manager.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 01:55:06 am
Rooney calling out Ronaldo comical, but  let the in fighting be as possible @Old Trafford
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 08:20:27 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on April  4, 2022, 11:47:52 pm
Rooney knows. United need to build the team around Maguire and Lingard.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60989324

"I like Harry," Rooney said. "He hasn't been on his best form like a lot of players but for England he looks like a world-class centre-back. If he can get his confidence back he can be a big part of [the rebuild].

"They have good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing, he brings energy and quality. They just have to get them confident, get them believing."


Got to be trolling, with saying Lingard and good young players in the same breath :lmao
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
this must be a piss-take, surely?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/05/steve-mcclaren-could-be-no-2-if-erik-ten-hag-is-appointed-manchester-united

Steve McClaren is under consideration for a return to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hags No 2 should the Dutchman be appointed as Manchester Uniteds next permanent manager.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 06:10:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
this must be a piss-take, surely?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/05/steve-mcclaren-could-be-no-2-if-erik-ten-hag-is-appointed-manchester-united

Steve McClaren is under consideration for a return to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hags No 2 should the Dutchman be appointed as Manchester Uniteds next permanent manager.
Fellow Dutch speaker. Makes sense.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 06:16:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:10:27 pm
Fellow Dutch speaker. Makes sense.
ah yes, there is that.  :)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 06:18:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
this must be a piss-take, surely?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/05/steve-mcclaren-could-be-no-2-if-erik-ten-hag-is-appointed-manchester-united

Steve McClaren is under consideration for a return to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hags No 2 should the Dutchman be appointed as Manchester Uniteds next permanent manager.
McClaren's been bigging up ten Hag to the press, making comparisons to Ferguson.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 06:22:38 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:10:27 pm
Fellow Dutch speaker. Makes sense.

He also has experience of being, how you say, mashive underdogsh which United often are in the big games these days.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 06:28:00 pm
While we are bickering over the ref appointments for what is probably the biggest game of the season. They are looking forward to. Well, actually I don't know. Burnley away maybe?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 06:29:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:28:00 pm
While we are bickering over the ref appointments for what is probably the biggest game of the season. They are looking forward to. Well, actually I don't know. Burnley away maybe?

They are praying City don't lose.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic:
"FC Barcelona womens team can beat Manchester United mens team, even if they are all pregnant.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 12:54:47 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic:
"FC Barcelona womens team can beat Manchester United mens team, even if they are all pregnant.





Maguire being pregnant would explain a few things . . .
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 12:57:25 am
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:54:47 am




Maguire being pregnant would explain a few things . . .

Ronaldo, too.


That's why he can't go back to the USA.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 01:17:33 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
this must be a piss-take, surely?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/05/steve-mcclaren-could-be-no-2-if-erik-ten-hag-is-appointed-manchester-united

Steve McClaren is under consideration for a return to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hags No 2 should the Dutchman be appointed as Manchester Uniteds next permanent manager.

 :jong
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 01:57:12 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
this must be a piss-take, surely?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/05/steve-mcclaren-could-be-no-2-if-erik-ten-hag-is-appointed-manchester-united

Steve McClaren is under consideration for a return to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hags No 2 should the Dutchman be appointed as Manchester Uniteds next permanent manager.
The treble must be coming home now surely.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 02:06:58 am
They bought back Mike Phelan out of nostalgia, which hasn't solved anything regarding coaching. So why not bring in Steve. The next manager should be forced to have Brian Kidd as his assistant.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 02:09:08 am
Get Ole back in there ffs
